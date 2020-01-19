Finite gives Asmussen milestone stakes win in Silverbulletday

Finite turned in another gutsy performance and gave Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen his 1,000th career stakes win when the 3-year-old filly prevailed narrowly in Saturday’s $148,500 Silverbulletday S. at Fair Grounds. Winner last fall of the Golden Rod (G2) by three parts of a length, Finite earned her second Road to the Kentucky Oaks series prep in succession as an odds-on choice under Ricardo Santana Jr.

Three-wide down the backside when a rating third behind pacesetter Ursula, Finite engaged that rival approaching the turn for home, poked her head in front in upper stretch, and gamely repelled that rival all the way down the long stretch to win by a neck, with Tempers Rising a rallying third a head behind Ursula.

Owned by breeder Ron Winchell, Thomas Reiman, William Dickson, and Deborah Easter, Finite completed a mile and 70 yards over a fast track in 1:42.73. She paid $3.20 as the 3-5 choice.

“What a quality filly,” said Asmussen. “She’s earned everything she’s gotten. Ran really hard in both of her second-place finishes at Saratoga in maiden races. The Golden Rod was very similar to today. They had their chances and somehow she kept in front.”

Finite had an easier time in two other races before the Golden Rod last fall, breaking her maiden by 4 1/4 lengths on the turf at Kentucky Downs, followed by six-length triumph in the Rags to Riches S. at Churchill Downs. Finite has bankrolled $458,349.

The Silverbulletday rewards Kentucky Oaks qualifying points of 10-4-2-1 to the top four finishers. Finite has now earned 20 points total, with Ursula earning four and Tempers Rising receiving two. Fourth-place finisher Portrait earned one point, pushing her total to three after running third in the Pocahontas (G2) in September. The Silverbulletday order of finish was rounded out by His Glory, Pass the Plate, She Can’t Sing, and Maga Suite.

Bred in Kentucky, Finite is by Munnings and out of multiple stakes winner Remit, a Tapit full sister to multiple Grade 2 winner Tapiture, Grade 3 scorer Rotation, and stakes winner Retap. Remit has also reared Grade 2-placed stakes winner Reride.