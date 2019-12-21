North American Allowance Results December 21

|AQU, 4TH, AOC, $67,738, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-21.
|2—
|I LOVE JAXSON, g, 4, Flat Out–Procellous, by Smarty Jones. O-Drawing Away Stable, B-Saratoga Glen Farm LLC (NY), T-Linda Rice, J-Jose Lezcano, $38,693.
|6—
|Danebury, g, 6, Super Saver–That’s Ok, by Not for Love. ($50,000 ’13 FTNOCT; $230,000 ’14 FTNAUG). O-Baker, Charlton and Foster, Michael S, B-Eaton & Thorne, Inc (NY), $13,400.
|3—
|Carthon, g, 5, Tapizar–Naughty Natisha, by Known Fact. ($105,000 ’14 KEENOV). O-Rodriguez, Gustavo and Gurdon, Andrew, B-Dr William B Wilmot & Dr Joan MTaylor (NY), $8,442.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (ft)
|AQU, 5TH, ALW, $67,600, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-21.
|4—
|VICAR’S LEGEND, g, 4, Desert Party–Binavicar, by Vicar. ($12,500 ’16 OBSAUG). O-Drawing Away Stable, B-Rf HF Mares Rule #3 & Lansdowne Thoroughbreds (NY), T-A. C. Avila, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $37,840.
|2—
|Seven Is Heaven, g, 3, Posse–Royal’s Lass, by Smarty Jones. ($16,000 ’17 FTMWIN; $100,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Winning Move Stable, Jaffe, Michael, Saltor Thoroughbred Stables, Sacandaga Stable and Rice, Linda, B-Racebrook Stables LLC (NY), $13,760.
|9—
|Leap to Glory, g, 4, Outflanker–Leaping Lady, by Mass Media. O-GeeZee Stable, B-GeeZee Stable LLC (NY), $7,680.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|AQU, 7TH, ALW, $66,176, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-21.
|8—
|BIG ENGINE, c, 4, Not for Love–Lady Bi Bi, by Lord Avie. ($80,000 ’16 FTNAUG). O-McCourt Racing, B-Tri County Stables (NY), T-Linda Rice, J-Jose Lezcano, $35,200.
|1—
|Coolboy, c, 3, Alpha–Humble Street, by Street Sense. ($40,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Darmindra Dharamjit, B-H Allen Poindexter (NY), $14,400.
|10—
|Mystical Song, g, 7, Pleasantly Perfect–Lady Jove, by Lord Carson. O-Twice Worthy Stable and Tesoriero, Christine, B-Ken Sherman & Tesoriero Stable, LLC (NY), $8,256.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, AOC, $56,880, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 12-21.
|6—
|LIMITED VIEW, f, 4, Freedom Child–Loves to Glance, by Not for Love. ($5,200 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Salzman, Jr, John E, Wasserloos, Fred and Greenwalt, George, B-Barbara G Smith (MD), T-John E. Salzman, Jr., J-Forest Boyce, $33,345.
|4—
|Conjecture, m, 5, Great Notion–Emerald Song, by Eurosilver. O-Matthew T Groff, B-Mike Dalton LLC (MD), $12,285.
|3—
|Lady Vicki, f, 4, Boys At Tosconova–Vicki Vallencourt, by Regal Classic. ($5,000 ’15 FTNOCT). O-Diamond M Stable and Roll the Dice Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Barry R Ostrager (NY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:22 (ft)
|TP, 6TH, AOC, $48,692, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 12-20.
|7—
|GLENNWOOD, g, 4, Paynter–Enchanted Woods, by Woodman. O-Jak Racing LLC, B-Zayat Stables, LLC (KY), T-Rodney C. Faulkner, J-Edgar Paucar, $31,200.
|1A—
|Land Battle, g, 4, Istan–Ormolu, by Indian Charlie. ($2,500 ’16 KEESEP). O-Willowbrook Stables, Ltd (Neiman) and Carden, Jerry, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $10,400.
|5—
|Battle Station, g, 4, Warrior’s Reward–Uriel, by Unbridled. ($50,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-Contreras Stable Inc, B-Lansdowne Thoroughbreds (NY), $2,100.
|Winning Time: 1:17 1/5 (ft)
|TP, 7TH, AOC, $46,354, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 12-20.
