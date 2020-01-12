North American Allowance Results January 12

|AQU, 6TH, AOC, $70,652, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-12.
|7—
|MORE MISCHIEF, f, 4, Into Mischief–Gracilia, by Mr. Greeley. ($185,000 ’17 KEESEP; $350,000 2018 FTFMAR). O-Wise Racing, B-Anlyn Farms (NY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Manuel Franco, $38,693.
|8—
|Mary’s Girl, f, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Anjorie, by A. P Jet. ($45,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $73,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Clear Stars Stable and Schosberg, Richard E, B-Sugar Maple Farm (NY), $15,075.
|6—
|Unbridledadventure, m, 6, Courageous Cat–Serene Ditty, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Flying P Stable, B-Thomas J Moran (NY), $8,040.
|Winning Time: 1:38 2/5 (ft)
|SA, 1ST, AOC, $70,120, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 1-12.
|1—
|SEDAMAR, f, 4, Richard’s Kid–Win Allison Win, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Ruis Racing LLC, B-Mick Ruis (CA), T-Shelbe Ruis, J-Brice Blanc, $46,020.
|5—
|Sold It, f, 4, The Factor–Charade, by Malibu Moon. ($80,000 ’16 KEENOV; $175,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Dunne, Ciaran and Reddam Racing LLC, B-Jeanne Canty, Judy Hicks, KathrynNikkel & Pegasus Stud LLC (KY), $11,800.
|6—
|Love and Peace (FR), m, 5, Linngari (IRE)–Indochine (BRZ), by Special Nash (IRE). O-Baca, Ken, Bacharach, Jane, Bacharach, Burt and Bamford, Alice, B-1 0sARL Plersch Breeding (FR), $7,080.
|Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (fm)
|AQU, 5TH, ALW, $66,912, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-12.
|1—
|PRAIRIE FIRE, f, 4, Posse–Swallow Falls, by Smoke Glacken. O-McCourt Racing, B-Mary E Eppler Racing Stable, Inc & ALeonard Pineau (NY), T-Linda Rice, J-Jose Lezcano, $36,960.
|2—
|Collegeville Girl, f, 4, Central Banker–Lifelong, by Vindication. ($18,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Brittingham, Robert, De Bunda, Salvatore M and Wire To Wire Stable, Inc, B-Andy Beadnell (NY), $12,800.
|6—
|Quietude, f, 4, Tapizar–Free as Tristan, by Crafty Friend. ($130,000 ’17 FTNAUG). O-Marc Keller, B-Dixie Farm (NY), $8,256.
|Winning Time: 1:13 1/5 (ft)
|SA, 3RD, AOC, $58,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 1-12.
|8—
|GRINNINGEARTOEAR, f, 4, Smiling Tiger–Finish Rich in Nyc, by Gotham City. ($70,000 ’17 BESAUG). O-Blinkers On Racing Stable, Bennett, Boyan, Cahee, Georgetti, Harris, Allen, Preszler, Rahemtulla, Robin, Smith, Thomas, Wagner and Zapp, B-Martin Bach (CA), T-Brian J. Koriner, J-Abel Cedillo, $34,200.
|2—
|Square Peggy, f, 4, Square Eddie–Puff Pastry, by Momentum. ($160,000 2018 BES2YO). O-Roper, James L and Ilene A, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $11,400.
|4—
|Violette Szabo, f, 4, Grazen–Sky Marni, by Sky Mesa. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:02 4/5 (fm)
|TP, 7TH, ALW, $46,405, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 1-11.
|11—
|RAMSEY SOLUTION, g, 4, Real Solution–Dynarhythm, by Dynaformer. O-Ramsey, Kenneth L and Sarah K, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Julio A. Garcia, $27,900.
|14—
|Bourbon Traffic, c, 4, Cross Traffic–Shake Baby Shake, by El Corredor. O-Craig Minten, B-Craig L Minten (KY), $9,300.
|5—
|Ecru, g, 5, Congrats–July Jasmine, by Empire Maker. O-Lawrence McGrath, II, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $4,470.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $46,400, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 1-12.
|5—
|UNHOLY ALLIANCE, f, 4, First Samurai–Canticle, by Unbridled’s Song. ($170,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-Craig Drago (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Tyler Gaffalione, $27,000.
