Spot Plays December 28

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Twisted Tom, 6-1
|(7th) Runforthemunnings, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Charming Bullet, 3-1
|(3rd) Wish for Interest, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Irrefutable, 7-2
|(7th) Crazy Sexy Munny, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Mountain Tree, 9-2
|(2nd) Quenane, 9-2
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Ruby Less Song, 6-1
|(3rd) Touchofchilipepper, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Its a Journey, 5-1
|(5th) Naughty Thoughts, 8-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Deer Creek Road, 9-2
|(5th) Let’scalliteven, 5-1
|Parx
|(1st) Carmeltini, 6-1
|(3rd) Our Claire Bear, 5-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Magic Happens, 9-2
|(2nd) Spotmeifucan, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Lucky Peridot, 4-1
|(6th) Giza Goddess, 7-2
|Sunland Park
|(5th) Leading Prospect, 3-1
|(8th) Raagheb, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Wild Winter, 7-2
|(4th) Shana Tova, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Mauney, 8-1
|(4th) Here’slookinatya, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Starvana, 5-1
|(2nd) Mystic Tiger, 5-1
Leave a Reply