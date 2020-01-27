North American Allowance Results January 27

PALLADIUM , g, 4, Graydar–Lilies So Fair, by Giant’s Causeway. ($20,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC, B-Lee McMillin, Mary McMillin & David Thorner (KY), T-Gary L. Johnson, J-Jose A. Bracho, $14,100.

Accoustical, g, 5, Pioneerof the Nile–Magdalena’s Chase, by Cape Town. O-Reed, Stephen, Woodie, Brett and Cline, Robert C, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $4,700.

5—