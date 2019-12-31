December 31, 2019

Spot Plays January 1

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Archumybaby, 3-1
(6th) Queen Kahen, 3-1
Delta Downs (3rd) Nun of Ours, 4-1
(5th) Arties Game, 3-1
Fair Grounds (4th) Forty Nine Model, 7-2
(5th) Chop Chop Charlie, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Charlie’s Belle, 6-1
(6th) Monsajem Pervade, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Gins and Tins, 7-2
(5th) Glorious Gal, 6-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Closer Look, 4-1
(3rd) Expect Talk, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Head Dress, 6-1
(4th) Candy Exchange, 9-2
Parx (1st) Empress of Fortune, 5-1
(5th) Bourbonatboylesbar, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Too Late, 6-1
(5th) Nomizar, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Rockysbuckaroo, 3-1
(5th) Chit Chat Girl, 9-2
Turf Paradise (3rd) The Common Man, 3-1
(4th) Gooch Express, 7-2

