January 27, 2020

North American Allowance Results January 27

January 27, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

PRX, 9TH, AOC, $42,500, 4YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 1-27.
1— RED RAZZO, g, 8, Toccet–High Iron Lass, by Include. O-Top Notch Racing, B-Roger Cettina (PA), T-Joseph Taylor, J-Angel R. Rodriguez, $25,200.
6— Jump for Alex, g, 4, Jump Start–Elena Says Hello, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Robert M Stone, B-Edward H Stone (PA), $8,400.
7— Semi Excited, g, 5, Curlin–Thrill Seeker, by Housebuster. ($76,000 ’16 FTMWIN; $180,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Richard Vega Racing Stable, Inc and Scarlin, Mitch, B-Pewter Stable (PA), $4,620.
Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
MVR, 5TH, ALW, $23,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 1-27.
1A— PALLADIUM, g, 4, Graydar–Lilies So Fair, by Giant’s Causeway. ($20,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC, B-Lee McMillin, Mary McMillin & David Thorner (KY), T-Gary L. Johnson, J-Jose A. Bracho, $14,100.
4— Accoustical, g, 5, Pioneerof the Nile–Magdalena’s Chase, by Cape Town. O-Reed, Stephen, Woodie, Brett and Cline, Robert C, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $4,700.
5— Its Yes, c, 4, Yes It’s True–Appealing Apple, by Successful Appeal. O-Brothers Love Stable, B-Jon Sather (KY), $2,350.
Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (my)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions