Spot Plays December 29

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Officer Hutchy, 4-1
|(6th) Am Impazible, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) No Quarter, 3-1
|(4th) Matheson, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Silent Movies, 5-1
|(7th) Prince de Prince, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Stunting, 4-1
|(2nd) Geonosis, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Seany P, 7-2
|(4th) La Maquina Gris, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Castle, 3-1
|(5th) Temple Knights, 7-2
|Sunland Park
|(5th) Quandry, 3-1
|(8th) Aussie You Later, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Memorable Angel, 3-1
|(2nd) Sum Mo Cash, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Big Impression, 9-2
|(4th) Call It Luke, 3-1
Leave a Reply