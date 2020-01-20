North American Graded Stakes Results January 20

CARRESSA , f, 4, Uncle Mo–Iplaytricks, by Desert God. ($125,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Mercedes Stables LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds, Dilworth, Scott, Ingordo, Dorothy, Ingordo, David and Mooney, F Steve, B-Michael C Stinson (KY), T-John A. Shirreffs, J-Victor Espinoza, $60,000.

Super Patriot, m, 5, Unusual Heat–Patriot C H, by Redattore (BRZ). ($195,000 2017 BESMAY). O-Little Red Feather Racing, Baltas, Richard, Peskoff, Jeremy, Ramos, Jose Cruz and Salvatore, Raymond L, B-Harris Farms (CA), $20,000.