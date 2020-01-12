North American Maiden Winners January 12

Algorithms–Spirit Rising by Dehere; CORVETTE SPIRIT, g, 3, DED, Msw, 1-11, 6 1/2f, 1:23 4/5. B-David Lickhalter (KY.). *Full to Taylor’s Spirit(MG3P$285,550).

Animal Kingdom–Chelsea Road by Speightstown; GO BIG BLUE NATION, f, 3, SA, Mcl 75000, 1-12, 1mT, 1:36 . B-Millennium Farms & Godolphin (KY.). $45,000 ’17 KEENOV; $90,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Bodemeister–Greenfield d’Oro by Medaglia d’Oro; RUDE AWAKING, f, 3, AQU, Msw, 1-12, 7f, 1:26 2/5. B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY.).

Calimonco–Autumn View by Decarchy; SUPER TONY, g, 3, GG, Mcl 8000, 1-12, 5f, :58 3/5. B-Francis Lagattuta (CA.).

Circumference (IRE)–Incredible Ten by Rock Hard Ten; SASSYSERB, f, 3, SA, Msw, 1-11, 1mT, 1:36 1/5. B-John Ernst & Allegra Ernst (CA.). $32,000 ’18 BESAUG. ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Clubhouse Ride–Margot Machance (GB) by Creachadoir (IRE); MARGOT’S BOY, g, 3, SA, Msw, 1-12, 1mT, 1:36 . B-Alfred a Pais (CA.).

Competitive Edge–Salute to Summer by Colonel John; FUTURE BOOK, c, 3, AQU, Mcl 40000, 1-12, 6f, 1:13 . B-Stonegate Stables LLC (NY.). $80,000 ’18 FTNAUG; $150,000 2019 FTFMAR.

Competitive Edge–Skye Silver by Badge of Silver; FLUGEL BINDER, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 1-12, 5 1/2f, 1:05 1/5. B-Spartan Team Investments LLC (KY.).

Curlin–Dame Dorothy (G1$749,740), by Bernardini; SPICE IS NICE, f, 3, GP, Msw, 1-12, 1m, 1:36 . B-B. Flay Thoroughbreds LLC (KY.). $1,050,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Custom for Carlos–I’m Wild by Precocity; WILDABOUT AUDREY, f, 3, DED, Msw, 1-11, 7f, 1:29 4/5. B-Wayne Simpson & Tom Curtis (LA.). $1,500 ’18 ESLYRL.

Custom for Carlos–Cayman Kai by Lemon Drop Kid; KAI BABY KAI, g, 3, FG, Msw, 1-12, 1m 70y, 1:46 4/5. B-Love Partnership Interests, L. P. (LA.). $4,500 ’17 ESLOCT.

Flat Out–Circustown Rose by Wimbledon; IRISH CORK, g, 3, LRL, Msw, 1-12, 1m, 1:38 3/5. B-Two-Turn Farm LLC (PA.). $15,000 ’17 KEENOV.

Giant Surprise–Sonic Sound by Sligo Bay (IRE); SURE STITCH, f, 3, AQU, Msw, 1-12, 1m, 1:41 1/5. B-Charlton Baker (NY.).

Hard Spun–Groovitude by Dixie Union; RANAAN, c, 3, HOU, Msw, 1-11, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY.). $80,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Into Mischief–Coup by Empire Maker; MOTIVATED SELLER, f, 3, GP, Msw, 1-12, 6f, 1:10 4/5. B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY.). $160,000 ’18 FTKOCT.

Liam’s Map–Lavender Sky by Mt. Livermore; SABINOS PRIDE, f, 3, SA, Mcl 30000, 1-12, 1m, 1:41 . B-Clearsky Farms (KY.). $230,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Ministers Wild Cat–Curvy Girl by Distorted Humor; ACTIVE PASS, g, 3, GG, Mcl 12500, 1-11, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Cliff Naretto (CA.). $55,000 ’18 BESAUG. *Full to Curvy Cat(MSW$386,055).

Quality Road–Silver La Belle by Langfuhr; FARMINGTON ROAD, c, 3, TAM, Msw, 1-12, 1m 40y, 1:39 4/5. B-Chrysalis Stables (KY.).

