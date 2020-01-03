North American Allowance Results January 3

|LRL, 6TH, AOC, $57,998, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-3.
|5—
|ONEMOREGREATTIME, g, 5, Great Notion–Onemoretimeagain, by Love of Money. O-Clover Hill Farm Inc and Clover Hill Racing LLC, B-Clover Hill Farm, Inc (MD), T-John J. Robb, J-Xavier Perez, $34,827.
|3—
|Threes Over Deuces, g, 5, Flat Out–Cruelmore, by Forestry. ($30,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Pocket 3’s Racing LLC, B-Machmer Hall & Montese LLC (KY), $9,870.
|4—
|Taco Supream, g, 5, El Padrino–Barouchka, by Not for Love. ($1,600 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Big Bertha Stable, B-Ann Biggs Jackson (MD), $6,721.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (my)
|SA, 3RD, AOC, $57,500, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 1-3.
|5—
|SAPPHIRE KID, m, 5, Richard’s Kid–Sensitive Soul, by Bernstein. ($60,000 ’16 BESOCT). O-Beerman Family Trust and Sayjay Racing LLC, B-Dahlberg Farms LLC (CA), T-Steve Knapp, J-Tiago Josue Pereira, $34,200.
|1—
|Quinnie, m, 5, English Channel–Q T Shae, by Unusual Heat. O-Devereaux, Mark and Gross, Scott, B-Mark Devereaux, Scott Gross & Mark Gross (CA), $11,400.
|3—
|Avalon Ride, f, 4, Clubhouse Ride–Oscillator, by Decarchy. O-Six-S Racing Stable, B-Six-S Racing Stable (CA), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:48 2/5 (fm)
|LRL, 7TH, AOC, $53,088, 3YO, F, 6F, 1-3.
|2—
|SHE’SMYSUNSHINE, f, 3, Golden Lad–Hopefally, by Officer. ($1,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Emerald Racing Stable LLC, B-Kristin Fernandez & Ramon Fernandez (MD), T-Herold O. Whylie, J-Angel S. Arroyo, $31,122.
|3—
|Lady George, f, 3, Call Me George–Lady Seagirl, by Royal Academy. O-Lady Olivia Northcliff LLC, B-Lady Olivia at North Cliff LLC (MD), $11,466.
|4—
|Well Brush Mytooth, f, 3, Bodemeister–Sharp Act, by Our New Recruit. ($160,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-D J Stable LLC, B-Ron Stolich & Fran Stolich (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:13 (my)
|TP, 7TH, AOC, $50,448, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-2.
|6—
|BIZZEE MISCHIEF, m, 6, Into Mischief–Bizzee Mizzee, by Mizzen Mast. O-Small Town Paddock, B-Bilbrey Farms, Inc (KY), T-Kim Hammond, J-Alex Achard, $31,200.
|7—
|Vertrazzo, m, 5, Trappe Shot–She’ll Heir, by Wildcat Heir. ($72,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Michael A Foster, B-Douglas Arnold (KY), $10,400.
|4—
|Sugarsugarsugar, m, 6, Archarcharch–Cherokee Caucus, by Cherokee Run. ($20,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Andrew Knapczyk, B-Nolan Creek Farm, Sergio De Sousa & Karen Wolfsdorf (KY), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|GP, 2ND, AOC, $44,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-3.
|2—
|GRAY BEAU, g, 10, Imperialism–Please Pick Me, by Mi Selecto. O-Elaine M Vinson, B-Verbarctic Farm (FL), T-John G Vinson, J-Nik Juarez, $26,400.
|5—
|First and Three, c, 4, First Dude–Superior Sarah, by Werblin. O-Lambert, Jeffrey and Paradise Farms Corp, B-Three Gin Guys Stable (FL), $9,680.
|3 (DH) —
|Undaunted, c, 4, First Dude–Queen Drama, by Burning Roma. O-Juvenal Sanchez, B-Harold L Queen (FL), $3,520.
