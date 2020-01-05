North American Maiden Winners January 5

Atreides–Nasty Noozie by Partner’s Hero; JAMMERS JUSTICE, c, 3, TUP, Moc 30000, 1-5, 5 1/2f, 1:04 4/5. B-Theta Holding 1, Inc. (KY.). $20,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Bandbox–Bigdaddysgirl by Louis Quatorze; BIGDADDYSGLORY, f, 3, LRL, Mcl 10000, 1-5, 6f, 1:14 1/5. B-No Guts No Glory Farm (MD.).

Dialed In–Top of the Hill by Deputy Commander; VICTORY BOULEVARD, g, 3, AQU, Mcl 30000, 1-5, 6f, 1:13 3/5. B-Upson Downs Farm, Inc. (KY.). $80,000 ’18 KEESEP.

El Padrino–Stormy Randie by Stormy Atlantic; FORMER MARINE, c, 3, PEN, Mcl 10000, 1-4, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-HnR Nothhaft Horseracing LLC (PA.).

Empire Maker–Spare Change by Bernardini; STORIE BLUE, f, 3, SA, Msw, 1-5, 1m, 1:38 2/5. B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY.).

Fusaichi Zenon (JPN)–Magic Resource by Source; ZENMAGIC, f, 3, SUN, Mcl 12500, 1-5, 6f, 1:13 . B-Jeff Stinson (NM.).

Grazen–Malibu Holiday by Harlan’s Holiday; JOHNNY PODRES, c, 3, GG, Msw, 1-5, 1m, 1:38 2/5. B-Nick Alexander (CA.).

Majesticperfection–Rode Warrior by Quality Road; LARRY’S BABY, f, 3, TP, Mcl 7500, 1-4, 6 1/2f, 1:19 1/5. B-R B Stables, LLC (KY.).

Paynter–Eagle Putt by Pioneering; SCARTO, c, 3, GP, Mcl 30000, 1-5, 5 1/2f, 1:06 . B-Halleywood Farm LLC (KY.). $7,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Posse–Australis Princess by Werblin; CRAY CRAY, g, 3, AQU, Mcl 25000, 1-5, 1m, 1:43 1/5. B-Bruce Brown (NY.).

Race Day–Tribute to Momma by He’s a Tough Cat; RACETOTHEFINISH, f, 3, HAW, Msw, 1-4, 6f, 1:12 . B-George E. Bates Trustee (IL.).

Silver Tree–Carnival Delight by Half a Year; THE DOER, g, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 1-5, 1m 40y, 1:43 1/5. B-Vegso Racing Stable (FL.). *1/2 to Brickell(SW$357,987) *1/2 to War Monger(G2P$664,658).

Sky Kingdom–La Estrellita by Crypto Star; STARRY SKY, c, 3, PEN, Mcl 10000, 1-4, 1m, 1:40 3/5. B-Brian C Schartz (PA.).

Songandaprayer–Jackpot Miss by Valid Expectations; ONE FAST SONG, f, 3, FG, Mcl 12500, 1-5, 6f, 1:14 2/5. B-Joey Boutte, Rebekah Boutte & Martin Simmons (LA.).

Southwestern Heat–Del Mar Holiday by Sharp Humor; HOLIDAY HEAT, f, 3, SUN, Msw, 1-4, 5 1/2f, 1:04 2/5. B-J. Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (NM.).

Street Magician–Ganza by Wagon Limit; COURTESY SHUFFLE, f, 3, LRL, Mcl 10000, 1-5, 6f, 1:14 . B-Dr. & Mrs. Thomas Bowman, Rebecca Davis & R. Larry Johnson (MD.).

With Distinction–Silver Charity by Wekiva Springs; SAYGOODNIGHTGRACIE, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 1-5, 7f, 1:26 . B-Martin Goodell & Emily Goodell (FL.).

Acclamation–Ismene by Tribal Rule; NARDINI, f, 4, GG, Msw, 1-4, 6f, 1:11 . B-Stephen Ferraro (CA.). $160,000 ’17 BESOCT.

Adios Charlie–Fashionation by City Zip; R BOY EVENS, c, 4, GP, Mcl 16000, 1-5, 5fT, :55 4/5. B-Rich Averill & AbraCadabra Farms (FL.).

