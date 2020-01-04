North American Allowance Results January 4

|SA, 10TH, AOC, $69,260, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 1-4.
|3—
|AN EDDIE SURPRISE, m, 5, Square Eddie–Dani Reese, by High Demand. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Mario Gutierrez, $44,460.
|5—
|Anonymously, f, 4, Gio Ponti–Thisizsparta, by Corinthian. O-EMT Stable LLC and Scott, Michael, B-Paul Tackett Revocable Trust & Nick Mamatas (KY), $11,400.
|2—
|Queen of the Track, f, 4, Midshipman–Sher Win Forest, by Forest Camp. ($25,000 ’16 KEENOV; $95,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Del Secco DCS Racing, B-Charles H Deters (KY), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:02 (fm)
|AQU, 7TH, AOC, $68,910, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-4.
|4—
|SINGAPORE TRADER, g, 5, Flatter–Mystic Chant, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Barry K Schwartz, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Jose Lezcano, $36,850.
|1—
|Storm Prophet, g, 7, Tale of the Cat–Andraste, by Pulpit. ($225,000 ’14 FTNAUG). O-Repole Stable, B-Waterville Lake Stables, Ltd LLC (NY), $14,405.
|1A—
|Vincento, g, 7, Include–Seeking the Silver, by Grindstone. O-Repole Stable, B-Vince Scuderi (NY), $8,643.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (sy)
|SA, 9TH, AOC, $61,920, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 1-4.
|3—
|HOT SEAN, g, 6, Flatter–Stormy B, by Cherokee Run. ($80,000 ’14 KEENOV; $550,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E and Weitman, Paul, B-Brookfield Stud (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-J.C. Diaz, Jr., $34,200.
|5—
|Tiger Dad, g, 4, Smiling Tiger–Q T Shae, by Unusual Heat. O-Devereaux, Mark and Gross, Scott, B-Mark Devereaux, Scott Gross & Mark Gross (CA), $14,820.
|1—
|Soldier Boy, c, 4, Into Mischief–Heidi Maria, by Rockport Harbor. ($165,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $350,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Hronis Racing LLC and West Point Thoroughbreds, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:16 3/5 (ft)
|SA, 3RD, AOC, $57,500, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 1-3.
|5—
|SAPPHIRE KID, m, 5, Richard’s Kid–Sensitive Soul, by Bernstein. ($60,000 ’16 BESOCT). O-Beerman Family Trust and Sayjay Racing LLC, B-Dahlberg Farms LLC (CA), T-Steve Knapp, J-Tiago Josue Pereira, $34,200.
|1—
|Quinnie, m, 5, English Channel–Q T Shae, by Unusual Heat. O-Devereaux, Mark and Gross, Scott, B-Mark Devereaux, Scott Gross & Mark Gross (CA), $11,400.
|3—
|Avalon Ride, f, 4, Clubhouse Ride–Oscillator, by Decarchy. O-Six-S Racing Stable, B-Six-S Racing Stable (CA), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:48 2/5 (fm)
|SA, 6TH, AOC, $57,342, 3YO, F, 1M, 1-3.
|1—
|GINGHAM, f, 3, Quality Road–Chapel, by Pulpit. ($420,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Kelly, Sarah and Wiltz, Jane, B-Stone Farm (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Drayden Van Dyke, $34,200.
|5—
|Savvy Gal, f, 3, Street Sense–Bellarada, by Rockport Harbor. ($60,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Slam Dunk Racing, McClanahan, Jerry and Nentwig, Michael, B-Ron Magers & Robert Marcocchio (KY), $11,400.
|4—
|Rare Find, f, 3, Bernardini–Tracings, by Indian Charlie. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:39 1/5 (ft)
|SA, 7TH, AOC, $57,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 1-4.
|3—
|BOLD ENDEAVOR, g, 4, Bernardini–Awesome Lassie, by Awesome Again. ($60,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Decker Racing, B-Fedai Kahraman (KY), T-George Papaprodromou, J-Flavien Prat, $34,200.
|2—
|Street Class, g, 4, Street Sense–Genuine Class, by Birdstone. O-Sayjay Racing LLC, B-William Humphries (KY), $11,400.
|4—
|Meistermind, g, 5, Bodemeister–Mining My Own, by Smart Strike. ($75,000 2018 KEENOV). O-Glatt, Mark and Xitco, John, B-Phil & Judy Needham, B Halecky, B Walden Jr & WinStar Farm LLC (KY), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|PRX, 7TH, ALW, $50,180, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 1-4.
|2—
|CROWHEART BUTTE, g, 4, Stroll–Overlook, by Roaring Fever. ($15,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Timber Creek Farm (Gilda Clark), B-George L Schwartz & Margaret C Schwartz (MD), T-Cynthia G. Reese, J-John Bisono, $27,600.
|3—
|Wise Jude, h, 5, Wiseman’s Ferry–Sweet as You Are, by Mecke. O-A and J Racing Stable LLC, B-A & J Racing Stable LLC (PA), $12,880.
