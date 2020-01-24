Gold Street surprise front-running winner of Smarty Jones

Trainer Steve Asmussen had the numbers in Friday’s $150,000 Smarty Jones S. with four entrants in the one-mile test for 3-year-olds on Oaklawn Park‘s opening day, and one of them, Gold Street, had the speed to lead throughout over a muddy track.

Stepping up in distance off back-to-back wins in the slop going 6 furlongs, Gold Street was sent early by jockey Martin Garcia and set comfortable fractions of :24.68, :48.96, and 1:13.72 while being chased by Lynn’s Map. Gold Street kicked clear in the stretch, however, and won comfortably by 2 3/4 lengths over 2-1 favorite Three Technique. The Asmussen-trained Shoplifted and Silver Prospector finished third and fourth, respectively.

“I think the way the racetrack’s playing today, speed-favoring, Gold Street had the most speed today. Obviously, we still have high hopes for several of them and it does change considerably when the distances get [longer],” said Asmussen.

Owned by Mike McCarty, Gold Street paid $22.80 and covered the one lap of Oaklawn in 1:39.63. Following Silver Prospector under the wire were Lynn’s Map, Shared Sense, Lykan, Jungle Runner, and Nucky.

As part of the Road to the Kentucky Derby series, the Smarty Jones awarded Derby qualifying points of 10-4-2-1 to the top four finishers. Gold Street and Three Technique earned their first points, while Shoplifted increased his total to 12 following an earlier win in the Springboard Mile and Silver Prospector increased his total to 11 after a last-out score in the Kentucky Jockey Club (G2).

A troubled ninth first out at Ellis Park, Gold Street ran second in his next two starts before romping by seven lengths in a Churchill Downs maiden on Nov. 23. His latest off-track romp was by 3 1/2 lengths in the Sugar Bowl S. at Fair Grounds on Dec. 21. Gold Street has now earned $225,218.

By Street Boss, Gold Street is out of the stakes-placed Morakami, by Fusaichi Pegasus, who’s also produced the Grade 3-placed Oh Marvelous Me. He was bred in Kentucky by Erich Brehm and sold for $150,000 at Keeneland September.