Awesome Again–Musical Mystery by Concerto; BOYSON, g, 4, GG, Msw, 1-5, 1m, 1:39 1/5. B-Farfellow Farms Ltd. (KY.). $190,000 ’17 KEESEP.

Flashback–Summerofsixtythree by Malibu Moon; COMPANY STORE, c, 4, GP, Mcl 50000, 1-5, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Milan Kosanovich (FL.). $17,000 ’17 OBSOCT.

Kitten’s Joy–Manda Bay by Empire Maker; ANDI’S KITTEN, f, 4, GP, Mcl 16000, 1-5, 1mT, 1:37 . B-Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY.).

Maclean’s Music–Cinnamon Kisses by Doneraile Court; MUSICAL MAN, g, 4, FG, Msw, 1-5, a1mT, 1:41 . B-Gulf Haven Farms (LA.). $30,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $62,000 2018 OBSJUN.

Overanalyze–Nasty Cat by Wildcat Heir; ANALYZE THIS CAT, f, 4, TP, Mcl 5000, 1-4, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Elm Tree Farm, LLC (KY.). $25,000 ’17 KEESEP.

Overanalyze–Green Eyed Cat by Tale of the Cat; CODIFY, f, 4, TUP, Moc 30000, 1-5, 5 1/2f, 1:04 3/5. B-Ledgelands Farm LLC & Andrew Ritter & Patrick Costello (KY.). $12,000 ’16 KEENOV; $85,000 ’17 KEESEP; $50,000 2018 OBSAPR.

Precocity–Know When to Run by Silver Train; SNUGGLES N HUGS, f, 4, SUN, Mcl 6500, 1-5, 5f, :59 4/5. B-Jay L Taylor & Paulette Taylor (NM.).

Real Solution–Great Doxology by Newfoundland; GREAT SALVATION, f, 4, LA, Mcl 3500, 1-5, 4 1/2f, :52 3/5. B-Richard Barton Enterprises & Robert Traynor (CA.). *1/2 to Glory to Kitten($267,617).

Sidney’s Candy–Giantess by Giant’s Causeway; OUTFITTER, g, 4, SUN, Mcl 6500, 1-5, 1m, 1:40 3/5. B-John James Revocable Trust (OK.). $3,100 ’17 OKCAUG.

Stormy Atlantic–Sultry Sal by Sultry Song; VINEYARD SOUND, g, 4, AQU, Mcl 20000, 1-5, 6 1/2f, 1:19 3/5. B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc. (KY.). $55,000 ’17 KEESEP; $67,000 2018 FTMMAY. *Full to Bittel Road(G3$336,194).

Tapit–Andujar (G2$258,715), by Quiet American; HIP HIP JORGE, g, 4, AQU, Msw, 1-5, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-My Meadowview LLC (KY.).

The Factor–Magic School by In Excess (IRE); LINCOLN CITY, c, 4, SA, Msw, 1-5, 1mT, 1:35 4/5. B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY.). $50,000 ’16 KEENOV; $30,000 ’17 KEESEP.

Unusual Heat–Meredith Bee by El Corredor; AFTERNOON HEAT, c, 4, SA, Msw, 1-5, 6 1/2f, 1:16 3/5. B-Liberty Road Stables (CA.). $17,000 ’17 BESOCT.

Will Take Charge–Self Rising by Hansel; WILL DANCER, g, 4, SA, Mcl 20000, 1-5, 1m, 1:39 4/5. B-Highclere, Inc & Springtown Show Stables (KY.). $300,000 ’17 FTSAUG. *1/2 to Notacatbutallama(MG3$789,359).

Concord Point–Guest by Deputy Commander; PICACHO PEAK, g, 5, DED, Mcl 10000, 1-4, 5f, 1:00 3/5. B-Tigertail Ranch (LA.).

Exclusive Quality–Tour d’Aura (SP$285,273), by Tour d’Or; ELUSIVE AURA, m, 5, TAM, Mcl 10000, 1-5, 7f, 1:26 3/5. B-Gordon W. Bredeson, Sharon Bredeson & Pete Mattson (IL.).

Sapphire Cat–Preaching by Pulpit; WHEN JESUS WALKED, g, 5, GG, Mcl 5000, 1-5, 1m, 1:41 3/5. B-Dan Dayton & Jackie Dayton (CA.).