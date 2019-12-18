Spot Plays December 19

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Hoponthebusgus, 7-2
|(6th) Am Impazible, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(4th) Ellie’s Cork, 5-1
|(6th) Appealing Groom, 5-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Little Man E Dubai, 3-1
|(2nd) Jerrys Pridenjoy, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Catalogue, 6-1
|(5th) Afleet Roger, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Nimble Beast, 3-1
|(2nd) Titere, 9-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) New Found Treasure, 3-1
|(5th) Kitten’s Peebles, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Wolverette, 5-1
|(4th) Kitten for Granny, 5-1
