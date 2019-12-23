Spot Plays December 26

|Fair Grounds
|
|(2nd) Gator Proud, 9-2
|
|
|(5th) Silent Cry, 8-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(3rd) Hot’n Notty, 10-1
|
|
|(9th) Three Karyots, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(4th) Big Treasure, 7-2
|
|
|(9th) Fortunate Friends, 6-1
|Laurel
|
|(4th) Major Flirt, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Queen of Tomorrow, 5-1
|Penn National
|
|(2nd) Steph’s Princess, 4-1
|
|
|(3rd) Notion’s Beauty, 7-2
|Sunland Park
|
|(7th) Misty B Canyon, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Sphere, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(2nd) Fast Flying Fred, 8-1
|
|
|(4th) Elusive Ryder, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|
|(1st) All Hands On Deck, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Speedy Solution, 3-1
Leave a Reply