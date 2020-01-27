January 27, 2020

North American Maiden Winners January 27

January 27, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

Big Atlantic–Becky Becky Becky by Pioneering; DA DUDE, g, 3, MVR, Msw, 1-27, 5 1/2f, 1:07 3/5. B-Dick Alderson (OH.).
Golden Lad–English Mum by Congrats; CINNABUNNY, f, 3, PRX, Msw, 1-27, 6f, 1:14 . B-Shooting Star Stable (PA.).
Lemon Drop Kid–Scoop of Gold by Giant’s Causeway; GUATAVITA, f, 3, PRX, Msw, 1-27, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Cornerstone Thoroughbreds LLC (PA.). *1/2 to Golden Emperor ($318,602) *1/2 to Medea (IRE) (G3$264,847).
Eye of the Leopard–Wild Lucy Dancer by Dance Brightly; WATCH THIS, g, 4, MVR, Mcl 7500, 1-27, 6f, 1:14 4/5. B-Colebrook Farms (ON.).
Old Fashioned–Whiskers and Rye by Tale of the Cat; WHISKERJULEP, f, 4, TUP, Mcl 5000, 1-27, 6 1/2f, 1:20 3/5. B-Patrick Fallon (IA.).
Real Solution–On Broadway by Rubiano; LIGHTS ON BROADWAY, f, 4, TUP, Mcl 5000, 1-27, 5f, :58 3/5. B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA.).

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions