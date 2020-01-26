North American Allowance Results January 26

|OP, 8TH, AOC, $88,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-26.
|12—
|BOLDOR, c, 4, Munnings–Senate Caucus, by Siphon (BRZ). ($100,000 ’17 FTSAUG; $700,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Orr, Ed and Orr, Susie, B-Carlos S E Moore &Gillian Gordon-Moore (VA), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Tyler Baze, $52,800.
|2—
|K Choice, h, 5, Flatter–Object, by War Front. ($62,000 ’16 FTKOCT; $130,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Paradise Farms Corp, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $17,600.
|8—
|K J’s Nobility, g, 6, Primary Suspect–K J’s Girl, by Big Pistol. O-Carson McCord, B-Hobego Racing (AR), $8,800.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (my)
|OP, 5TH, ALW, $86,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 1-26.
|13—
|MY SIXTH SENSE, g, 4, Street Sense–Livermore Leslie, by Mt. Livermore. ($225,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-HWL Partnership, B-Brent Harris & Beth Harris (KY), T-Steve Hobby, J-Martin Garcia, $51,600.
|7—
|Ucanthankmelater, g, 6, Hard Spun–Final Fling, by Bertrando. ($65,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Betlesky, Harlan and Kari, B-Adena Springs (KY), $17,200.
|1—
|Determinant, g, 5, Tapit–Indescribable, by Pleasant Tap. ($550,000 2017 OBSMAR; $19,000 2018 KEENOV). O-Tussey, Gary K and N P H Stable, B-Courtlandt Farm (KY), $8,600.
|Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (my)
|OP, 7TH, AOC, $86,000, 3YO, 1M, 1-26.
|1—
|WELLS BAYOU, c, 3, Lookin At Lucky–Whispering Angel, by Hard Spun. ($50,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $18,000 ’18 KEESEP; $105,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Gasaway, Lance and Gasaway, Clint, B-Knowles Bloodstock Inc (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Fernando De La Cruz, $51,600.
|3—
|Something Natural, c, 3, Violence–Sheer Joy, by Gilded Time. ($87,000 ’17 KEENOV; $160,000 ’18 KEESEP; $130,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Spellman, Kent and Ten Strike Racing, B-Julie Rini & Victor Zambrano (KY), $17,200.
|5—
|Life On the Road, c, 3, Street Sense–Easy Living, by Big Brown. ($450,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred III, Ltd, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), $8,600.
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (my)
|AQU, 6TH, AOC, $76,650, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-26.
|6—
|PIEDI BIANCHI, m, 5, Overanalyze–Adore You, by Tactical Cat. ($60,000 ’15 KEENOV; $80,000 ’16 KEESEP; $80,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Oringer, Jay, Bick, Jack and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN), T-Carlos F. Martin, J-Jorge A. Vargas, Jr., $41,250.
|4—
|Honey I’m Good, f, 4, Shackleford–American Queen, by Quiet American. O-Almost Heaven Stables, B-Ann Fostock (FL), $15,750.
|2—
|Fair Regis, m, 6, Bustin Stones–Lake Song, by Prime Timber. O-Dubb, Michael and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-John F Carberry (NY), $9,675.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (gd)
|FG, 5TH, ALW, $47,000, 4YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 1-26.
|1—
|WHATDATPAY RAY, g, 5, Zarbyev–Prado Strutter, by El Prado (IRE). O-Garland Goins, B-Garland Goins & Andre Simpson (LA), T-Garland Goins, J-Santo Sanjur, $28,200.
|4—
|Calimambo, g, 4, Calibrachoa–Mambo Lake, by Friends Lake. ($1,700 ’17 ESLOCT). O-Phyllis J Hodges, B-J Adcock & Hume Wornall (LA), $9,400.
|3—
|Unrestricted, g, 4, Bind–Fairyland Lustre, by Sligo Bay (IRE). O-Columbine Stable LLC, B-Columbine Stable, LLC (LA), $5,170.
|Winning Time: 1:47 (sy)
|FG, 7TH, AOC, $47,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-25.
|6—
|BOYFRIEND MATERIAL, h, 5, Hold Me Back–Resurge, by Seeking the Gold. ($18,000 ’16 FTMOCT; $3,500 ’16 KEEJAN). O-Ronnie Lamarque, B-David E Hager II (KY), T-Louie J. Roussel, III, J-Mitchell Murrill, $28,200.
|4—
|Early Mischief, g, 4, Into Mischief–Sugarinthemorning, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-REV Racing LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $9,400.
|3—
|Twelfth Labour, g, 4, Quality Road–Kitty Wine, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($360,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-G M B Racing, West Point Thoroughbreds and Stone Farm, B-Stone Farm & Joseph W Sutton (KY), $5,170.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|FG, 7TH, AOC, $46,800, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-26.
