North American Non-Graded Stakes Results December 28

PAN ZARETA S., FG, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A5 1/2FT, 12-28.

10— PLAY ON, f, 3, Country Day–Vote Early, by More Than Ready. O-Klein Racing, B-Richard Klein & Bert Klein (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Shaun Bridgmohan, $45,000.

9— Change of Control, f, 3, Fed Biz–America’s Blossom, by Quiet American. ($27,000 ’16 KEENOV; $95,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Roddy Harrison, B-Mr John O’ Meara (KY), $15,000.

4— Ruby Trust, m, 5, Smart Strike–Queen Ofthe Catsle, by Tale of the Cat. ($80,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Kahn, Brian, Happy Broad Bent and Taylor Made Farm, B-C T Grether, Inc (KY), $7,500.

Also Ran: Quebec, On Probation, May Lily, Miss Bigly, A Little Bit Me, Violent Times, Fame Feather.

Winning Time: 1:04 1/5 (yl)

Margins: 1 1/4, HF, 1 1/4.