North American Maiden Winners January 27

Big Atlantic–Becky Becky Becky by Pioneering; DA DUDE, g, 3, MVR, Msw, 1-27, 5 1/2f, 1:07 3/5. B-Dick Alderson (OH.).

Golden Lad–English Mum by Congrats; CINNABUNNY, f, 3, PRX, Msw, 1-27, 6f, 1:14 . B-Shooting Star Stable (PA.).

Lemon Drop Kid–Scoop of Gold by Giant’s Causeway; GUATAVITA, f, 3, PRX, Msw, 1-27, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Cornerstone Thoroughbreds LLC (PA.). *1/2 to Golden Emperor ($318,602) *1/2 to Medea (IRE) (G3$264,847).

Eye of the Leopard–Wild Lucy Dancer by Dance Brightly; WATCH THIS, g, 4, MVR, Mcl 7500, 1-27, 6f, 1:14 4/5. B-Colebrook Farms (ON.).

Old Fashioned–Whiskers and Rye by Tale of the Cat; WHISKERJULEP, f, 4, TUP, Mcl 5000, 1-27, 6 1/2f, 1:20 3/5. B-Patrick Fallon (IA.).