North American Allowance Results December 29

|AQU, 7TH, ALW, $72,888, 3YO/UP, 7F, 12-29.
|10—
|THE CARETAKER, h, 5, Speightstown–Safety Net, by A.P. Indy. O-Vincent S Scuderi, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Jose Lezcano, $41,388.
|7—
|Charlie McCoy, c, 4, Bluegrass Cat–Backslash, by Sharp Humor. O-Little Red Feather Racing, Nevin, Michelle and Bogart, Kevin, B-Michelle Nevin (NY), $14,000.
|9—
|Potomac, c, 4, Speightstown–Platinum, by Mineshaft. ($350,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Clark O Brewster, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $8,400.
|Winning Time: 1:24 4/5 (ft)
|SA, 10TH, AOC, $68,664, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 12-29.
|7—
|PRODIGAL SON, g, 3, Square Eddie–Stretchinthelimits, by In Excess (IRE). O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Mario Gutierrez, $44,460.
|6—
|Torosay, g, 3, Goldencents–Maggie McGowan, by Salt Lake. O-WC Racing Inc, B-W C Racing, Milt Gilman & Mark Verge (KY), $11,400.
|3—
|Big Runnuer, c, 4, Stormy Atlantic–Elusive Luci, by Elusive Quality. ($95,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Juan J Garcia, B-Mercedes Stables LLC (KY), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:02 2/5 (gd)
|AQU, 6TH, ALW, $66,304, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-29.
|8—
|AM IMPAZIBLE, f, 3, Mission Impazible–True Legend, by Gold Legend. O-Troncone, Jr, Richard and Troncone, Sr, Richard, B-Richard J Troncone & Richard J Troncone Jr (NY), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-Eric Cancel, $35,200.
|5—
|Love and Love, f, 3, Goldencents–Fly the Colors, by Giant’s Causeway. ($27,000 ’16 KEENOV; $12,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Ruggeri Stable, B-Carl Bennett (NY), $13,760.
|3—
|The Great Johanna, f, 4, Teuflesberg–Money My Honey, by Red Bullet. O-McMahon, J, McMahon, A, Buchakjian, K, Dalton, G and Latta, K, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), $8,256.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (ft)
|SA, 2ND, AOC, $63,239, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 12-29.
|3—
|GHOUL (BRZ), g, 4, Put It Back–Perfect Friday (ARG), by Pure Prize. O-Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary, B-Haras Santa Maria de Araras (BRZ), T-Peter Miller, J-Joel Rosario, $35,400.
|6—
|What’sontheagenda, g, 5, Dialed In–Open Agenda, by More Than Ready. ($30,000 ’15 KEESEP; $75,000 2016 OBSAPR). O-Beerman Family Trust, Hall, Greg and Sayjay Racing LLC, B-Lantern Hill Farm LLC (KY), $11,800.
|2—
|Lil Milo, g, 4, Rocky Bar–Solid Brass Cat, by Editor’s Note. O-Weinstein, Dr Jack and Cannon, Robert T, B-Jack Weinstein (CA), $9,204.
|Winning Time: 1:02 2/5 (gd)
|AQU, 2ND, AOC, $62,080, 2YO, F, 6F, 12-29.
|5—
|PLAYTONE, f, 2, Tonalist–Theyplayingoursong, by Songandaprayer. ($75,000 ’18 FTNAUG; $150,000 2019 KEEAPR). O-Hill, Jim and Susan, B-The New Hill Farm LLC (NY), T-George Weaver, J-Hector Rafael Diaz, Jr., $35,200.
|6—
|Violent Point, f, 2, Violence–Point Reyes, by Subordination. ($180,000 ’18 FTNAUG; $65,000 ’18 OBSJAN). O-Gary Barber, B-Hidden Lake Farm LLC & Anthony Grey LLC (NY), $12,800.
|1—
|Firenze Freedom, f, 2, Istan–My Every Wish, by Langfuhr. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr Amore Stables (NY), $7,680.
|Winning Time: 1:14 4/5 (ft)
|SA, 9TH, AOC, $58,404, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 12-29.
|7—
|INTO CHOCOLATE, f, 3, Into Mischief–Candy Drawer, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Wygod, Pam and Martin, B-Pam & Martin Wygod (KY), T-Clifford W. Sise, Jr., J-Abel Cedillo, $34,200.
|8—
|Eternal Endeavour (GB), m, 5, Mayson (GB)–Never Lose (GB), by Diktat (GB). (13,500gns ’14 TATDEC; 23,000EUR ’15 TATIRE). O-Levy Racing, B-Tibthorpe Stud (GB), $11,400.
|9—
|Rather Nosy, f, 3, Majesticperfection–Frivolous Pal, by Not for Love. ($48,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Paymaster Racing LLC, Sinister Racing Stable and Slugo Racing, B-James A Blackwell (MD), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:16 3/5 (ft)
|FG, 6TH, AOC, $43,000, 3YO/UP, A1 1/16MT, 12-29.
