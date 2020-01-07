BRIS Kentucky Speed by Circuit December 30-January 5

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Peekacho
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|TP 12/31
|96
|Westerland (GB)
|4G
|1m (ft)
|TP 12/31
|96
|Blue Mesa
|5G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|TP 1/1
|88
|Eights and Aces
|5G
|1m (ft)
|TP 1/2
|86
|Pioche Gold
|4G
|1m (ft)
|TP 1/2
|85
|Tempestuous Amy
|5M
|1m (ft)
|TP 1/4
|83
|Road to Cairo
|4G
|1m (ft)
|TP 1/1
|81
|Catty Krys
|6M
|1m (ft)
|TP 1/4
|78
|Sevenheartswarrior
|6G
|1m (ft)
|TP 1/1
|78
|Comin’ Round
|5G
|1m (ft)
|TP 1/4
|76
|Dance the Day Away
|4F
|1m (ft)
|TP 1/1
|76
|Champagne Chills
|4G
|1m (ft)
|TP 1/3
|72
|Morty
|5M
|1m (ft)
|TP 12/31
|71
|Secret Town
|5M
|1m (ft)
|TP 1/3
|70
|Settle a Score
|4F
|1m (ft)
|TP 1/3
|63
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Bizzee Mischief
|6M
|6f (ft)
|TP 1/2
|93
|Town Bee
|4C
|6f (ft)
|TP 1/3
|86
|Declined
|4C
|6f (ft)
|TP 1/3
|84
|Dream Saturday
|8G
|6f (ft)
|TP 12/31
|83
|U S Marshal
|8G
|6f (ft)
|TP 1/4
|83
|Hoptown Honey
|5M
|6f (ft)
|TP 1/2
|81
|Portobello’s Hero
|4G
|6f (ft)
|TP 1/2
|81
|Say It Sweetly
|4F
|6f (ft)
|TP 1/2
|81
|Loving Moment
|5M
|6 1/2f (ft)
|TP 1/1
|79
|Chargaree
|6M
|6f (ft)
|TP 1/1
|78
|Starship Mercury
|7G
|6f (ft)
|TP 12/31
|78
|Factress
|4F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|TP 1/4
|77
|Kickapoo
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|TP 1/1
|76
|Muny Me Too
|4G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|TP 1/4
|76
|Begotten
|5G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|TP 1/3
|75
|Willin’ Grace
|6M
|6f (ft)
|TP 12/31
|72
|Analyze This Cat
|4F
|6f (ft)
|TP 1/4
|69
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Artemus Eagle
|2C
|1m (ft)
|TP 12/31
|86
|High Holy
|2C
|6 1/2f (ft)
|TP 12/31
|84
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|On Purpose
|3F
|6f (ft)
|TP 1/2
|83
|Bexar
|3G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|TP 1/3
|80
|Winyah Bay
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|TP 1/1
|80
|Baby Karats
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|TP 1/2
|78
|Larry’s Baby
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|TP 1/4
|70
|Not Again Jackie
|3G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|TP 1/3
|66
Leave a Reply