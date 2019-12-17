Spot Plays December 18

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Allegheny Dbl Lime, 4-1
|(5th) Love That Chick, 6-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Bet Again, 4-1
|(3rd) Starbuck Luck, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Zypto, 3-1
|(3rd) Wasnt Joking, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Sierra Aleone, 3-1
|(6th) Bibiana, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Winchester Limit, 3-1
|(6th) Sweet Baytown, 6-1
|Penn National
|(1st) The Train, 7-2
|(3rd) Chitown, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) G Q Girl, 7-2
|(2nd) Madison Blues, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Jadey at the Bar, 7-2
|(7th) Flyin Artie, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Dear John Letter, 7-2
|(5th) Seattle Treasure, 3-1