|1—
|IRRITATOR, g, 6, Cowtown Cat–Tartan Tigress, by Sultry Song. O-Nichole Helen Biebighauser, B-James K McFadyen, Kenneth F Bailey &Edward H Molstad (FL), T-Eric L. Heitzmann, J-James Graham, $27,600.
|3—
|Bertie’s Galaxy, g, 4, Greeley’s Galaxy–Wild Bertie, by Wild Rush. O-Allen Cassedy, B-Margie K Averett (LA), $10,000.
|4—
|Locally Owned, c, 4, Distorted Humor–Fiftyshadesofhay, by Pulpit. ($250,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-G M B Racing, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (sy)
|TP, 7TH, ALW, $46,310, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-25.
|1A—
|SPEEDY SOLUTION, f, 4, Real Solution–Speed Goddess, by Johannesburg. O-Ramsey, Kenneth L and Sarah K, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Alex Achard, $27,900.
|11—
|Screenwriter, m, 5, Ghostzapper–Top Producer, by Smart Strike. O-Bruce Lunsford, B-W Bruce Lunsford (KY), $9,300.
|8—
|Loving Moment, m, 5, Uncle Mo–Rich Love, by Not for Love. ($50,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Kay Reed, B-Mr & Mrs John Liviakis (KY), $4,470.
|Winning Time: 1:38 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $45,000, 4YO/UP, A7 1/2FT, 1-26.
|7—
|HAY DAKOTA, g, 7, Haynesfield–Church by the Sea, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($47,000 ’13 KEENOV). O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Jason Servis, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $27,000.
|9—
|Sombeyay, c, 4, Into Mischief–Teroda, by Limehouse. ($125,000 ’16 KEENOV; $230,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Starlight Racing, B-JD Stuart & Mueller Farms, Inc (KY), $9,000.
|6—
|Proliferate, c, 4, Declaration of War–Rich City Girl, by Carson City. O-Gabe Grossberg, B-Gabe Grossberg (KY), $4,500.
|Winning Time: 1:26 4/5 (fm)
|FG, 4TH, AOC, $41,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 1-26.
|10—
|LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, m, 8, Any Given Saturday–Night Diamond, by Valid Expectations. O-Oakwood Stables Inc, B-Tigertail Ranch (LA), T-John Ney, J-E. M. Murray, $24,600.
|12—
|My Pepper Ann, m, 5, Redding Colliery–Crypto Note, by Cryptoclearance. O-4 Diamonds Racing, B-Dennis Milligan (LA), $8,200.
|2—
|Air Guitar Star, m, 6, Star Guitar–Labadeel, by Forest Wildcat. ($15,000 ’15 OBSAUG). O-Yovani Munoz, B-Larry Romero (LA), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:47 2/5 (sy)
|GG, 8TH, ALW, $40,942, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 1-25.
|10—
|PREMIUM FOREST, h, 5, Forest Command–Saturday Premium, by Any Given Saturday. O-Steve Goldberg, B-Four Quarters Corp (CA), T-Ari Herbertson, J-Francisco Monroy, $24,180.
|1—
|Sith Lord, h, 7, Aragorn (IRE)–Bertsgirl, by Bertrando. ($14,500 ’14 CTNAUG). O-Andreas Psarras, B-Mr & Mrs Dick Probert & Sacha (CA), $8,060.
|8—
|Ernie Banks, g, 5, Grazen–Chelcee’s Hope, by Bartok (IRE). O-Battle Born Racing Stable, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|FG, 8TH, AOC, $39,770, 3YO, F, 5 1/2F, 1-26.
|6—
|SPECIALLY, f, 3, Tapiture–Peace Process, by War Front. ($20,000 ’17 KEENOV; $40,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $475,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-John C Oxley, B-Ikhana Farm (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Edgar Morales, $24,600.
|7—
|Lucky Quarters, f, 3, General Quarters–Sinister Deance, by Pikepass. O-Run For The Hills Stable, B-Jerry Hills, Timothy McCarthy & RonGrowe (KY), $8,200.
|1—
|Little Red Frog, f, 3, Munnings–Anea, by Unbridled’s Song. ($30,000 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Paradise Farms Corp, B-Jack Sims (KY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:04 4/5 (sy)
|HOU, 2ND, ALW, $37,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 1-26.
|5—
|GRAY HOPE, c, 4, Paddy O’Prado–Lee Gage, by Fit to Fight. O-Steven M Asmussen, B-Lichtefeld and Stewart Racing (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $21,900.
|2—
|Shirl’s Ready, g, 6, More Than Ready–Shirl’s Soul, by Perfect Soul (IRE). ($14,000 2018 FTKHRA). O-Charles Garvey, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $7,300.
