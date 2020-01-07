BRIS Speed Stakes Ratings December 30-January 5

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Peekacho
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|TP 12/31
|Prairie Bayou S.
|96
|Cash Offer
|4F
|7f (sy)
|AQU 1/4
|La Verdad S.
|99
|Tee Em Eye
|7M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|SUN 1/4
|Bold Ego H.
|91
|Texas Wedge
|5G
|5 1/2f (fm)
|SA 1/1
|Joe Hernandez S.
|93
|Desert Stone (IRE)
|5H
|1 1/8m (fm)
|SA 1/4
|San Gabriel S.
|88
|Chance It
|3C
|1m (ft)
|GP 1/4
|Mucho Macho Man S.
|103
|Authentic
|3C
|1m (ft)
|SA 1/4
|Sham S.
|97
|Bast
|3F
|7f (ft)
|SA 1/5
|Santa Ynez S.
|95
|Independence Hall
|3C
|1m (gd)
|AQU 1/1
|Jerome S.
|94
|Sound Machine
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|GP 1/4
|Glitter Woman S.
|94
|Shivaree
|3C
|6f (ft)
|GP 1/4
|Limehouse S.
|93
|She’s My Type (FR)
|3F
|a7 1/2f (fm)
|GP 1/4
|Ginger Brew S.
|89
|Island Commish
|3C
|a7 1/2f (fm)
|GP 1/4
|Kitten’s Joy S.
|87
|Ancient Land
|3G
|6f (ft)
|SUN 1/5
|Four Rivers John Deere S.
|82
