North American Graded Stakes Results January 20

|MEGAHERTZ S. (G3), SA, $101,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 1-20.
|1—
|CARRESSA, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Iplaytricks, by Desert God. ($125,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Mercedes Stables LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds, Dilworth, Scott, Ingordo, Dorothy, Ingordo, David and Mooney, F Steve, B-Michael C Stinson (KY), T-John A. Shirreffs, J-Victor Espinoza, $60,000.
|8—
|Super Patriot, m, 5, Unusual Heat–Patriot C H, by Redattore (BRZ). ($195,000 2017 BESMAY). O-Little Red Feather Racing, Baltas, Richard, Peskoff, Jeremy, Ramos, Jose Cruz and Salvatore, Raymond L, B-Harris Farms (CA), $20,000.
|7—
|La Sardane (FR), m, 6, Kingsalsa–Foresta (FR), by Forestier (FR). O-Team Valor International, B-SCEA Plessis & Jean Guillemin (FR), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Streak of Luck, Take These Chains (IRE), Keeper Ofthe Stars, Brill.
|Winning Time: 1:34 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, NK, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 4.10, 2.70, 14.60.
