December 22, 2019

Spot Plays December 23

December 22, 2019 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley (5th) Dream Fever, 9-2
(9th) Chilito Piquin, 7-2
Parx Racing (4th) Delinquent, 9-2
(9th) Finishing School, 6-1
Turf Paradise (6th) June Two Four, 9-2
(8th) Yerevan Song, 10-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2019 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions