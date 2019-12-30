Delta Downs At a Glance December 30

TRACK BIAS MEET(10/08 – 12/28)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.0fDirt 156 36% E Middle 6.5fDirt 126 36% E Middle 1 MileDirt 96 25% E Rail

TRACK BIAS WEEK(12/22 – 12/28)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.0fDirt 5 40% P Mid/Out 6.5fDirt 7 29% E/P Outside 1 MileDirt 2 50% E Inside