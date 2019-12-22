North American Non-Graded Stakes Results December 22

|GRAVESEND S., AQU, $105,850, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-22.
|2—
|FIRENZE FIRE, c, 4, Poseidon’s Warrior–My Every Wish, by Langfuhr. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr Amore Stables (FL), T-Jason Servis, J-Jose Lezcano, $57,750.
|6—
|Happy Farm, g, 5, Ghostzapper–Gospel Girl, by Holy Bull. ($45,000 ’15 OBSAUG). O-M and A Racing LTD, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), $21,000.
|1—
|T Loves a Fight, g, 5, Girolamo–Worth Fighting For, by Broken Vow. O-Noda Brothers, LLC, B-Hoffman Thoroughbreds LLC (NY), $13,800.
|Also Ran: Wonderful Light, No Distortion, Seethisquick.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 1HF, 2HF.
|Odds: 0.35, 3.90, 11.90.
