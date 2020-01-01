North American Non-Graded Stakes Results January 1

|JEROME S., AQU, $150,000, 3YO, 1M, 1-1.
|3—
|INDEPENDENCE HALL, c, 3, Constitution–Kalahari Cat, by Cape Town. ($100,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC, Verratti, Kathleen and Verratti, Robert N, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $82,500.
|1 (DH) —
|Prince of Pharoahs, c, 3, American Pharoah–My Dixie Doodle, by Dixie Union. O-Bilinski, Darlene and Patten, Harry, B-Dr Jerry Bilinski & Harry Patten (NY), $24,000.
|7 (DH) —
|Bourbon Bay, c, 3, Bayern–Savvy Sassy, by Street Sense. ($205,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Bourbon Lane Stable (J Hill, M McMahon), Seidman Stables LLC and Lake Lonely Racing, B-Oak Bluff Stables LLC & Christophe Clement (NY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Celtic Striker, Polar Bear Pete, Dubai Bobby.
|Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: 4, 11 1/4, 11 1/4.
|Odds: 0.10, 12.10, 4.50.
|
