Delta Downs At a Glance December 23

|DELTA DOWNS AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 5.87 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 32%, Favorite Itm%: 69%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|101.26
|Daily Double
|106.61
|Trifecta
|612.09
|Pick 3
|813.07
|Superfecta
|3,804.52
|Pick 4
|5,288.41
|Pick 5
|10,291.72
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Winning
Favorites
|’18-‘ 19
Win%
|Amoss Thomas M.
|11
|5
|2
|1
|1.65
|5
|24%
|Delany Sarah
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10.32
|1
|14%
|Camejo Jose M.
|7
|3
|1
|1
|5.96
|1
|22%
|Ward Ronnie P.
|8
|3
|0
|0
|19.10
|1
|9%
|Jeansonne Justin
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2.40
|0
|17%
|Ali Andrea Ancil
|4
|2
|0
|1
|5.03
|0
|29%
|Nixon Thomas W.
|4
|2
|0
|0
|34.05
|1
|5%
|Briley Lonnie
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13.10
|0
|13%
|Norris Tracy A.
|6
|2
|0
|0
|24.70
|0
|7%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Winning
Favorites
|’18-‘ 19
Win%
|Thornton Timothy
|23
|6
|2
|2
|4.69
|1
|24%
|Castillo Alexander
|12
|3
|1
|1
|18.79
|1
|11%
|COLD TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Beaten
Favorites
|’18-‘ 19
Win%
|Zenon, Sr. Shelton J.
|12
|0
|3
|0
|27.96
|0
|7%
|Lara Jorge
|10
|0
|1
|2
|22.74
|0
|12%
|COLD JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Beaten
Favorites
|’18-‘ 19
Win%
|Guerrero Jose Andres
|21
|0
|0
|1
|19.83
|1
|11%
