Spot Plays December 26

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Fair Grounds (2nd) Gator Proud, 9-2
(5th) Silent Cry, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Hot’n Notty, 10-1
(9th) Three Karyots, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Big Treasure, 7-2
(9th) Fortunate Friends, 6-1
Laurel (4th) Major Flirt, 3-1
(9th) Queen of Tomorrow, 5-1
Penn National (2nd) Steph’s Princess, 4-1
(3rd) Notion’s Beauty, 7-2
Sunland Park (7th) Misty B Canyon, 3-1
(8th) Sphere, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Fast Flying Fred, 8-1
(4th) Elusive Ryder, 4-1
Turfway Park (1st) All Hands On Deck, 7-2
(7th) Speedy Solution, 3-1