|7—
|Jane’s Factor, g, 4, The Factor–Jane’s the Name, by Trempolino. ($25,000 ’16 KEENOV; $40,000 ’17 BESOCT). O-Over The Moon Racing, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:48 1/5 (sy)
|GP, 11TH, AOC, $49,900, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 1-4.
|2—
|ICE TEA, g, 6, Adios Charlie–Lady Carlotta, by Montbrook. ($20,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Flying Pheasant Farm, LLC, B-Ocala Stud (FL), T-Mary E. Eppler, J-Paco Lopez, $31,900.
|1—
|Mustaaqeem (AUS), h, 6, Redoute’s Choice (AUS)–National Colour (SAF), by National Assembly. O-Shadwell Stable, B-Arrowfield Group NSW & Klawervlei Stud (AUS), $9,000.
|11—
|Proliferate, c, 4, Declaration of War–Rich City Girl, by Carson City. O-Gabe Grossberg, B-Gabe Grossberg (KY), $4,500.
|Winning Time: 1:34 3/5 (fm)
|FG, 5TH, AOC, $48,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-4.
|7—
|SPECIAL BLESSING, m, 5, Flat Out–Langsyne, by Langfuhr. ($110,000 2017 ESLTYO). O-Coteau Grove Farms LLC, B-J Adcock (LA), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Miguel Mena, $28,800.
|6—
|Hyper Piper, m, 7, Old Fashioned–Filaree, by Saros (GB). O-Hernandez, Earl J, Hernandez, Keith J and Duvieilh, John, B-Earl Hernandez, Keith Hernandez & John Duvieilh (LA), $9,600.
|4—
|Goodprofit, f, 4, Guilt Trip–Charming Colleen, by Charismatic. O-James McIngvale, B-James McIngvale (LA), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (ft)
|TP, 7TH, ALW, $46,500, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-3.
|2—
|TOWN BEE, c, 4, Jersey Town–Bees, by Rahy. O-Charles E Fipke, B-Charles Fipke (KY), T-Ethan W. West, J-Leandro D. Goncalves, $27,900.
|8—
|Riverboat Gambler, g, 5, Justin Phillip–Eye Candy Annie, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($100,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Bruce Lunsford, B-Jennifer Kaak &Thoroughbreds By Design, LLC (KY), $9,300.
|3—
|Haydens Havoc, g, 4, Jimmy Creed–Royal G G, by Royal Academy. ($85,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Rockingham Ranch, B-John Griggs & Linda Griggs (KY), $4,650.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|FG, 8TH, AOC, $46,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 1-4.
|2—
|AURELIUS MAXIMUS, c, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–La Reina, by A.P. Indy. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, Bolton, George and Leidel, Peter, B-Martell Bloodstock & Fifth Avenue Bloodstock (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $27,600.
|4—
|Chess Chief, c, 4, Into Mischief–Un Blessed, by Mineshaft. O-Estate of James J Coleman, Jr, B-Morgan’s Ford Farm (VA), $9,200.
|6—
|I Will Stand, c, 4, Awesome Patriot–J’s Natale, by Half Ours. O-Durbin, Robert and Morris, Joe, B-Tairneach Stables, LLC (IN), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 3RD, ALW, $44,000, 4YO/UP, 5FT, 1-4.
|6—
|SEVEN GEMS, g, 5, Gemologist–Over Served, by Black Minnaloushe. ($18,000 ’16 KEESEP; $30,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Shannon, Jr, James A and Shannon, Ellen J, B-WinStar Farm, LLC & Dr & Mrs Charles H Huber (KY), T-Steve Klesaris, J-Luis Saez, $26,400.
|7—
|Sturgeon, g, 7, Street Sense–Beautiful Daniele, by A.P. Indy. ($12,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Melvin Simonovich, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $9,240.
|3—
|Sovereign Warrior, g, 4, Twirling Candy–Barbariansmile, by Giant’s Causeway. ($4,000 ’17 KEESEP; $10,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Vicente Stella Stables LLC, B-Spotted Pony Stables LLC (KY), $4,840.
|Winning Time: :55 (fm)
|LRL, 7TH, ALW, $42,966, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-4.
|1—
|BYE BYE BERTIE, f, 4, Alternation–Dream of Bertie, by Ready’s Image. ($32,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Romans, Jerry, Spiring, Charlie and Zoom and Fish Stable Inc, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Hamilton A. Smith, J-Trevor McCarthy, $23,940.
|3—
|Rockstar Girl, f, 4, Maclean’s Music–Party Girl (FR), by Bering (GB). ($35,000 ’17 FTMOCT; $10,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Smart Angle LLP, B-Highclere, Inc (LA), $8,820.
