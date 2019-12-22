Spot Plays December 23

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(5th) Dream Fever, 9-2
|(9th) Chilito Piquin, 7-2
|Parx Racing
|(4th) Delinquent, 9-2
|(9th) Finishing School, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) June Two Four, 9-2
|(8th) Yerevan Song, 10-1
For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(5th) Dream Fever, 9-2
|(9th) Chilito Piquin, 7-2
|Parx Racing
|(4th) Delinquent, 9-2
|(9th) Finishing School, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) June Two Four, 9-2
|(8th) Yerevan Song, 10-1
Copyright © 2019 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions
Leave a Reply