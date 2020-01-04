North American Graded Stakes Results January 4

|SAN GABRIEL S. (G2), SA, $201,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 1-4.
|1—
|DESERT STONE (IRE), h, 5, Fastnet Rock (AUS)–Starstone (GB), by Diktat (GB). (280,000gns ’16 TATOCT). O-Zayat Stables, LLC, B-Arkle Bloodstock (IRE), T-Richard Baltas, J-Geovanni Franco, $120,000.
|3—
|Cleopatra’s Strike, g, 7, Smart Strike–Cleopatra’s Needle, by Sky Classic. O-Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $40,000.
|6—
|Majestic Eagle, h, 5, Medaglia d’Oro–Double Tapped, by Tapit. O-Lindley, John and Morton, Ray, B-B Flay Thoroughbreds (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Chosen Vessel, North County Guy, Overdue, Acker.
|Winning Time: 1:47 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 1HF, HF.
|Odds: 7.10, 1.30, 5.10.
|SHAM S. (G3), SA, $100,500, 3YO, 1M, 1-4.
|1—
|AUTHENTIC, c, 3, Into Mischief–Flawless, by Mr. Greeley. ($350,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Hertrich, III, Frederick, Fielding, John D and Golconda Stables, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Drayden Van Dyke, $60,000.
|4—
|Azul Coast, c, 3, Super Saver–Sky Treasure, by Sky Mesa. ($150,000 ’17 KEENOV; $320,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E and Weitman, Paul, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $20,000.
|2—
|Zimba Warrior, c, 3, Khozan–Slick and True, by Yes It’s True. ($62,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Marquis, Charles K and Marquis, Cynthia F, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Taishan, Scoring, Uncaptured Hero.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 7 3/4, 1HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.20, 2.20, 33.80.
|KITTEN’S JOY S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 3YO, A7 1/2FT, 1-4.
|8—
|ISLAND COMMISH, c, 3, Commissioner–Bide a Wee Island, by Sligo Bay (IRE). ($20,000 ’17 KEENOV; $32,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Matthew Schera, B-Julia B Rice (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Paco Lopez, $60,140.
|1—
|Get Smokin, g, 3, Get Stormy–Hookah Lady, by Smoke Glacken. ($11,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Mary Abeel Sullivan Revocable Trust, B-Hurstland Farm, Inc & James Greene Jr (KY), $19,400.
|9—
|Summer to Remember, c, 3, Summer Front–Psychadelacized, by Distorted Humor. ($200,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Waterford Stable, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $9,700.
|Also Ran: Irish Mias, King Theo, Mystic Lancelot, Yesterdayoncemore (IRE), Bless the Kitten.
|Winning Time: 1:28 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 2, HF.
|Odds: 6.30, 11.00, 3.00.
Leave a Reply