|3—
|MAJESTIC PRIDE, g, 7, Artie Schiller–Blush On Cue, by Theatrical (IRE). ($42,000 ’13 KEESEP). O-Robertson, Hugh H, Ryan, Jeff and Chanen, Gary, B-St George Farm LLC (KY), T-Hugh H. Robertson, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $25,800.
|1A—
|Tackett, g, 3, Limehouse–Unostrike, by Macho Uno. O-DARRS, Inc, B-David Ross (WV), $8,600.
|1—
|Zumurudee, g, 5, Stormy Atlantic–Voting Right (FR), by High Chaparral (IRE). ($50,000 2016 OBSAPR; 70,000gns 2017 TATHIT). O-DARRS, Inc, B-Double K LLC, Brookdale, Jack Swain III (KY), $4,730.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (gd)
|GG, 9TH, ALW, $40,084, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-29.
|1—
|CASINO GAMES, f, 3, Indian Evening–Shes a Lucky Wager, by Valid Wager. O-Victory Rose Thoroughbreds, Inc, B-Victory Rose Thoroughbreds, Inc & KMN Racing (CA), T-Ellen L. Jackson, J-Francisco Duran, $24,180.
|3—
|Babe Didrikson, f, 3, Grazen–Chelcee’s Hope, by Bartok (IRE). O-Philip Paine, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $8,060.
|7—
|Creative Romance, f, 3, Creative Cause–Chance Romance, by Wild Event. ($40,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Steve Moger, B-BRET JONES (KY), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (ft)
|DED, 9TH, ALW, $40,000, 2YO, F, 5F, 12-28.
|7—
|SARAH’S PASSION, f, 2, Songandaprayer–My Holy Belle, by Holy Bull. O-Perform Stables, Inc, B-Perform Stables Inc (LA), T-Ricky Courville, J-Gerard Melancon, $24,000.
|6—
|Flat Scat, f, 2, Flat Out–Scat a Tat Tat, by Scat Daddy. O-Wayne T Davis, B-Perry Segura (LA), $8,000.
|1—
|Jennifer’s Arch, f, 2, Archarcharch–Glisten, by Dixieland Band. ($12,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Brous, Greg and Gelner, Scott, B-Donny Burton, Angie Burton & Blanton &Perry LLC (LA), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:00 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-29.
|10—
|TAP THE MOJO, g, 4, Tapit–Pool Land, by Silver Deputy. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $24,000.
|8—
|Mozo Bello, g, 3, Bellamy Road–Mo Rogue, by Sky Mesa. ($20,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Hernandez Racing Club, B-Carlos Rafael (FL), $8,400.
|11—
|Souper Jaguar, g, 3, Quality Road–Giant Cats Eye, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (ft)
|DED, 6TH, ALW, $35,600, 2YO, 1M, 12-28.
|5—
|JERSEY CAT TALE, c, 2, Tale of Ekati–Jersey’s Soul, by Perfect Soul (IRE). ($95,000 ’18 KEESEP; $12,500 2019 OBSJUN). O-Bobby Dupre, B-Charles Fipke (KY), T-Carl J. Deville, J-Devin H. Magnon, $20,400.
|8—
|Freedomfi, c, 2, Guilt Trip–Charming Colleen, by Charismatic. O-James McIngvale, B-James McIngvale (LA), $8,400.
|6—
|Majestic John’s, g, 2, Majesticperfection–Proud Pearl, by Proud Citizen. ($2,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Maggi Moss, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $3,740.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (ft)
|GG, 8TH, AOC, $35,320, 2YO, 6F, 12-29.
|1—
|LITTLE CENTS, c, 2, Goldencents–Chasing Lightning, by Belong to Me. ($25,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-John Battle, B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & PamRobinson (KY), T-Bill McLean, J-Kevin Krigger, $18,600.
|5—
|Admirably, c, 2, Candy Ride (ARG)–Warriorscmoutoplay, by Warrior’s Reward. ($80,000 ’18 BESAUG; $70,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Peter Redekop B C, Ltd, B-Thomas W Bachman (CA), $8,060.
|6—
|Cajun Bettor, c, 2, Alpha Bettor–Cajun Wedding, by Broken Vow. ($4,500 ’18 CTNAUG). O-Robert G A Jones, B-Andrew Stronach (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|SUN, 9TH, AOC, $35,100, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 12-29.
|2—
|BLAZING NAVARONE, g, 4, Song of Navarone–Carmen’s Delight, by Carmen’s Glory. O-Barbara M Coleman, B-Lucky Six Inc (NM), T-Martin Valdez-Cabral, Jr., J-Ry Eikleberry, $21,060.
|5—
|Jet N G, g, 4, Mr. Trieste–Book the Cat, by Tabasco Cat. O-Maurcenia Cross, B-Maurcenia Cross & Gary Cross (NM), $7,020.
|3—
|Thunder Dome, g, 5, Dome–Lauren Lynn, by Hadif. O-Carson, Sr W D, Carson, M H and Leach Racing LLC, B-Frank Richardson & Mooring (NM), $3,510.
|Winning Time: 1:15 3/5 (ft)
Leave a Reply