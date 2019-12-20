Spot Plays December 21

|Aqueduct
|
|(2nd) Tale of Mist, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Centrist, 10-1
|Charles Town
|
|(3rd) Freedom is Ringing, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Silver Castle, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|
|(4th) Maddy’s Pro, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Matapan, 8-1
|Fair Grounds
|
|(6th) Piece of My Heart, 9-2
|
|
|(10th) Ryan’s Cat, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Factorino, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Iconic, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(5th) Country Assets, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Wild Wes, 5-1
|Laurel
|
|(4th) Tappahannock, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Cause He’s Western , 6-1
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(3rd) Frittons Gold, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Into My Dreams, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(3rd) Gotta Get Away, 9-2
|
|
|(5th) Rolls Royce Joyce, 5-1
|Penn National
|
|(1st) Krakov, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Yes Sir Colonel, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(2nd) Uhtred, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Victim, 8-1
|Turf Paradise
|
|(4th) Party Hostess, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Zambora, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|
|(1st) Illidan, 7-2
|
|
|(3rd) La Parota, 10-1
Leave a Reply