|3—
|Boujie Girl, f, 4, Flashback–Super Girlie, by Closing Argument. ($65,000 2018 OBSAPR; $175,000 2019 FTKNOV). O-SF Racing LLC, B-Pedro Gonzalez & PJ Gonzalez (FL), $11,300.
|1—
|Bella Ciao, f, 4, Flatter–Anandi, by Anabaa. ($30,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Cairoli Racing Stable and Magic Stables LLC, B-Dr & Mrs Walter Zent (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:16 1/5 (ft)
|FG, 5TH, ALW, $46,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 1-12.
|5—
|JET SWEEP, f, 3, Daaher–Mist of Honour, by Honour and Glory. ($9,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Dore, Ralph and Gautreau, Keith, B-Nathan Granger & Set-Hut LLC (LA), T-Ralph J. Dore, J-Kevin J. Smith, $27,600.
|1—
|Sincerity, f, 3, Mucho Macho Man–Hartfelt, by Kafwain. ($22,000 ’18 ESLYRL; $55,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Adcocks Red River Farm LLC & J Adcock (LA), $9,200.
|3—
|Grace Forever, f, 3, Palace–Native Gate Dancer, by Gate Dancer. ($20,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Norman Stables, LLC, B-Tom Curtis & Wayne Simpson (LA), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $44,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 1-12.
|3—
|WE MISS SUSIE, f, 3, Creative Cause–Curls in Place, by Curlin. O-George Vires, B-John O’Meara (KY), T-Jane Cibelli, J-Paco Lopez, $26,400.
|1—
|Fujairah, f, 3, Ghostzapper–Front and Center, by Dynaformer. O-Three Rivers Stable Inc, B-St George Farm LLC (KY), $9,680.
|2—
|Kimura, f, 3, Proud Citizen–Dancing Years, by El Prado (IRE). ($5,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $16,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Joker Racing LLC, B-Ashleigh Stud Farm, Frank Ramos &Jackie Ramos (KY), $4,840.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|FG, 6TH, AOC, $42,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 1-12.
|5—
|B’S TEN, m, 5, Soldat–An Absolute Ten, by Rock Hard Ten. ($20,000 ’16 OBSJAN; $120,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Heiligbrodt, L William and Corinne, B-Cloyce C Clark Jr (LA), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $25,200.
|8—
|Fort Polk, f, 4, Behindatthebar–Military Miss, by Military. O-Roe, Steve D and Patricia L, B-Spanish Cross Stable , LLC (LA), $8,400.
|3—
|Yes Gorgeous, m, 5, Mass Media–Isn’t She Gorgeous, by Yes It’s True. ($1,700 ’16 ESLOCT). O-Scott Gelner, B-J Adcock & Montgomery Equine Center (LA), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:46 1/5 (ft)
|GG, 6TH, ALW, $41,814, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-12.
|3—
|COCO BEE, m, 5, Richard’s Kid–Hope I Do, by Slewdledo. O-Chappell Alpine Farms LLC, B-Chappell Alpine Farms, LLC (CA), T-Blaine D. Wright, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $25,740.
|5—
|Vronilla Parfait, m, 7, Vronsky–Deb’s Parfait, by Native Prospector. O-Hipwell, Billy J and Lewis, James L, B-Leon Lewis & Bill Hipwell (CA), $8,580.
|6—
|Mother of Dragons, m, 6, First Dude–Lets Dance Charlie, by Indian Charlie. ($3,000 ’15 OBSJAN). O-Andreas Psarras, B-Classic Oaks Farm (FL), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|GG, 8TH, ALW, $41,500, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-11.
|7—
|GOTHAM DESIRE, m, 6, Gotham City–Afleet’s Desire, by Northern Afleet. O-Steve Moger, B-Daehling Ranch LLC (CA), T-Ed Moger, Jr., J-Juan J. Hernandez, $24,180.
|10—
|The Fun Begins, m, 5, Run Brother Ron–Yourfinalanswer, by Storm Boot. ($1,000 2017 BESJAN). O-Barragan, Candelario and Ramos, Jesus, B-George Schmitt & Mary Clare Schmitt (CA), $8,060.
