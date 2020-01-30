North American Maiden Winners January 30

Bank Heist–Christinelisa by Tiznow; TIZ KAZ NOW, g, 3, AQU, Mcl 40000, 1-30, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-Kaz Hill Farm (NY.).

Bayern–Contrition by Pulpit; GREEN MONSTER, f, 3, DED, Msw, 1-30, 7f, 1:28 3/5. B-University of Kentucky (KY.). $20,000 ’18 FTKFEB; $80,000 ’18 OBSOCT.

Colonel John–Sky Given by Sky Mesa; TAKING FLIGHT, f, 3, CT, Msw, 1-29, 6 1/2f, 1:21 4/5. B-Susan Helene Wantz Copperville Farm (MD.).

Congrats–Miss Sugarmagnolia by Flower Alley; TITAN’S WILL, g, 3, AQU, Mcl 25000, 1-30, 1m, 1:42 4/5. B-Patricia Ziefle, DVM & Bloom Racing (NY.). $15,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $85,000 2019 OBSAPR.

Curlin–Drift to the Lead by Yonaguska; SIXTO, c, 3, AQU, Msw, 1-30, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Fred W. Hertrich III & John D. Fielding (KY.). $330,000 ’18 KEESEP; $250,000 2019 FTCJUN. *1/2 to Catch My Drift(G1P$280,540).

Hat Trick (JPN)–I’am Toorific by Teton Forest; HATS OFF TOO YOU, g, 3, GP, Mcl 32000, 1-30, 5fT, :56 1/5. B-Ryan D. Walsh (KY.).

Justin Phillip–Watch Smartly by Smart Strike; JUSTINTHENICKOTIME, g, 3, GP, Mcl 50000, 1-30, 1 1/16mT, 1:43 . B-Gabriel Duignan (KY.). *1/2 to Frost Wise(MSW$266,613).

Nownownow–Stella Hey Stella by Ruler’s Court; RUN NOW ESTELLA, f, 3, DED, Mcl 20000, 1-29, 6 1/2f, 1:21 4/5. B-Robert E. Hewlett (LA.).

The Factor–At Risk by Dixie Union; GOOSE, g, 3, DED, Mcl 10000, 1-29, 6 1/2f, 1:22 1/5. B-Martha Buckner (KY.). $17,000 ’17 KEENOV; $57,000 ’18 FTKJUL.

Violence–Cecileabration by Graeme Hall; LIGHTNING FAST, g, 3, SA, Msw, 1-30, 6 1/2f, 1:17 3/5. B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA.).

Discreet Cat–Arabian Dream by Flatter; VARSOVIA, f, 4, GP, Mcl 12500, 1-30, 6 1/2f, 1:19 2/5. B-Dr. & Mrs. Luis Duco (KY.).

Fairbanks–What Is Next by Devil’s Bag; NEXT QUEEN, f, 4, PEN, Mcl 7500, 1-29, 5 1/2f, 1:06 . B-Elser Farms Corp. (PA.). $20,000 ’17 FTMOCT; $7,500 2019 FTMWIN.

Friesan Fire–Dwelling Place by Forest Camp; RAGING BLAZE, f, 4, LRL, Mcl 25000, 1-30, 6 1/2f, 1:20 . B-Frank A. Perri Jr. (MD.).

Mucho Macho Man–Analemma by Half Ours; MUCHO MACHO WOMAN, f, 4, SA, Mcl 40000, 1-30, 6 1/2f, 1:17 . B-Live Your Dream Racing Stable (KY.).

Officer Rocket (GB)–Beboppin Betty by Bop; FAPPIANO ROCKET, c, 4, CT, Mcl 12500, 1-29, 6 1/2f, 1:20 2/5. B-Bybee Road Farm (WV.).

Scat Daddy–Going to Kukaro by Speightstown; GO DADDY GO, c, 4, SA, Msw, 1-30, 1mT, 1:35 . B-Breffni Farm (KY.). $160,000 ’17 KEESEP; $200,000 2018 OBSAPR.

Speightstown–Liam’s Dream (G3), by Saint Liam; AWESOME ONE, f, 4, FG, Msw, 1-30, a1mT, 1:41 1/5. B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY.). $150,000 2018 FTFMAR. *1/2 to Local Hero(MG2P$316,914).

Currency Swap–Heat Exposure by Street Cry (IRE); WALLET, g, 5, TP, Mcl 7500, 1-30, 6 1/2f, 1:18 4/5. B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL.). $2,000 ’16 FTKOCT.

Factum–Moisture Lock by City Zip; BALLIE’S DREAM, m, 5, GP, Mcl 16000, 1-30, 5fT, :57 1/5. B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL.).