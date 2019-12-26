Spot Plays December 27

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Adonis Creed, 5-1
|(4th) Sea Treaty, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Daylight Deelite, 3-1
|(3rd) Georgia Clay, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Eight O Five, 7-2
|(4th) Foreign Protocol, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Papa’s Little Girl, 6-1
|(6th) Maries Melody, 6-1
|Hawthorne
|(4th) Herbie, 4-1
|(6th) Broad Blue Line, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Congress Hall, 9-2
|(3rd) Magical Luna, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Messy Baker, 5-1
|(5th) Patty’s Boy, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Palimpsest, 7-2
|(5th) Irish Orb, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(4th) Hooray for Harvey, 4-1
|(6th) Jay Vee Bee, 8-1
Leave a Reply