January 8, 2020

BRIS Kentucky Speed by Circuit December 30-January 5

January 7, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (12/30-1/5) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Peekacho 4G 1 1/16m (ft) TP 12/31 96
Westerland (GB) 4G 1m (ft) TP 12/31 96
Blue Mesa 5G 1 1/16m (ft) TP 1/1 88
Eights and Aces 5G 1m (ft) TP 1/2 86
Pioche Gold 4G 1m (ft) TP 1/2 85
Tempestuous Amy 5M 1m (ft) TP 1/4 83
Road to Cairo 4G 1m (ft) TP 1/1 81
Catty Krys 6M 1m (ft) TP 1/4 78
Sevenheartswarrior 6G 1m (ft) TP 1/1 78
Comin’ Round 5G 1m (ft) TP 1/4 76
Dance the Day Away 4F 1m (ft) TP 1/1 76
Champagne Chills 4G 1m (ft) TP 1/3 72
Morty 5M 1m (ft) TP 12/31 71
Secret Town 5M 1m (ft) TP 1/3 70
Settle a Score 4F 1m (ft) TP 1/3 63
Top Winning Speed Ratings (12/30-1/5) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Bizzee Mischief 6M 6f (ft) TP 1/2 93
Town Bee 4C 6f (ft) TP 1/3 86
Declined 4C 6f (ft) TP 1/3 84
Dream Saturday 8G 6f (ft) TP 12/31 83
U S Marshal 8G 6f (ft) TP 1/4 83
Hoptown Honey 5M 6f (ft) TP 1/2 81
Portobello’s Hero 4G 6f (ft) TP 1/2 81
Say It Sweetly 4F 6f (ft) TP 1/2 81
Loving Moment 5M 6 1/2f (ft) TP 1/1 79
Chargaree 6M 6f (ft) TP 1/1 78
Starship Mercury 7G 6f (ft) TP 12/31 78
Factress 4F 6 1/2f (ft) TP 1/4 77
Kickapoo 4G 5 1/2f (ft) TP 1/1 76
Muny Me Too 4G 6 1/2f (ft) TP 1/4 76
Begotten 5G 6 1/2f (ft) TP 1/3 75
Willin’ Grace 6M 6f (ft) TP 12/31 72
Analyze This Cat 4F 6f (ft) TP 1/4 69
Top Winning Speed Ratings (12/30-1/5) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Artemus Eagle 2C 1m (ft) TP 12/31 86
High Holy 2C 6 1/2f (ft) TP 12/31 84
Top Winning Speed Ratings (12/30-1/5) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
On Purpose 3F 6f (ft) TP 1/2 83
Bexar 3G 6 1/2f (ft) TP 1/3 80
Winyah Bay 3F 6 1/2f (ft) TP 1/1 80
Baby Karats 3F 6 1/2f (ft) TP 1/2 78
Larry’s Baby 3F 6 1/2f (ft) TP 1/4 70
Not Again Jackie 3G 6 1/2f (ft) TP 1/3 66

