December 29, 2019

Spot Plays December 29

December 28, 2019 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Officer Hutchy, 4-1
(6th) Am Impazible, 4-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) No Quarter, 3-1
(4th) Matheson, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Silent Movies, 5-1
(7th) Prince de Prince, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Stunting, 4-1
(2nd) Geonosis, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Seany P, 7-2
(4th) La Maquina Gris, 6-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Castle, 3-1
(5th) Temple Knights, 7-2
Sunland Park (5th) Quandry, 3-1
(8th) Aussie You Later, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Memorable Angel, 3-1
(2nd) Sum Mo Cash, 3-1
Turf Paradise (2nd) Big Impression, 9-2
(4th) Call It Luke, 3-1

