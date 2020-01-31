How To Bet Horse Racing Podcast: DiDonato on a Trio of Kentucky Derby Preps

The Kentucky Derby Prep Season continues on Saturday, February 1, with a trio of 10-points-to-the-winner races, and Brian DiDonato of Thoroughbred Daily News joins Ed DeRosa to discuss them ahead of week 1 of the Brisnet – TDN Triple Crown Throwdown.

Brian and Ed discuss the Holy Bull at Gulfstream, the Withers at Aqueduct, and the Robert Lewis at Santa Anita as well as managing a racing stable, which Brian does as director of Franklin Ave Equine.

