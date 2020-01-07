January 8, 2020

BRIS Speed Stakes Ratings December 30-January 5

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (12/30-1/5) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Peekacho 4G 1 1/16m (ft) TP 12/31 Prairie Bayou S. 96
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (12/30-1/5) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Cash Offer 4F 7f (sy) AQU 1/4 La Verdad S. 99
Tee Em Eye 7M 5 1/2f (ft) SUN 1/4 Bold Ego H. 91
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (12/30-1/5) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Texas Wedge 5G 5 1/2f (fm) SA 1/1 Joe Hernandez S. 93
Desert Stone (IRE) 5H 1 1/8m (fm) SA 1/4 San Gabriel S. 88
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (12/30-1/5) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Chance It 3C 1m (ft) GP 1/4 Mucho Macho Man S. 103
Authentic 3C 1m (ft) SA 1/4 Sham S. 97
Bast 3F 7f (ft) SA 1/5 Santa Ynez S. 95
Independence Hall 3C 1m (gd) AQU 1/1 Jerome S. 94
Sound Machine 3F 6 1/2f (ft) GP 1/4 Glitter Woman S. 94
Shivaree 3C 6f (ft) GP 1/4 Limehouse S. 93
She’s My Type (FR) 3F a7 1/2f (fm) GP 1/4 Ginger Brew S. 89
Island Commish 3C a7 1/2f (fm) GP 1/4 Kitten’s Joy S. 87
Ancient Land 3G 6f (ft) SUN 1/5 Four Rivers John Deere S. 82

