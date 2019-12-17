December 18, 2019

Spot Plays December 18

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Allegheny Dbl Lime, 4-1
(5th) Love That Chick, 6-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Bet Again, 4-1
(3rd) Starbuck Luck, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Zypto, 3-1
(3rd) Wasnt Joking, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Sierra Aleone, 3-1
(6th) Bibiana, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Winchester Limit, 3-1
(6th) Sweet Baytown, 6-1
Penn National (1st) The Train, 7-2
(3rd) Chitown, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) G Q Girl, 7-2
(2nd) Madison Blues, 7-2
Turf Paradise (2nd) Jadey at the Bar, 7-2
(7th) Flyin Artie, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) Dear John Letter, 7-2
(5th) Seattle Treasure, 3-1

