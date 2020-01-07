North American Maiden Winners January 7

Abstraction–Swapping Lanes by The Way Home; INDY WAY, g, 3, SUN, Mcl 12500, 1-7, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-Helen Nave (NM.).

Gallant Son–Bullysima by Holy Bull; SWAGSATIONAL, g, 3, TUP, Mcl 10000, 1-7, 1m, 1:38 3/5. B-Keith Swagerty & Jan Swagerty (WA.).

Music City–Woodys Night Watch by Mondavi; DENNY M, g, 3, MVR, Msw, 1-7, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Richard L. Alderson (OH.).

Archarcharch–Peep Show by Silver Deputy; PEEPER, f, 4, MVR, Mcl 5000, 1-7, 6f, 1:15 3/5. B-Goodwin/Berryhill/Roberts (KY.).

Creative Cause–Tilde (MSW$345,060), by Swiss Yodeler; TRES TAURUS, f, 4, SUN, Mcl 6500, 1-7, 6f, 1:13 . B-Dr. Mikel C. Harrington & Patricia O Harrington (CA.).

Shackleford–Punching by Two Punch; EDDYSHAK, g, 4, TUP, Moc 30000, 1-7, 6f, 1:10 2/5. B-Southview Ag (1998) LTD. (KY.). *1/2 to Toccetive (G3$301,164) *1/2 to For Cash (MSW$530,234).

Southwestern Heat–Mercedes Band by Chimes Band; ADORABLE BRITTANY, f, 4, SUN, Mcl 6500, 1-7, 6f, 1:13 . B-Joyce D Erickson (NM.).