|6—
|Plum Wild, m, 5, Ministers Wild Cat–Three Star Casey, by Wall Street Dancer. O-Baseline Equine LLC, B-Baseline Equine LLC (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|FG, 4TH, AOC, $41,000, 3YO, 1M 70Y, 1-12.
|9—
|MAILMAN MONEY, c, 3, Goldencents–Running Debi C, by Unbridled’s Song. ($50,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $150,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-TK Stables LLC (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Gabriel Saez, $24,600.
|8—
|Winning Impression, g, 3, Paynter–Unbridled Sonya, by Unbridled’s Song. ($17,000 ’18 KEESEP; $77,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Pearl Racing, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $8,200.
|10—
|Devil’s Drama, c, 3, Dramedy–Ridingwiththedevil, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Dana Aschinger, B-Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|GG, 8TH, ALW, $39,082, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-12.
|8—
|TAP IT CHAMP, c, 4, Champ Pegasus–Tap Tap Ur It, by Tapit. ($26,000 ’17 CTNAUG). O-Robert G A Jones, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), T-Faith Taylor, J-Anne Sanguinetti, $24,180.
|9—
|Honeymoonz Over, g, 5, Congrats–Let’s Get Married, by More Than Ready. ($85,000 ’16 KEESEP; $360,000 2017 BES2YO). O-Baker, D Wayne, Bergounous, Dexter, Lang, Ronald and Lang, Lillian, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $6,200.
|4—
|Detangler, g, 5, Gig Harbor–Creme Rinse, by Lahooq (GB). O-Eaton, Terri and Gibson, Joe H, B-Terri Eaton & J H Gibson (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|HOU, 4TH, ALW, $37,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-11.
|3—
|DONTBEFOOLISH, g, 4, Too Much Bling–Foolish Girl, by Exciting Story. O-Whitley Ranch and Racing LLC, B-Daniel Shifflett (TX), T-Danny Pish, J-Lane J. Luzzi, $22,080.
|1—
|Detroit Sixty Six, c, 4, Discreetly Mine–Rule of Twelfths, by Storm Day. O-Terry Propps, B-Terry Propps & Charles E Smith (TX), $7,360.
|8—
|Storms Golden Boy, g, 4, My Golden Song–Millenial Storm, by Dove Hunt. O-Mangum, Roger and Sandra, B-Roger J Mangum Sr & Sandra Mangum (TX), $4,048.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (ft)
|SUN, 5TH, ALW, $34,500, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 1-12.
|2—
|JET N G, g, 5, Mr. Trieste–Book the Cat, by Tabasco Cat. O-Maurcenia Cross, B-Maurcenia Cross & Gary Cross (NM), T-Gary W. Cross, J-Roimes Chirinos, $20,700.
|6—
|No Pasa Nada, g, 4, Attila’s Storm–Charlotte’s Drone, by B. G.’s Drone. O-Driggers, Robert M, Driggers, Del Rae and Ivey, Ben Lee, B-Robert Driggers & Del Rae Driggers (NM), $6,900.
|5—
|Lover Boy Bob, g, 6, Bob Black Jack–Honeymoon Suite, by Victory Gallop. O-Atkinson Thoroughbreds LLC and Hudson, Jeff D, B-Atkinson Thoroughbreds LLC (NM), $3,450.
|Winning Time: 1:16 3/5 (ft)
|GG, 3RD, AOC, $33,920, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 1-12.
|2—
|MYBLUEBELL (FR), m, 5, Slickly (FR)–Tengeline (FR), by Cardoun (FR). O-Hale, Jr., Richard, Lambert, Jeffrey, McCanne, Steve, and Sigband, Nydia M. B-Eric Lemaitre (FR), T-Robert Hess, Sr., J-Juan Hernandez, $19,200.
|1—
|Gettin Sideways, m, 5, Grazen–Striking Point, by Thunder Gulch. O-Kelly, Glyn C and MacLennan, Anne, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $8,320.
|5—
|True To Herself (IRE), m, 5, Clodovil (IRE)–Beat The Stars (IRE), by Verglas (IRE). O-Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael, B-Tom McDonald (IRE), $3,840.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|PEN, 6TH, ALW, $31,600, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 1-11.