|11—
|SHAKES CREEK, c, 4, The Factor–More for Me, by More Than Ready. ($85,000 ’16 KEESEP; $165,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc and Murphy, Bruce, B-Mr & Mrs Richard S Kaster (KY), T-Genaro Garcia, J-Javier Padron-Barcenas, $28,800.
|6—
|Chasin Charlie, g, 6, Mutadda–Generalcbandsallie, by Officer. O-Renee’s Smile Stables, B-Ripplewood Farm LLC (KY), $9,600.
|10—
|Box of Chocolates, g, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Lady Godiva, by Unbridled’s Song. ($17,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Margo Scott, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $4,610.
|Winning Time: 1:17 2/5 (ft)
|FG, 1ST, AOC, $46,000, 2YO, F, 1M 70Y, 12-21.
|1—
|BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA, f, 2, Tapiture–Wild Debutante, by Forest Wildcat. ($150,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $35,000 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Hoffman Family Racing, LLC and Landry, Steve, B-Cloyce Clark & Jay Goodwin (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-James Graham, $27,600.
|5—
|Evil Lyn, f, 2, Wicked Strong–Miss Relentless, by Mr. Greeley. ($60,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Thrash, Ike and Dawn, B-Lantern Hill Farm LLC, Phil Needham & Judy Needham (KY), $9,200.
|6—
|Call On Mischief, f, 2, Into Mischief–Callmethesqueeze, by Awesome Again. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred III, B-Forging Oaks Farm, LLC (KY), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (sy)
|FG, 13TH, AOC, $46,000, 2YO, 1M 70Y, 12-21.
|9—
|LYNN’S MAP, c, 2, Liam’s Map–Puxa Saco, by Dehere. ($270,000 ’18 KEESEP; $285,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-HRH Prince Sultan Bin Mishal Al Saud, B-Alastar Thoroughbred Company LLC (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $27,600.
|8—
|Mr. Monomoy, c, 2, Palace Malice–Drumette, by Henny Hughes. ($60,000 ’17 KEENOV; 180,000EUR 2019 ARQMAY). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Dubb, Michael and Doheny Racing Stable, B-FPF LLC & Highfield Ranch (KY), $9,200.
|5—
|Excession, c, 2, Union Rags–Draw It, by Tapit. ($150,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Calumet Farm, B-Randal Family Trust, R David & Marylyn A Randal Trustees (KY), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:45 (sy)
|FG, 2ND, AOC, $40,740, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 12-21.
|9—
|ROILAND, c, 3, Successful Appeal–Anabranch, by Congaree. O-Durlacher, James and Mary, B-James M Durlacher & Mary Durlacher (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-James Graham, $25,200.
|1—
|Botswana, g, 4, Graydar–Oculuna, by Century City (IRE). O-Bentley Combs, B-Silverton Hill Farm, LLC (KY), $8,400.
|4—
|Majestic Sign, g, 3, Majesticperfection–My Heavenly Sign, by Forest Camp. ($15,000 ’16 KEENOV; $13,000 ’17 KEESEP; $35,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Jeff Joffrion, B-Larry Jones, Cindy Jones & Susan Knoll (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (sy)
|GP, 3RD, AOC, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 5F, 12-21.
|4—
|VINNIE VAN GO, g, 3, J P’s Gusto–Van Brit, by Van Nistelrooy. ($5,500 2018 OBSJUN). O-C and C Equine, LLC, B-Brent Fernung, Crystal Fernung & Jose Lucio Mendoza Servin (FL), T-Marcial Navarro, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $24,000.
|1—
|R Boy Bode, g, 3, Kantharos–City in Sky, by City Zip. O-Averill Racing LLC, Silver Oak Stable LLC and CCF Racing Stable, LLC, B-Rich Averill & AbraCadabra Farms (FL), $8,800.
|7—
|Cryogenic, c, 4, Soldat–Romantic Cuvee, by Cuvee. ($80,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Jordan V Wycoff, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL), $4,800.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (ft)
|DED, 8TH, ALW, $34,720, 3YO/UP, 7 1/2F, 12-20.
|7—
|TREASURE TROVE, g, 3, Tapizar–Cashmere, by Cowboy Cal. ($10,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Bayou Bengal Racing Stable, B-John Fradkin & Diane Fradkin (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Diego Saenz, $20,400.
