North American Non-Graded Stakes Results January 1

PEEKACHO , g, 4, Hold Me Back–Pioneering Cat, by Pioneering. O-Andrew C Ritter, B-Ledgelands LLC & Andrew C Ritter (KY), T-Brian Michael, J-John McKee, $44,175.

Royal Mesa, c, 3, Sky Mesa–Flashy Campaign, by Political Force. O-Jerry Namy, B-Jerry Namy (KY), $14,250.

Guest Suite, g, 5, Quality Road–Guest House, by Ghostzapper. O-Contreras Stable Inc and Victory Stables, LLC, B-W S Farish & Kilroy Thoroughbred Partnership (KY), $7,125.