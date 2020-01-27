North American Allowance Results January 27

|MVR, 5TH, ALW, $23,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 1-27.
|1A—
|PALLADIUM, g, 4, Graydar–Lilies So Fair, by Giant’s Causeway. ($20,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC, B-Lee McMillin, Mary McMillin & David Thorner (KY), T-Gary L. Johnson, J-Jose A. Bracho, $14,100.
|4—
|Accoustical, g, 5, Pioneerof the Nile–Magdalena’s Chase, by Cape Town. O-Reed, Stephen, Woodie, Brett and Cline, Robert C, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $4,700.
|5—
|Its Yes, c, 4, Yes It’s True–Appealing Apple, by Successful Appeal. O-Brothers Love Stable, B-Jon Sather (KY), $2,350.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (my)
