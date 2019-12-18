December 18, 2019

Spot Plays December 19

December 18, 2019

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Hoponthebusgus, 7-2
(6th) Am Impazible, 7-2
Charles Town (4th) Ellie’s Cork, 5-1
(6th) Appealing Groom, 5-1
Delta Downs (1st) Little Man E Dubai, 3-1
(2nd) Jerrys Pridenjoy, 3-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Catalogue, 6-1
(5th) Afleet Roger, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Nimble Beast, 3-1
(2nd) Titere, 9-2
Penn National (3rd) New Found Treasure, 3-1
(5th) Kitten’s Peebles, 3-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Wolverette, 5-1
(4th) Kitten for Granny, 5-1

