December 21, 2019

Spot Plays December 21

December 20, 2019 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Tale of Mist, 6-1
(5th) Centrist, 10-1
Charles Town (3rd) Freedom is Ringing, 9-2
(8th) Silver Castle, 3-1
Delta Downs (4th) Maddy’s Pro, 5-1
(8th) Matapan, 8-1
Fair Grounds (6th) Piece of My Heart, 9-2
(10th) Ryan’s Cat, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Factorino, 3-1
(5th) Iconic, 4-1
Hawthorne (5th) Country Assets, 7-2
(6th) Wild Wes, 5-1
Laurel (4th) Tappahannock, 7-2
(7th) Cause He’s Western , 6-1
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Frittons Gold, 6-1
(7th) Into My Dreams, 4-1
Parx Racing (3rd) Gotta Get Away, 9-2
(5th) Rolls Royce Joyce, 5-1
Penn National (1st) Krakov, 7-2
(6th) Yes Sir Colonel, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Uhtred, 3-1
(9th) Victim, 8-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Party Hostess, 5-1
(7th) Zambora, 9-2
Turfway Park (1st) Illidan, 7-2
(3rd) La Parota, 10-1

