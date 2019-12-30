North American Maiden Winners December 30

Normandy Invasion–Als Delight by Wayne County (IRE); MAGNETIQUE, f, 2, AQU, Mcl 40000, 12-30, 7f, 1:28 . B-Fountain Spring Stable & Donna Sammons (NY.). $27,000 ’17 FTNOCT; $25,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $85,000 2019 FTMMAY. *1/2 to Extinct Charm (G1P$368,500).

Raison d’Etat–Heavenly Ransom (G3), by Red Ransom; IT’S SO EASY, f, 2, PRX, Msw, 12-30, 6f, 1:13 3/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.). $1,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Uh Oh Bango–Jungle Girl by Forest Camp; MR NAVIGATOR, g, 2, TUP, Mcl 10000, 12-30, 6f, 1:09 4/5. B-Triple AAA Ranch (AZ.).

Western Pride–Shanghai Princess by Private Vow; LOVELY LADY LINDA, f, 2, MVR, Msw, 12-30, 6f, 1:15 4/5. B-Stephen Reed, Brett Woodie & Robert C. Cline (OH.).

Bernardini–Lady On Holiday by Harlan’s Holiday; HIGH AMPLITUDE, g, 3, AQU, Msw, 12-30, 1m, 1:38 4/5. B-Nordic Thoroughbreds & Godolphin (KY.). $110,000 ’17 KEESEP.

Creative Cause–Blushing Touch by Street Boss; MIMI AND CHARLEY, f, 3, PRX, Mcl 10000, 12-30, 5 1/2f, 1:06 2/5. B-Brereton C. Jones (KY.). $120,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $75,000 2018 FTMMAY.

Oxbow–More to the Story by More Than Ready; TELL IT AGAIN, f, 3, TUP, Mcl 5000, 12-30, 4 1/2f, :52 1/5. B-B&G Stables (CA.). *1/2 to Res Ipsa (G1P$350,495).

Tale of the Cat–Riolama by Unbridled’s Song; WILD BOAR, g, 3, AQU, Mcl 40000, 12-30, 7f, 1:27 1/5. B-Gallagher’s Stud (NY.). $170,000 ’17 FTNAUG.