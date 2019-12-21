North American Non-Graded Stakes Results December 21

MIND YOUR OWN BIZ , g, 2, Fed Biz–Kisses for Jeanne, by Bring the Heat. O-Ravin, Richard and Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Richard Ravin (IL), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Jareth Loveberry, $31,530.

Rip It Ryan, c, 2, Arcade–Expedite It, by Cartwright. O-Smokey Creek Farm, B-Smokey Creek Farm (IL), $10,510.

1—