|5—
|Ten Oaks Miss, f, 4, Tritap–Oaks Victoria, by Honour and Glory. O-Lewis Family Racing Stable, B-Frederick T Lewis Jr DVM (MD), $6,006.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (my)
|GG, 6TH, ALW, $41,220, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 1-4.
|5—
|CAMINO DEL PARAISO, g, 7, Suances (GB)–Loni’s Appeal, by Successful Appeal. ($5,000 ’14 CTNAUG). O-Glen Road Racing, LLC and Paradise Road Ranch, LLC, B-Red Barons Barn LLC (CA), T-O. J. Jauregui, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $25,740.
|2—
|Lymebyrd, g, 7, Limehouse–Gorgeous Trieste, by Old Trieste. ($20,000 ’14 BESOCT). O-Brown, Don and Guy, B-Javier Avitia (CA), $8,580.
|3—
|Harmon, g, 4, Cairo Prince–Summer Shade, by Stephen Got Even. ($100,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $500,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Victor Trujillo, B-Coteau Grove Farms (KY), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
|FG, 7TH, AOC, $41,000, 4YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 1-4.
|1—
|CAJUN PINATA, g, 4, Haynesfield–Pinata, by Vision and Verse. ($4,000 ’16 ESLOCT; $14,500 ’17 ESLYRL; $30,000 2018 ESLTYO). O-Claiming Cajuns LLC, B-Jason Hall (LA), T-Carl J. Woodley, J-Tyler Woodley, $24,600.
|6—
|Louisiana Moon, h, 6, Malibu Moon–Hildegarde, by Ghostzapper. O-Louisiana Rocks Racing Stable LLC, B-Bojangle’s Stables, LLC (LA), $8,200.
|9—
|Love Conquers, g, 6, Salute the Sarge–Love Catcher, by Pine Bluff. ($4,700 ’15 ESLSEP; $8,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Rocket Wrench Racing LLC, B-Cloyce C Clark Jr (LA), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:46 (ft)
|FG, 4TH, AOC, $40,740, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 1-4.
|7—
|LAWTON, g, 6, Archarcharch–Greer Lynn, by Speightstown. ($95,000 ’15 FTKJUL). O-Tom R Durant, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $25,200.
|5—
|Star of Kodiak, g, 4, Ready’s Image–Gal from Dixie, by Dixieland Heat. O-Dare To Dream Stable LLC, B-Niknar Farm, LLC (KY), $8,400.
|1A—
|Omega Moon, g, 6, Malibu Moon–Alpha Kitten, by Tale of the Cat. ($500,000 ’15 KEESEP; $42,000 2018 KEEJAN). O-Louie J Roussel III, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:04 2/5 (ft)
|GG, 4TH, AOC, $32,876, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-4.
|5—
|KIWI’S DREAM (AUS), g, 5, Sebring (AUS)–Goldlago (AUS), by Encosta De Lago (AUS). O-Bernardo Lara Ornelas, B-Lockyer Thoroughbreds (AUS), T-Victor M. Trujillo, J-Catalino Martinez, $19,200.
|3—
|Passionate Reward, g, 5, Congrats–Great Passion, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Michael Demoulin, B-Diamond A Racing Corp (KY), $6,400.
|2—
|Sigur Ros, g, 6, Gemologist–Awesome Chic, by Awesome Again. ($1,000 ’15 FTKFEB; $20,000 ’15 OBSAUG; $180,000 2016 FTMMAY). O-Branch, William, Hogan, Wendy, Rubinfeld, Nathan and Mathis, Andy, B-Pronto Pronto Breeders (KY), $3,840.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|MVR, 4TH, ALW, $31,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 1-4.
|2—
|MANDY’S CANDY, m, 5, Kettle Corn–Cats Zip, by City Zip. O-Deborah Keiser, B-Deborah Ann Keiser (OH), T-Deborah Keiser, J-Chelsey Keiser, $18,780.
|7—
|Chloes Angel, f, 4, Kettle Corn–Mary Dunn, by Exchange Rate. O-James F Yaegel, B-Maryellen Yaegel & James Yaegel (OH), $6,260.
|6—
|Ting Tang, f, 3, City Weekend–Tangueray Miss, by Cowboy Cal. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-R Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $3,130.
|Winning Time: 1:13 3/5 (my)
|HAW, 3RD, ALW, $24,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 1-4.
|3—
|GHAALEB’S MAGIC, f, 4, Ghaaleb–Magic Chapel, by Chapel Royal. O-William Stiritz, B-William P Stiritz (IL), T-Scott Becker, J-Christopher A. Emigh, $14,400.
|5—
|Americanperfection, m, 6, Pleasantly Perfect–America’s Blossom, by Quiet American. O-Frank Kirby Racing LLC, Zirngibl, III, Richard and Callahan, Timothy, B-Gary Leverton & Beth Leverton (IL), $4,800.
|1—
|Launch Away, m, 6, Brave ‘n Away–Miss Splendid, by Monarchos. O-In His Favor Stable, B-Timothy Hughes (IL), $2,400.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
