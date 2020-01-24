Covfefe – 2019 Champion 3-Year-Old Filly & Champion Female Sprinter

Arguably one of the swiftest female sprint champions of the 2010s, Covfefe was also judged the best of her age group overall when no standout emerged from the traditional route events that typically go far in determining the divisional champion. She is the second sprint specialist to capture the award after Xtra Heat in 2001.

After a season-opening allowance win at Keeneland, Covfefe entered the national consciousness when shattering a near 30-year-old track record for 6 furlongs at Pimlico in taking the Miss Preakness (G3) by 8 1/2 lengths in a time of 1:07.70. The previous record of 1:09 had been held by the older male Northern Wolf since 1990.

Covfefe’s one and only loss of the season next came in the Roxelana S., when she was a half-length third behind older rival Mia Mischief, whose affinity for the Churchill Downs surface was proven following her early-season win in the Humana Distaff (G1).

Covfefe turned in perhaps her gamest performance in the 7-furlong Test (G1) at Saratoga, running down Kentucky Oaks (G1) heroine Serengeti Empress by a half-length, with Santa Anita Oaks (G1) vixen Bellafina a distant third. Following an eight-length procession in the Dogwood S. at Churchill, Covfefe defeated Bellafina and the leading older female sprinter Come Dancing in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint (G1) at Santa Anita to cap a 5-for-6 campaign.

Owned by LNJ Foxwoods, Covfefe is trained by Brad Cox and racked up earnings of $1,052,425 for the year. Bred in Kentucky by Alexander-Groves Thoroughbreds in Kentucky, she was a $250,000 Keeneland September purchase.

By Into Mischief, Covfefe is out of Antics, an Unbridled half-sister to Grade 1 winners Arch and Acoma, as well as UAE Horse of the Year Festival of Light. Her third dam was 1983 champion juvenile filly Althea, and her fourth dam Broodmare of the Year Courtly Dee.

3-YEAR-OLD FILLY FIRST-PLACE VOTES (TOP 3) COVFEFE 189 Guarana 19 Serengeti Empress 11