|3—
|Centsmybabyleftme, g, 3, Shanghai Bobby–Fast Heart, by Lion Heart. ($40,000 ’16 FTNOCT; $110,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Sequel Thoroughbreds, Cheryl AnnePrudhomme & Dr Michael Thomas Gallivan (NY), $6,800.
|2—
|Tez, c, 3, The Factor–Sarah Accomplished, by Performing Magic. ($40,000 ’16 KEENOV; $130,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-G M B Racing, B-Dennis Crooks – George Bates (KY), $3,740.
|Winning Time: 1:32 3/5 (ft)
|PEN, 6TH, ALW, $33,096, 2YO, F, 5 1/2F, 12-20.
|7—
|MY LILLY PAD, f, 2, Medallist–Silhoutte Island, by Patton. O-Hillman Racing LLC, B-Elizabeth R Houghton (PA), T-T. Bernard Houghton, J-Tyler Conner, $20,160.
|3—
|Super Donna G, f, 2, Super Ninety Nine–My Sonata, by Noble Causeway. ($1,000 ’18 FTMOCT; $25,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-R J G Racing Management LLC, B-Gregory Gordon (PA), $6,720.
|2—
|Triple Jump, f, 2, Jump Start–Triple Great, by Greatness. ($30,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Thomas Bruzek et al, B-Best Foot Forward, LLC (PA), $3,696.
|Winning Time: 1:04 1/5 (ft)
|MVR, 4TH, ALW, $32,700, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-21.
|1A—
|BUCKITITLEWAVE, g, 3, Dialed In–Ocean Princess, by Indian Ocean. O-Blazing Meadows Farm, LLC and Hamm, Shane, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Gerardo Corrales, $19,620.
|6—
|Attack Angle, g, 3, Strong Mandate–Trophy, by Grand Slam. ($80,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Danielle Agnello, B-Randy Alderson (OH), $6,540.
|7—
|Calboyzeke, c, 3, Hostile Takeover–Sarah’s Prize, by Pure Prize. O-Kimberly Kay Blakeslee, B-Kimberly Kay Blakeslee (OH), $3,270.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 8TH, AOC, $30,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 12-20.
|4—
|SHE’S QUIET, f, 4, Tale of the Cat–Quiet Kiss, by Quiet American. O-Becraft, Mark and Rowland, Jesse, B-Empire Equines, LLC (NY), T-Jeffrey S. Allen, J-Antonio Lopez, $17,775.
|1—
|Decoupage, f, 3, Alternation–Deco Rocks, by Rockport Harbor. O-Jackson, Stephen G and Debbie, B-Dr Stephen G Jackson & Debbie Jackson (KY), $5,925.
|5—
|All Flatter, f, 4, Flatter–All Electric, by Grand Slam. ($170,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-New Farm, B-Clifford J Grum (KY), $2,963.
|Winning Time: 1:18 1/5 (ft)
|MVR, 2ND, ALW, $23,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-21.
|1A—
|CITY DIVA, f, 3, City Zip–Harlotry Holiday, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-KatieRich Farms, LLC, B-Katierich Farms (KY), T-Mark Hubley, J-T. D. Houghton, $14,100.
|4—
|Mrs. Robinson, f, 3, Animal Kingdom–Hug Doc, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($6,500 ’17 FTKFEB). O-Dave Casalinova, B-Godolphin, Spruce Lane Farm, Valerie Calcott Stevens, et al (KY), $4,700.
|1—
|Tuxedo Lemon, f, 3, Lemon Drop Kid–Formal Affair, by Dynaformer. O-KatieRich Farms, LLC, B-Katierich Farms (KY), $2,350.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (ft)
|TAM, 2ND, ALW, $20,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 12-21.
|4—
|DREAM LINER (BRZ), c, 3, Pioneering–Raio De Luz (BRZ), by Redattore (BRZ). O-Alonso, Amancio and Some In Time, Inc, B-Stud Instante Magico (BRZ), T-Efren Loza, Jr., J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $11,600.
|10—
|King Cause, g, 4, Creative Cause–Street Mate, by Street Cry (IRE). ($27,000 ’16 KEESEP; $200,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Nice Guys Stables, B-Bret Jones (KY), $4,000.
|8—
|Uhtred, c, 3, English Channel–Yellow Boat, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Robert S Evans, B-R S Evans (KY), $2,000.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (fm)
Leave a Reply