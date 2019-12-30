December 31, 2019

Delta Downs At a Glance December 30

DELTA DOWNS AT A GLANCE
Avg. Winning Odds: 5.83 – 1
Favorite Win%: 32%, Favorite Itm%: 69%
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta 100.84
Daily Double 105.51
Trifecta 608.48
Pick 3 797.18
Superfecta 3,755.24
Pick 4 5,276.98
Pick 5 9,943.05
TRACK BIAS MEET(10/08 – 12/28)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.0fDirt 156 36% E Middle
6.5fDirt 126 36% E Middle
1 MileDirt 96 25% E Rail
TRACK BIAS WEEK(12/22 – 12/28)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.0fDirt 5 40% P Mid/Out
6.5fDirt 7 29% E/P Outside
1 MileDirt 2 50% E Inside
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
HOT TRAINERS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’18-‘ 19
Win%
Ali Andrea Ancil 2 2 0 0 3.10 0 28%
Jeansonne Justin 2 2 0 0 1.65 1 17%
Delany Sarah 3 2 0 0 21.07 0 14%
Nixon Thomas W. 5 2 0 1 28.18 1 5%
Norris Tracy A. 6 2 0 0 25.53 0 7%
HOT JOCKEYS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’18-‘ 19
Win%
Thornton Timothy 16 5 5 0 3.01 4 24%
Melancon Gerard 9 3 1 0 15.87 1 19%
COLD JOCKEYS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’18-‘ 19
Win%
Castillo Alexander 10 0 0 1 28.78 1 10%

 