|2—
|HELLO’NDUBAI, g, 6, E Dubai–Eden Is Burning, by Hook and Ladder. O-Hillcrest Farm, B-Jack Damico (PA), T-Lucy A. Houle, J-Jacqueline A. Davis, $18,960.
|5—
|Broad Street Bully, g, 4, El Padrino–Broad Gale, by Broad Brush. O-Prima Ventures LLC, B-Spring Run Farm, LLC (PA), $6,320.
|6—
|Where You Was, g, 5, Majestic Warrior–Sixth and Arch, by Arch. O-Tyler Rogers, B-Ellendale Racing LLC (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:04 2/5 (gd)
|SUN, 8TH, ALW, $30,600, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-12.
|6—
|SWEET PARTING, f, 4, Attila’s Storm–Songs Say So Much, by Yankee Gentleman. O-Yarbar, R Dwain and Green, Greg, B-Diana Bringhurst (NM), T-Greg Green, J-Alejandro Medellin, $18,360.
|8—
|Cede’s Dream, f, 4, Rapper S S–Wakidevil, by Waki Bob. O-Lucky Six, Inc, B-Lucky Six Inc (NM), $6,120.
|7—
|Zen Yeti, f, 4, Fusaichi Zenon (JPN)–Best Note Yet, by Your Eminence. O-Michael G Weatherly, B-Michael Weatherly (NM), $3,060.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 3RD, ALW, $29,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 1-11.
|5—
|VONDA, m, 5, American Lion–Christmasinseattle, by Mr. Greeley. O-James W Long, B-Larry Goodwin & Belinda Goodwin (IN), T-Mark A. Shanley, J-Denis Araujo, $17,400.
|7—
|Longstorylucy, f, 4, Charitable Man–Classica, by Pure Prize. O-Kevin L Anderson, B-Kevin Lynn Anderson (WV), $5,800.
|1—
|Morningafterblues, m, 5, Americain–One Too Many Blues, by Barkerville. O-Phillips, Jason, Ross, Jr, Paul A and Harrison, Glenn N, B-Neut L Strandemo &Patrice K Sutherland (KY), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:50 (ft)
|PEN, 5TH, ALW, $28,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-11.
|6—
|SO GUCCI, f, 4, To Honor and Serve–Tale Untold, by Tale of the Cat. ($11,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Bambauer, Sheila, Besecker, Joseph E and King, James S, B-Two Stamp Stables (KY), T-Timothy C. Kreiser, J-Edwin Gonzalez, $16,800.
|3—
|Take Me Home, f, 4, Take Charge Indy–Big Team Little Me, by Giant’s Causeway. ($17,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Bush Racing Stable, B-Sheltowee Farm & Mariah Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $5,600.
|5—
|Mistress At Sea, f, 4, Midshipman–Headmistress, by Bernardini. O-Lawrence A Rebbecchi, Jr, B-Sun Valley Farm (KY), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (gd)
|CT, 2ND, ALW, $28,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 1-11.
|5—
|OUT OF CENTS, g, 4, Goldencents–Out of Goodbyes, by Out of Place. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc and G L M Stables, B-Schiano racing inc (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $16,725.
|6—
|Island Cadger, g, 4, Trinniberg–Seahag, by Cashel Castle. O-Gary W Carter, B-Gary William Carter (WV), $5,575.
|2—
|Brother Corbin, g, 5, Brother Derek–Scintilla, by You and I. O-Tim Groves, B-Tim Groves (WV), $2,788.
|Winning Time: 1:27 4/5 (ft)
|SUN, 9TH, ALW, $25,600, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-12.
|4—
|FLASH OF HUMOR, g, 4, Flashback–Sardonic, by Distorted Humor. ($2,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $32,000 ’17 KEEJAN). O-Allen, Norman W and Bryant, Scott, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Roimes Chirinos, $15,360.
|7—
|Dynamite Lad, g, 4, Speightstown–Dynamite Lass, by Dynaformer. ($25,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Allen, Larry and Jones, John, B-Fedai Kahraman (KY), $5,120.
|8—
|American Dancer, g, 4, Bernardini–Soho Dancer (GB), by Galileo (IRE). ($155,000 ’16 KEENOV; $130,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $60,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Cleber J Massey, B-G B Partnership (KY), $2,560.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
