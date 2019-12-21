North American Non-Graded Stakes Results December 21

|QUEENS COUNTY S., AQU, $125,938, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 12-21.
|2—
|STAN THE MAN, g, 5, Broken Vow–Nite in Rome, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($82,000 ’14 KEENOV; $150,000 ’15 FTKJUL). O-Long Lake Stable LLC, B-Emma Quinn, Dermot Quinn, Scott Pierce & Debbie Pierce (KY), T-John P. Terranova II, J-Dylan Davis, $68,750.
|3—
|Adventist, g, 6, Any Given Saturday–Sharp Minister, by Deputy Minister. ($100,000 ’14 FTKOCT). O-Barbara Hutnyk, B-Monticule (KY), $25,000.
|7—
|Han Sense, h, 5, Hansen–Humble Retha, by Siberian Pine. ($125,000 ’15 FTKJUL). O-Michael Napoli, B-H Allen Poindexter (IA), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Backsideofthemoon, Roaming Union, Bon Raison, Major Cabbie.
|Winning Time: 1:50 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 1HF, HD.
|Odds: 2.70, 28.50, 15.40.
|LETELLIER MEMORIAL S., FG, $75,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 12-21.
|2—
|TARAZ, f, 2, Into Mischief–Silk Route, by Empire Maker. O-Juddmonte Farms, Inc, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $48,000.
|6—
|Ursula, f, 2, Tapit–Debonnaire (GB), by Anabaa. O-Mt Brilliant Stable LLC and Ingram, Orrin, B-Mt Brilliant Broodmares Ii LLC (KY), $15,000.
|4—
|Sweet Kisses, f, 2, Carpe Diem–True Kiss, by Is It True. ($290,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Martin, Johns, Rucker, Bill J, Hahn, Robert G, Englehart, Jesse J and Allen, Josh, B-Charles Muth & Patrick Murphy (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Gee She Sparkles, Street Flyer.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (sy)
|Margins: 11 1/4, 3 3/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 2.80, 4.20.
|BONAPAW S., FG, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 12-21.
|4—
|PETE’S PLAY CALL, g, 6, Munnings–Taft Lil Queen, by Irish Open. ($90,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Hui, Michael M, Hooties Racing LLC and WSS Racing, LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes (MD), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $46,500.
|9—
|Wilbo, g, 7, Candy Ride (ARG)–Kokadrie, by Coronado’s Quest. ($120,000 2014 OBSAPR). O-Chris Wilkins, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), $15,000.
|5—
|Star of Kodiak, g, 3, Ready’s Image–Gal from Dixie, by Dixieland Heat. O-Dare To Dream Stable LLC, B-Niknar Farm, LLC (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Recount, Made You Look, Gray Attempt, Powell.
|Winning Time: 1:04 1/5 (sy)
|Margins: 2HF, 4, 4.
|Odds: 3.00, 1.70, 8.00.
|BLUSHING K. D. S., FG, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 12-21.
|5—
|NOTAPRADAPRICE, m, 5, Paddy O’Prado–Brenda’s Slew, by Straight Man. ($150,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Stonehaven Steadings, B-Equus Farm (KY), T-Eddie Kenneally, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $46,500.
|10—
|Stave, f, 4, Ghostzapper–Buy the Barrel, by E Dubai. O-Hinkle Farms, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), $15,000.
|3—
|Avie’s Mineshaft, f, 4, Mineshaft–Avie’s Empire, by Empire Maker. O-Tall Oaks Farm, B-Tall Oaks Farm (ON), $7,500.
|Also Ran: English Soul, Flower Party (IRE), Smart Emma, Oh My.
|Winning Time: 1:45 4/5 (sy)
|Margins: 6HF, 3HF, 4.
|Odds: 6.70, 8.30, 12.60.
|SUGAR BOWL S., FG, $75,000, 2YO, 6F, 12-21.
|2—
|GOLD STREET, c, 2, Street Boss–Morakami, by Fusaichi Pegasus. ($150,000 ’18 KEESEP; $55,000 ’18 OBSJAN). O-Mike McCarty, B-Erich Brehm (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $47,250.
|4—
|Amongst, c, 2, Into Mischief–Betwixt, by Empire Maker. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $15,000.
|6—
|Axiomo, c, 2, Tapiture–Song to the Moon, by Successful Appeal. ($20,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Olympia Star, Inc, B-C Kidder & N Cole (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Shashashakemeup, Ryan’s Cat, Self Taught.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (sy)
|Margins: 3HF, 1 3/4, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 1.00, 7.80, 5.40.
|BUDDY DILIBERTO MEMORIAL S., FG, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 12-21.
|7—
|CAPTIVATING MOON, c, 4, Malibu Moon–Appealing Storm, by Valid Appeal. O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (KY), T-Chris M. Block, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $48,000.
|3—
|Space Mountain, g, 6, Street Cry (IRE)–Magical Ride, by Storm Cat. O-Hooties Racing LLC and Hui, Michael M, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr & St George F LLC (KY), $15,000.
|12—
|Factor This, c, 4, The Factor–Capricious Miss (GB), by Singspiel (IRE). ($2,700 ’16 KEESEP; $11,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Gaining Ground Racing LLC, B-Maccabee Farm (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Renaisance Frolic, Great Wide Open (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:45 4/5 (sy)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 5 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 1.10, 8.90, 2.10.
|TENACIOUS S., FG, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 12-21.
|4—
|PIONEER SPIRIT, h, 6, Malibu Moon–Hafifah, by Machiavellian. ($380,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Roman, Lawrence P, Heads Up Racing and Lucky Dog Stables, B-Mikhail Yanakov (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-David Cohen, $46,500.
|2—
|Blended Citizen, c, 4, Proud Citizen–Langara Lass, by Langfuhr. ($85,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Sayjay Racing LLC, Hall, Greg and Hubbard, Brooke, B-Ray Hanson (KY), $15,000.
|1—
|Lone Sailor, g, 4, Majestic Warrior–Ambitious, by Mr. Greeley. ($120,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-G M B Racing, B-Alexander Groves Matz, LLC (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Tenfold, Tringale, M G Warrior, C Z Rocket, Ballard High.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (sy)
|Margins: HD, HF, HD.
|Odds: 3.10, 1.90, 5.50.
|JIM EDGAR ILLINOIS JUVENILE S., HAW, $52,550, 2YO, 6 1/2F, 12-21.
|5—
|MIND YOUR OWN BIZ, g, 2, Fed Biz–Kisses for Jeanne, by Bring the Heat. O-Ravin, Richard and Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Richard Ravin (IL), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Jareth Loveberry, $31,530.
|2—
|Rip It Ryan, c, 2, Arcade–Expedite It, by Cartwright. O-Smokey Creek Farm, B-Smokey Creek Farm (IL), $10,510.
|1—
|Baba Lou, c, 2, Cowboy Cal–Baba Lucy, by Peace Rules. O-Esposito, Bob and Lynda, B-Bob Esposito & Lynda Esposito (IL), $5,255.
|Also Ran: Palago, A Merry Heart, Elizabeth’s Ghost.
|Winning Time: 1:19 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 2 1/4, 8.
|Odds: 0.30, 5.90, 20.40.
