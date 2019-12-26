December 26, 2019

Spot Plays December 27

December 26, 2019 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delta Downs (2nd) Adonis Creed, 5-1
(4th) Sea Treaty, 9-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Daylight Deelite, 3-1
(3rd) Georgia Clay, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Eight O Five, 7-2
(4th) Foreign Protocol, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Papa’s Little Girl, 6-1
(6th) Maries Melody, 6-1
Hawthorne (4th) Herbie, 4-1
(6th) Broad Blue Line, 5-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Congress Hall, 9-2
(3rd) Magical Luna, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Messy Baker, 5-1
(5th) Patty’s Boy, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Palimpsest, 7-2
(5th) Irish Orb, 3-1
Turfway Park (4th) Hooray for Harvey, 4-1
(6th) Jay Vee Bee, 8-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2019 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions