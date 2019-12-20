North American Allowance Results December 20

|AQU, 7TH, ALW, $86,182, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-20.
|6—
|KEPT TRUE, f, 3, Yes It’s True–Well Kept, by Henny Hughes. O-Treadway Racing Stable, B-Jeffrey Treadway (NY), T-Leah Gyarmati, J-Dylan Davis, $47,355.
|3—
|Bluegrass Jamboree, m, 5, Bluegrass Cat–Anjorie, by A. P Jet. O-Sugar Maple Farm and Baker, Charlton, B-Sugar Maple Farm (NY), $17,220.
|1—
|Fair Regis, m, 5, Bustin Stones–Lake Song, by Prime Timber. O-Dubb, Michael and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-John F Carberry (NY), $10,578.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, AOC, $49,950, 3YO/UP, 7F, 12-20.
|7—
|FORT FORTITUDE, g, 5, Twirling Candy–Running Clan, by Cherokee Run. ($55,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Johnson, Troy and Jagger, Inc, B-Lakland Farm (KY), T-Jamie Ness, J-Trevor McCarthy, $25,650.
|3—
|Chargin Storm, g, 5, Nobiz Like Shobiz–To Fly Free, by Fly So Free. ($1,000 ’15 FTKOCT). O-Ejetero LLC, B-Elizabeth J Valando (KY), $9,450.
|2—
|Cerulean Springs, g, 4, Temple City–Livonia, by Mighty. ($1,200 ’15 KEENOV). O-Robert James McGee, B-JJK Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:22 (ft)
|FG, 7TH, ALW, $46,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-20.
|7—
|HAVE NO FEAR, f, 3, Cameo Appearance–Time Well Spent, by Storm and a Half. O-Ten Strike Racing and Ritchie, Raquel, B-Scrivener Stables (LA), T-Matt A. Shirer, J-Shaun Bridgmohan, $27,600.
|3—
|Diamond Crazy, f, 3, Tale of Ekati–Boy Crazy, by Sky Mesa. O-Stewart Racing Stable and Nexus Racing Club, B-Dallas Stewart (LA), $9,200.
|4—
|Jus Socks, f, 3, Half Ours–Alicantina (ARG), by Mutakddim. O-Ellen Addison, B-Pine Knoll, LLC (LA), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (ft)
|FG, 8TH, ALW, $41,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 12-20.
|5—
|STRIKE MY FANCY, f, 4, Smart Strike–Sure Peg, by Arch. ($105,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Palmer, Teresa and Palmer, David J, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Matt A. Shirer, J-Colby J. Hernandez, $24,600.
|8—
|Confessing, f, 3, Scat Daddy–Accusation, by Royal Academy. ($160,000 ’16 KEENOV; $875,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred, LTD, B-Hunter Valley Farm (KY), $8,200.
|1—
|Out of Trouble, m, 5, Into Mischief–Take Me Home Too, by Came Home. ($75,000 ’15 FTKOCT). O-Zilla Racing Stables, B-JRita Young Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (fm)
|GP, 7TH, ALW, $40,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 12-20.
|3—
|NONNA MADELINE, f, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Cool Storm, by Storm Cat. ($130,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Teresa Viola Racing Stables and St Elias Stable, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-John R. Velazquez, $24,000.
|4—
|Gorgeous in Rags, f, 4, Union Rags–Glasgow’s Gold, by Seeking the Gold. ($110,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Quinn, Emma, Quinn, Dermot and Pierce, Scott W, B-Omega Farm, LLC & Larry Byer (KY), $8,800.
|1—
|Yes Factor, f, 4, The Factor–Yes She Is, by Seeking the Gold. O-Wheeler, Craig and Berkelhammer, Barry, B-Craig L Wheeler & Barry Berkelhammer (FL), $5,500.
|Winning Time: 1:22 (ft)
|GP, 3RD, AOC, $40,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-20.
|4—
|MIDTOWN ROSE, f, 3, Gary D–Uno Royale, by Macho Uno. O-Damon Ming, B-Dynasty Thoroughbreds (FL), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $24,000.
|6—
|Day by Day, m, 5, Awesome of Course–Dobra, by Smoke Glacken. O-Imaginary Stables and Ancel Stables, B-Mr Amore Stables (FL), $8,800.
|3—
|Flora Fantasy, m, 5, Cowtown Cat–Kat Princess, by El Prado (IRE). O-Amancio Alonso, B-Kathleen Amaya & Raffaele Centofanti & Alexandro Centofanti (FL), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $40,000, 2YO, 1M, 12-20.
|1—
|ETE INDIEN, c, 2, Summer Front–East India, by Mizzen Mast. ($80,000 ’18 KEESEP; 240,000EUR 2019 ARQMAY). O-Shanahan, Linda, Bacon, Sanford, Dream With Me Stable, Inc, Horse France America, D P Racing LLC and Patrick L Biancone Racing LLC, B-Robert B Tillyer & Eric Buckley (KY), T-Patrick L. Biancone, J-Luca Panici, $24,000.
|6—
|Toledo, c, 2, Into Mischief–Endless Chat, by Bernardini. O-Juddmonte Farms, Inc, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $8,400.
|7—
|Churn N Burn, g, 2, Liam’s Map–Swirls, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). ($150,000 ’17 KEENOV; $255,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Double K, LLC (KY), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (ft)
