Bricks and Mortar, Maximum Security, Mitole announced as Horse of the Year finalists

Finalists for the 2019 Eclipse Awards were announced Saturday morning, with turf star Bricks and Mortar, three-year-old Maximum Security, and sprint supremo Mitole all up for Horse of the Year honors as well as their respective divisional titles.

Voters from the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), Daily Racing Form, and the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB) submitted ballots ranking their top three choices in 17 categories (11 equine and six human). All selections factored in the tabulation of the finalists, but only first-place votes count to determine the Eclipse Award winners.

Champions will be revealed at the 49th annual Eclipse Awards dinner and ceremony on Jan. 23 at Gulfstream Park, two days before the Pegasus World Cup (G1).

Here are the 2019 Eclipse Award finalists, in alphabetical order, with links to lifetime Brisnet past performances:

Horse of the Year: Bricks and Mortar, Maximum Security, Mitole

2-Year-Old Male: Maxfield, Storm the Court, Structor

2-Year-Old Filly: Bast, British Idiom, Sharing

3-Year-Old Male: Code of Honor, Maximum Security, Omaha Beach

3-Year-Old Filly: Covfefe, Guarana, Serengeti Empress

Older Dirt Male: McKinzie, Mitole, Vino Rosso

Older Dirt Female: Blue Prize, Elate, Midnight Bisou

Male Sprinter: Imperial Hint, Mitole, World of Trouble

Female Sprinter: Belvoir Bay, Come Dancing, Covfefe

Male Turf Horse: Bricks and Mortar, Mo Forza, World of Trouble

Female Turf Horse: Got Stormy, Sistercharlie, Uni

Steeplechase Horse: Brain Power, Scorpiancer, Winston C

Owner: Gary Barber; Peter Brant; Klaravich Stables Inc. and William H. Lawrence

Breeder: Calumet Farm, Godolphin, George Strawbridge Jr.

Trainer: Steve Asmussen, Chad Brown, Brad Cox

Jockey: Javier Castellano, Irad Ortiz, Jr., Jose Ortiz

Apprentice Jockey: Julio Correa, Angel Diaz, Kazushi Kimura

Also at the Jan. 23 gala, 2019 Horseplayer of the Year Scott Coles and the media honorees will receive their Eclipse Awards.