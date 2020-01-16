North American Maiden Winners January 16

Archarcharch–Boston Flyer by Boston Harbor; BRADY TO GRONK, f, 3, CT, Mcl 7500, 1-15, 4 1/2f, :54 2/5. B-Kathy Castoldi (KY.). $1,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Can the Man–Rally the Troops by War Chant; YES HE CAN, c, 3, FG, Mcl 15000, 1-16, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Allied Racing Stable, LLC (KY.).

City Zip–Harlotry Holiday by Harlan’s Holiday; URBAN DIVA, f, 3, GG, Mcl 12500, 1-16, 1m, 1:43 2/5. B-Katierich Farms (KY.).

Fed Biz–Stone Artist by Bernardini; STONE SCULPTOR, c, 3, PEN, Mcl 16000, 1-15, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Stoneway Farm (KY.).

Guilt Trip–Time for Harlan by Harlan’s Holiday; GUILTY AGAIN, g, 3, DED, Mcl 10000, 1-16, 6 1/2f, 1:23 3/5. B-Adcocks Red River Farm LLC & J. Adcock (LA.). $500 ’18 ESLOCT.

Interactif–Leu Gardens by Maria’s Mon; INTERATIFWITHLEU, f, 3, DED, Mcl 10000, 1-15, 6 1/2f, 1:23 3/5. B-Maxie W. Kitchings Sr. (LA.).

Majesticperfection–Mallory Square by Southern Image; BUNDI BUNDI, g, 3, GP, Mcl 12500, 1-16, 1m, 1:38 2/5. B-Fred W. Hertrich lll (KY.).

Nicanor–Malibu Kitten by Parker’s Storm Cat; MALIBU SPLASH, f, 3, CT, Mcl 12500, 1-16, 4 1/2f, :54 . B-Timothy C. Grams & Judith A. Grams (WV.). *1/2 to Moonlit Song(MSW$404,840).

Palace–Hello Rosie by Yes It’s True; CONQUER, c, 3, GP, Mcl 16000, 1-16, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Marion G. Montanari (FL.). $40,000 ’18 OBSOCT.

Palace–Angel of Fire by Devil His Due; TIGER ROAD, g, 3, LRL, Mcl 10000, 1-16, 1m, 1:42 . B-Forrester, JLC Horses & Gulley (LA.). $35,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $3,500 ’18 KEEJAN.

Secret Circle–Discreetly Elusive by Discreet Cat; MY DISCREET SECRET, f, 3, TP, Mcl 15000, 1-16, 5f, :59 3/5. B-Scarteen Stud (KY.).

Tonalist–Banker’s Buy (MSW$279,958), by Distorted Humor; CAUSALISTIC, c, 3, GP, Mcl 40000, 1-16, 1m, 1:37 4/5. B-Edward A. Cox Jr. (KY.). $60,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Violence–Floresta by Forest Camp; DERBY DOG, c, 3, DED, Mcl 10000, 1-15, 5f, 1:00 . B-Rebecca Barbazon & Ryan Barbazon (FL.). $85,000 ’17 KEENOV.

Vronsky–Mistisized by Capsized; MISS SKI, f, 3, GG, Mcl 25000, 1-16, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Jerry Anderson & Carol Anderson (CA.).

Bandbox–Margaret Mary by Dance With Ravens; MARGIE’S BAND, f, 4, LRL, Mcl 10000, 1-16, 1m, 1:43 1/5. B-Michael Terry Shane (MD.).

Custom for Carlos–Tensas Idea by Ide; TENSAS TODDY, g, 4, DED, Mcl 10000, 1-16, 6 1/2f, 1:22 . B-Curt Leake (LA.). $18,000 ’17 ESLYRL.

Freedom Child–Silent Wisper by Wando; WISPER FREEDOM, g, 4, CT, Mcl 5000, 1-16, 6 1/2f, 1:22 3/5. B-Country Life Farm & J D Stuart (MD.). $1,700 ’17 FTMWIN.

Guilt Trip–King’s Gate by Purim; PURIM KING, g, 4, DED, Mcl 10000, 1-15, 1m, 1:41 3/5. B-Joyce Pickett (LA.). $1,100 ’16 ESLOCT.

Into Mischief–Cayala by Cherokee Run; TRIVISTA, g, 4, FG, Mcl 12500, 1-16, 1m, 1:40 2/5. B-Kingswood Farm & David Egan (KY.). *Full to One Liner(G3$475,250).

Kitten’s Joy–Pressurizing by Henrythenavigator; DERMOT, c, 4, GP, Mcl 32000, 1-16, 1 1/16mT, 1:41 . B-Gilgai Farm (KY.).

Kitten’s Joy–Sea Bubble by U S Ranger; KITTEN BY THE SEA, f, 4, GP, Mcl 25000, 1-16, 1 1/16mT, 1:41 2/5. B-Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY.).

Kitten’s Joy–Illapa by Rock Hard Ten; ROCK ON KITTEN, g, 4, TP, Mcl 15000, 1-16, 1m, 1:40 . B-Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY.).

Officer Rocket (GB)–Devonspaintedlady by Devon Deputy; W V ROCKET MAN, g, 4, CT, Mcl 5000, 1-15, 4 1/2f, :54 2/5. B-Dennis L. Bybee (WV.).

South of Broad–Corporate Power by Wolf Power (SAF); SASSY SUSA, f, 4, DED, Mcl 10000, 1-16, 1m, 1:44 4/5. B-Belinda Donaghey (LA.). *1/2 to Power Surge(MSW$530,115).

Star Guitar–Haliburton Honey ($263,566), by Regal Classic; MY GUITAR, c, 4, FG, Mcl 10000, 1-16, 1m 70y, 1:46 4/5. B-Paul E. Mullen (LA.). *1/2 to Inveniam Viam(MSW$360,339).

Bellamy Road–Stirling Bridge by Prized; COUNTENANCE, m, 5, HOU, Msw, 1-15, 1m, 1:40 1/5. B-Brereton C. Jones (KY.). $20,000 ’16 KEESEP. *1/2 to Washington Bridge(G2$273,502) *1/2 to Jose Sea View(MSW$299,622).