December 20, 2019

Spot Plays December 20

December 19, 2019

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Ghostly Beauty, 3-1
(6th) Proven Reserves, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) City Traveler, 4-1
(5th) Mrs Poochie, 9-2
Delta Downs (2nd) Canyon Fire, 7-2
(3rd) Custom Ready, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Angel’s Cut, 3-1
(4th) Color Me Pretty, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Infinity Sky, 7-2
(3rd) Select Friday, 9-2
Hawthorne (3rd) Stormy Empire, 3-1
(4th) Stormy Pacific, 9-2
Laurel Park (4th) Eddy Dirt, 3-1
(6th) Noble Way, 5-1
Penn National (2nd) Gold Shark, 6-1
(3rd) Polar Jet, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) D’craziness, 5-1
(5th) Whisper Snow, 3-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Old Guard, 4-1
(8th) Doc Newport, 4-1
Turfway Park (1st) Rio Bueno, 6-1
(5th) Big Time Delivery, 3-1

*


