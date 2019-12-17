North American Allowance Results December 17

|ZIA, 9TH, ALW, $51,000, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 12-17.
|8—
|COUNT THEM AGAIN, f, 2, Premeditation–Count Your Cards, by Royal Orleans. O-Lola L Cuellar, B-Jim Volk (NM), T-J. Jaime Fuentes, J-Francisco Arrieta, $30,600.
|1—
|Gold of Roses, f, 2, Quinton’s Gold–Hope for Roses, by Macho Uno. O-Sammy L Stevens, B-Sammy L Stevens (NM), $10,200.
|3—
|Two Stepper, f, 2, Attila’s Storm–Samba Queen, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Hubbard, R D and Blanchard, Paul, B-R D Hubbard (NM), $5,100.
|Winning Time: 1:17 1/5 (ft)
|MVR, 1ST, ALW, $32,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-17.
|6—
|STATUS SYMBOL, f, 3, Jimmy Creed–Roxanne O, by Rock Hard Ten. O-Sheppell, Peter J and Girten, Tim, B-Peter James Sheppell (OH), T-Candace M. Huffman, J-Jose A. Bracho, $19,620.
|3—
|Mobil Lady, f, 3, Mobil–Surviving New York, by Survivalist. O-Laurie Pratt, B-Daniel Gale (OH), $6,540.
|4—
|My Little Lily, f, 3, Cowtown Cat–Milwaukee Queen, by Milwaukee Brew. O-Gerald Silver, B-Dr George Mapleton Thoroughbreds (OH), $3,270.
|Winning Time: 1:14 (sy)
|ZIA, 3RD, ALW, $32,340, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-17.
|1—
|INTO MYSTIC, f, 3, Into Mischief–Loveofalifetime, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($650,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Coleman, George Chris and King, Brad, B-Runnymede Farm, Inc & Catesby W ClayInvestment LLC (KY), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Roimes Chirinos, $19,800.
|4—
|Elusive Rose, f, 3, Atreides–Elusive Allie, by Elusive Quality. ($82,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-A and R Stables LLC, B-Fog City Stable (KY), $6,600.
|3—
|Figure, f, 3, Overanalyze–Armathwaite, by Sky Classic. ($27,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Cleber J Massey, B-Douglas S Arnold & Douglas S Arnold Jr (KY), $3,300.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (ft)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $30,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-17.
|1—
|OFFLEE SILKIE, f, 4, Offlee Wild–My McKenzie, by Dixie Union. O-Robert J Trench, B-Robert J Trench (OH), T-Jevon D. Crumley, J-Ashley L. Kauffman, $20,865.
|5—
|Tickety Boo, m, 5, Giant’s Causeway–Love Numbers, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Keys to Riches Stable, B-Wesley Ward (KY), $4,700.
|6—
|Holywood Humor, f, 3, Distorted Humor–Cloakof Vagueness, by El Prado (IRE). ($20,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $5,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Sheltowee Farm and Adams, Patricia M, B-Kendall E Hansen, MD Racing, LLC (KY), $2,350.
|Winning Time: 1:13 2/5 (sy)
