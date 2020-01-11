North American Graded Stakes Results January 11

|LA CANADA S. (G3), SA, $200,500, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 1-11.
|3—
|QUEEN BEE TO YOU, m, 6, Old Topper–Silk Queen, by Touch Gold. O-An Equal Amount of Blueberries, LLC and Vali, Adam, B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA), T-Andrew Lerner, J-Ruben Fuentes, $120,000.
|1—
|Der Lu, f, 4, Orb–Taboo, by Forestry. ($130,000 ’17 FTSAUG; $900,000 2018 FTFMAR). O-Baoma Corporation, B-Merriebelle Stable, LLC (KY), $40,000.
|2—
|Zusha, m, 5, Congrats–Icy Tea, by Storm Cat. O-Rafael Steinbruch, B-Clearsky Farms (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Kaydetre, Horologist, Message.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 2, HD.
|Odds: 2.30, 3.50, 17.90.
|MARSHUA’S RIVER S. (G3), GP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 1-11.
|3—
|MAGIC STAR, f, 4, Scat Daddy–Meadow Breeze, by Meadowlake. ($500,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Don Alberto Stable, B-Betz/DJ Stables/CoCo/Burns/Magers (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $91,140.
|7—
|Munchkin Money, m, 7, Freud–Sweet Rita, by Rubiano. ($6,000 ’14 FTMDEC; $25,000 2015 OBSJUN). O-Sweet Home Stables, Parkinson, Mark, Martin, Brian F, Bouchey, Steven and Weintraub, Tony, B-Dr Thomas M Murray (NY), $29,400.
|5—
|Andina Del Sur, m, 5, Giant’s Causeway–Andina (IRE), by Singspiel (IRE). O-Don Alberto Stable, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $14,700.
|Also Ran: Sweet Bye and Bye, Maroubra (FR), Piece by Peace, Malkia.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, HF, 2.
|Odds: 2.60, 4.30, 2.30.
|TROPICAL TURF S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 1-11.
|6—
|TUSK, g, 7, Tapit–It’s Midnight, by Shamardal. O-Jordan V Wycoff, B-Flaxman Holdings Limited (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Tyler Gaffalione, $59,520.
|4—
|Gidu (IRE), h, 5, Frankel (GB)–Manerbe, by Unbridled’s Song. (410,000EUR ’16 ARQAUG). O-Zayat Stables, LLC, B-Ecurie Des Monceaux (IRE), $19,200.
|2—
|Maraud, h, 5, Blame–Unbridled Empire, by Empire Maker. ($100,000 ’16 KEESEP; $375,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Collinsworth Thoroughbred Racing LLC, B-John R Penn & Frank Penn (KY), $9,600.
|Also Ran: A Thread of Blue, Exulting, Empire of War, Sand Dancer, Big Agenda, Gemonteer.
|Winning Time: 1:32 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2, 1, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 8.50, 6.00, 4.80.
|LAS CIENEGAS S. (G3), SA, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 1-11.
|3—
|JOLIE OLIMPICA (BRZ), f, 4, Drosselmeyer–Jolie Celina (BRZ), by Trempolino. O-Fox Hill Farms, Inc, B-Stud T N T (BRZ), T-Richard E. Mandella, J-Mike E. Smith, $60,000.
|2—
|Kentan Road, m, 6, Into Mischief–Western Rush, by West by West. O-Keith Abrahams, B-Keith Abrahams (KY), $20,000.
|1—
|Storm the Hill, m, 6, Get Stormy–Thornhill, by Good and Tough. ($275,000 2017 KEENOV). O-Alastar Thoroughbred Company LLC and Valdes, Michael, B-Kimberly S Bradley & William B Bra (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: An Eddie Surprise, Free Cover.
|Winning Time: 1:01 (fm)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 2 1/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 1.20, 5.90, 1.50.