|10—
|Morhawk, g, 6, Kipling–Midsummer Magic, by Pure Prize. ($10,000 ’15 OKCAUG). O-Mazoch, Michael J and Mazoch, Linda, B-Hidden Springs Ranch LLC (OK), $4,015.
|Winning Time: 1:46 1/5 (gd)
|HOU, 4TH, AOC, $37,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 1-26.
|7—
|BOSTON CADILLAC, f, 3, Songandaprayer–Cactus Cadillac, by Cactus Ridge. ($10,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $35,000 2019 ESLTYO). O-Jerry Namy, B-Tom Curtis & Wayne Simpson (LA), T-Karl Broberg, J-David Cabrera, $22,020.
|3—
|Gee She Sparkles, f, 3, Race Day–Pata Fresca, by Indian Charlie. ($8,500 ’18 TEXAUG). O-GFB Racing LLC and Pish, Danny, B-Inside Move (TX), $7,340.
|2—
|Big Tiny, f, 3, Caleb’s Posse–Kinsley, by Pulpit. O-Cheyenne Stables LLC, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), $4,037.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (gd)
|HOU, 7TH, ALW, $37,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-25.
|7—
|KANSAS CITY ZIP, g, 5, City Zip–Home’s the Best, by Western Playboy. O-GK Racing LLC, B-Nancy Vanier (KY), T-Karl Broberg, J-David Cabrera, $22,080.
|5—
|War Argyle, g, 4, Declaration of War–Argyle Pink, by Sky Mesa. ($6,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Caldwell, J R and Mojo Racing Partners, B-Avalon Farms, Inc (KY), $7,360.
|2—
|Tight Ten, c, 4, Tapit–Devils Humor, by Distorted Humor. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $4,048.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|HOU, 3RD, ALW, $37,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 1-26.
|2—
|BOLD LEGEND, m, 5, Contemporary–Lovely Eyes, by Out of Place. O-Empire Racing Stables, LLC (Jason Bullard), B-Terry Eoff & Johnny Evans (TX), T-Karl Broberg, J-David Cabrera, $22,080.
|4—
|Blue Darter, f, 4, Too Much Bling–Platinum Blue, by Mineshaft. O-Stanton Stables, B-Larry Huntsinger (TX), $7,360.
|6—
|Akuna Matata, f, 4, Even the Score–Super Esther, by Malibu Moon. O-Ken Pullen, B-Ken Pullen (TX), $4,048.
|Winning Time: 1:26 1/5 (gd)
|DED, 8TH, AOC, $36,880, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 1-25.
|5—
|SUMMER’S INDY, m, 5, Take Charge Indy–Summer Humor, by Distorted Humor. ($25,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Makbrook Capital LLC, Russell, Jerome and Russell, Kristina, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Karl Broberg, J-C.J. McMahon, $21,600.
|9—
|Fool’s Paradise, m, 5, Pioneerof the Nile–Useewhatimsaying, by A.P. Indy. ($75,000 ’16 KEESEP; $130,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-M and M Racing (Mike Sisk), B-Calumet Farm (KY), $7,200.
|8—
|Tensas Thought, m, 6, Custom for Carlos–Tensas Idea, by Ide. O-Dale White, Sr, B-Curt Leake (LA), $4,840.
|Winning Time: 1:19 3/5 (ft)
|SUN, 4TH, ALW, $34,000, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 1-26.
|1—
|FORGER, g, 7, Attila’s Storm–Faked Out, by Gone Hollywood. O-Judge Lanier Racing, B-R D Hubbard (NM), T-Miguel L. Hernandez, J-Luis Ramon Rodriguez, $20,400.
|2—
|Go for a Stroll, g, 6, Attila’s Storm–Garter, by Bernardini. O-R D Hubbard, B-R D Hubbard (NM), $6,800.
|4—
|Tyger Tennessee, g, 4, Stellar Rain–Bonita Tyger, by Haymarket (GB). O-Gertie Mills, B-Gertie Mills (NM), $3,400.
|Winning Time: 1:16 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 3RD, ALW, $29,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 1-25.
|3—
|ACCESS TO DENIS, g, 5, Denis of Cork–Vow to Access, by Broken Vow. O-Joseph Pyke, B-James Casey (WV), T-Joseph Pyke, J-Keimar Trotman, $17,400.
|5—
|Earlscastle, g, 7, Windsor Castle–Powders Wish, by Weshaam. O-Lewis E Craig, Jr, B-L Jane Tobin (WV), $5,800.
|6—
|Cash Exchange, g, 5, Exchange Rate–Seven of Nine, by Meadowlake. ($5,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Rafael Lopez, B-Exchange Rate Syndicate & Norah B Stables LLC (WV), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:48 1/5 (my)