Run Away and Hide–Ms Marigold by Lion Heart; FIVE CARD DRAW, c, 3, LRL, Mcl 25000, 1-12, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-John Roven (LA.). $15,000 ’18 ESLYRL; $15,000 2019 FTMWIN.

Slew’s Tiznow–Dang You Sindy by Synastry; SINDY’S REVENGE, f, 3, TUP, Mcl 15000, 1-12, 5f, :57 4/5. B-Jerry Engelauf (CA.).

Acclamation–Miss Thirtyfour D by Bertrando; MISS INDEFATIGABLE, f, 4, GG, Mcl 12500, 1-12, 1m, 1:40 4/5. B-Michael Wellman & Cory Wellman (CA.). *1/2 to Miss Well Molded($260,644) *1/2 to Well Measured(MSP$306,916).

Albert the Great–Contemptuous by Gold Token; COLOR FORCE, f, 4, PEN, Mcl 7500, 1-11, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-William J Solomon VMD (PA.).

Brilliant Speed–Sweet Champagne by Five Star Day; SWEET CARLI, f, 4, FG, Mcl 12500, 1-12, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-University of Kentucky (KY.). $3,000 ’17 FTKOCT.

Closing Argument–M. B.’s Kiss by Eugene’s Third Son; JACK’S KISS, g, 4, DED, Mcl 10000, 1-11, 6 1/2f, 1:23 . B-Richard Tate (LA.).

Coil–Celestial Bound by Iron Cat; BOUND TO GO, g, 4, LA, Mcl 3500, 1-11, 4 1/2f, :52 1/5. B-Dr. Edward C. Allred (CA.).

Giant’s Causeway–Our Love Tap by Tapit; TEAM EFFORT, c, 4, LRL, Mcl 25000, 1-12, 1m, 1:40 1/5. B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY.).

Into Mischief–Pioneer Gal by Pioneering; OFFSPRING, f, 4, FG, Msw, 1-12, 1m, 1:40 4/5. B-Oak Tree Stables, LLC (LA.). $130,000 2018 OBSJUN.

New Year’s Day–Helaine’s Honour by Honour and Glory; BETTYB, f, 4, TAM, Mcl 25000, 1-12, 1mT, 1:38 2/5. B-Marilyn S. Bramlage (KY.).

Quality Road–Rutherford Rd by First Samurai; TWO WAY ROAD, f, 4, PEN, Mcl 7500, 1-11, 6f, 1:13 . B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA.).

Run Away and Hide–Five Yard Penalty by Consolidator; HARD COUNT, g, 4, GP, Mcl 20000, 1-12, a7 1/2fT, 1:28 4/5. B-Barbara A. Nelson (KY.). $6,000 ’16 KEENOV.

Swiss Yodeler–Apron Dancer by Citidancer; SWISS INFO, g, 4, CT, Msw, 1-11, 4 1/2f, :53 2/5. B-Naomi Long (WV.).

Too Much Bling–Maebelucky by Lucky Lionel; SILVER COIN, f, 4, HOU, Msw, 1-11, 6f, 1:13 . B-Victoria Lynn Heine (TX.).

Trappe Shot–Tensas Wedding Joy by Broken Vow; NEWELLTON, f, 4, FG, Msw, 1-12, 5 1/2f, 1:05 2/5. B-Curt Leake & Elm Tree Farm, LLC (KY.). *1/2 to Big World(G1$629,190).

Ultimate Eagle–Corinthian Melody by Corinthian; ULTIMATE SHILO, g, 4, LA, Mcl 3500, 1-11, 4 1/2f, :52 4/5. B-Cunningham Stables (CA.).

Verrazano–Glittering Tax by Artax; MISS MOSAIC, f, 4, TP, Msw, 1-11, 1m, 1:37 4/5. B-Keystone Racing, LLC & Bob Feld Bloodstock (KY.). *1/2 to Eddie Set Go($341,191) *1/2 to Miss Temple City(MG1$1,680,107) *1/2 to Pricedtoperfection(G3$327,005).

Yankee Gentleman–Levee Break by Mighty; DIXIE LADY, f, 4, DED, Msw, 1-11, 5f, :59 3/5. B-Marc Winston & Jill Winston (LA.).