December 24, 2019

Delta Downs At a Glance December 23

December 23, 2019

DELTA DOWNS AT A GLANCE
Avg. Winning Odds: 5.87 – 1
Favorite Win%: 32%, Favorite Itm%: 69%
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta 101.26
Daily Double 106.61
Trifecta 612.09
Pick 3 813.07
Superfecta 3,804.52
Pick 4 5,288.41
Pick 5 10,291.72
TRACK BIAS MEET(10/08 – 12/21)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.0fDirt 151 36% E Middle
6.5fDirt 119 36% E Middle
1 MileDirt 94 24% E Rail
TRACK BIAS WEEK(12/15 – 12/21)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.0fDirt 12 58% E Mid/Out
6.5fDirt 14 29% S Rail/Ins
1 MileDirt 5 0% P Mid/Out
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
HOT TRAINERS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’18-‘ 19
Win%
Amoss Thomas M. 11 5 2 1 1.65 5 24%
Delany Sarah 5 3 0 0 10.32 1 14%
Camejo Jose M. 7 3 1 1 5.96 1 22%
Ward Ronnie P. 8 3 0 0 19.10 1 9%
Jeansonne Justin 3 2 0 0 2.40 0 17%
Ali Andrea Ancil 4 2 0 1 5.03 0 29%
Nixon Thomas W. 4 2 0 0 34.05 1 5%
Briley Lonnie 6 2 1 0 13.10 0 13%
Norris Tracy A. 6 2 0 0 24.70 0 7%
HOT JOCKEYS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’18-‘ 19
Win%
Thornton Timothy 23 6 2 2 4.69 1 24%
Castillo Alexander 12 3 1 1 18.79 1 11%
COLD TRAINERS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’18-‘ 19
Win%
Zenon, Sr. Shelton J. 12 0 3 0 27.96 0 7%
Lara Jorge 10 0 1 2 22.74 0 12%
COLD JOCKEYS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’18-‘ 19
Win%
Guerrero Jose Andres 21 0 0 1 19.83 1 11%

