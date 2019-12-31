Spot Plays January 1

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Archumybaby, 3-1
|(6th) Queen Kahen, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(3rd) Nun of Ours, 4-1
|(5th) Arties Game, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Forty Nine Model, 7-2
|(5th) Chop Chop Charlie, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Charlie’s Belle, 6-1
|(6th) Monsajem Pervade, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Gins and Tins, 7-2
|(5th) Glorious Gal, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Closer Look, 4-1
|(3rd) Expect Talk, 9-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Head Dress, 6-1
|(4th) Candy Exchange, 9-2
|Parx
|(1st) Empress of Fortune, 5-1
|(5th) Bourbonatboylesbar, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Too Late, 6-1
|(5th) Nomizar, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Rockysbuckaroo, 3-1
|(5th) Chit Chat Girl, 9-2
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) The Common Man, 3-1
|(4th) Gooch Express, 7-2
