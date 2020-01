North American Allowance Results January 9

CT, 8TH, AOC, $30,000, 3YO, F, 6 1/2F, 1-8.

3— NEKIA’S FIRST LADY, f, 3, First Dude–All Night Labor, by Double Honor. O-Bruce Snipes, B-Porter Racing Stable, LLC (FL), T-Steve Epley, Jr., J-Vince Halliday, $18,000.

8— Ultimate Justice, f, 3, Race Day–Fun Given, by Point Given. ($16,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Ernest M Haynes, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (KY), $6,000.

*7— Devilish Beauty, f, 3, Goldencents–Esquece, by Henrythenavigator. O-New Farm, B-Smart Angle, LLP (PA), $3,000.

Winning Time: 1:21 3/5 (ft)