|4 (DH) —
|Big Boy Bruno, g, 7, Seeking Beauty–B L’s One Like Mom, by B L’s Appeal. O-Walder Racing and Welleby Stables, B-Frank Bertolino (FL), $3,520.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, ALW, $44,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 1-3.
|7—
|PAYNTDEMBLUESAWAY, f, 4, Paynter–Denim N’ Motion, by Unbridled’s Song. ($47,000 ’16 KEENOV; $23,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-All My Hart Racing, Inc, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (KY), T-Jane Cibelli, J-Paco Lopez, $26,400.
|4—
|Dreams Are Made, f, 4, Tapit–Siren Serenade, by Unbridled’s Song. ($500,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Breeze Easy, LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), $9,240.
|5—
|Awsum Roar, m, 6, In Summation–City Roar, by Carson City. O-Moshe Mark, B-Thomas Moore (NY), $4,840.
|Winning Time: :55 2/5 (fm)
|TP, 4TH, AOC, $42,103, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-2.
|7—
|HOPTOWN HONEY, m, 5, Roman Ruler–Kenzo, by Touch Gold. O-Trostrud, Jr, Earl J and Contreras, Cipriano, B-Layton Thomas Atwood (KY), T-Cipriano Contreras, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $28,800.
|12—
|Giro Kate, f, 4, Girolamo–Gwithian, by Street Sense. ($5,000 ’16 FTNOCT; $2,700 ’17 KEESEP). O-Foster Family Racing and Reynolds, Lonnie, B-Clark O Brewster (NY), $3,800.
|9—
|Malibu Party, f, 4, Hard Spun–Malibu Mint, by Malibu Moon. ($11,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Brenda Stewart, B-Godolphin (KY), $4,610.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|DED, 8TH, ALW, $40,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-2.
|10—
|MIA O MAYA, f, 4, Custom for Carlos–Skip Queen, by Skip Away. O-Ricky Lagrange, B-Jason Hall (LA), T-Samuel Breaux, J-Timothy Thornton, $24,000.
|2—
|Smok’n Rita, m, 6, Misremembered–Wicked Rita, by Sea of Secrets. O-Linda Guidry, B-Linda Guidry (LA), $8,000.
|8—
|Girl Thirsty, m, 5, Stay Thirsty–Perthshire, by Subordination. O-Robert Stockett, B-Robert Stockett (LA), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (sy)
|LRL, 3RD, ALW, $36,050, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 1-3.
|6—
|TORCH OF TRUTH, g, 5, Not for Love–Amber Comet, by Amerrico’s Bullet. O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC, Verratti, Kathleen and Verratti, Robert N, B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Trevor McCarthy, $19,950.
|5—
|Port Louis, g, 5, Despite the Odds–Berry Springs, by Wekiva Springs. O-Rob Ry Farm, B-Anchor & Hope Farm Inc (MD), $7,350.
|3—
|Brooks Robinson, g, 5, Not for Love–Lovely Rose B, by In Case. O-Mary B Boskin, B-Mary B Boskin (MD), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:18 2/5 (my)
|SUN, 7TH, ALW, $34,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-3.
|2—
|MCGLORIOUS, m, 5, McKenna’s Justice–Glorious Choice, by Mineshaft. O-Judge Lanier Racing, B-McKenna Thoroughbreds LLC (NM), T-Miguel L. Hernandez, J-Luis Contreras, $20,400.
|3—
|To Satisfy You, m, 6, Nacimiento–Crafty Finale, by Crafty C. T.. O-Evans, Vanessa and Tevelde, Ken, B-Denton Crozier (NM), $6,800.
|1—
|Short Pockets, m, 5, Southwestern Heat–Devon’s Spirit, by Premeditation. O-John Pinkerton, B-John Pinkerton (NM), $3,400.
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (ft)
