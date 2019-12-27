December 27, 2019

Spot Plays December 28

December 27, 2019 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Twisted Tom, 6-1
(7th) Runforthemunnings, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Charming Bullet, 3-1
(3rd) Wish for Interest, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Irrefutable, 7-2
(7th) Crazy Sexy Munny, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Mountain Tree, 9-2
(2nd) Quenane, 9-2
Hawthorne (1st) Ruby Less Song, 6-1
(3rd) Touchofchilipepper, 5-1
Laurel Park (4th) Its a Journey, 5-1
(5th) Naughty Thoughts, 8-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Deer Creek Road, 9-2
(5th) Let’scalliteven, 5-1
Parx (1st) Carmeltini, 6-1
(3rd) Our Claire Bear, 5-1
Penn National (1st) Magic Happens, 9-2
(2nd) Spotmeifucan, 4-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Lucky Peridot, 4-1
(6th) Giza Goddess, 7-2
Sunland Park (5th) Leading Prospect, 3-1
(8th) Raagheb, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Wild Winter, 7-2
(4th) Shana Tova, 3-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Mauney, 8-1
(4th) Here’slookinatya, 9-2
Turfway Park (1st) Starvana, 5-1
(2nd) Mystic Tiger, 5-1

