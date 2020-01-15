How To Bet Horse Racing Podcast: Lecomte Stakes 2020

National Handicapping Championship winner and Louisiana-based handicapper Michael “The Champ” Beychok joins Ed DeRosa to discuss the Lecomte Stakes, which kicks off Fair Grounds’ Road to the Louisiana Derby.

Drawing a full field of 14, the Lecomte anchors a 13-race card on Saturday at Fair Grounds that features an all-stakes Pick 4 to close the card.

Beychok and DeRosa have a lot of agreement on their approach to betting this race, including a probable favorite to oppose. Follow Beychok on Twitter @BeychokRacing.

For Brisnet handicapping products for Fair Grounds, CLICK HERE; for FREE Lecomte Ultimate PPs, CLICK HERE (available beginning Thursday).

In addition to streaming below, the How To Bet Horse Racing Podcast is available via both Apple and Stitcher. Follow Ed both on Twitter & TikTok @EJXD2.