Delta Downs At a Glance December 30

|DELTA DOWNS AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 5.83 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 32%, Favorite Itm%: 69%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|100.84
|Daily Double
|105.51
|Trifecta
|608.48
|Pick 3
|797.18
|Superfecta
|3,755.24
|Pick 4
|5,276.98
|Pick 5
|9,943.05
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Winning
Favorites
|’18-‘ 19
Win%
|Ali Andrea Ancil
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3.10
|0
|28%
|Jeansonne Justin
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1.65
|1
|17%
|Delany Sarah
|3
|2
|0
|0
|21.07
|0
|14%
|Nixon Thomas W.
|5
|2
|0
|1
|28.18
|1
|5%
|Norris Tracy A.
|6
|2
|0
|0
|25.53
|0
|7%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Winning
Favorites
|’18-‘ 19
Win%
|Thornton Timothy
|16
|5
|5
|0
|3.01
|4
|24%
|Melancon Gerard
|9
|3
|1
|0
|15.87
|1
|19%
|COLD JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Beaten
Favorites
|’18-‘ 19
Win%
|Castillo Alexander
|10
|0
|0
|1
|28.78
|1
|10%
