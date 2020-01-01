January 2, 2020

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results January 1

January 1, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

JEROME S., AQU, $150,000, 3YO, 1M, 1-1.
3— INDEPENDENCE HALL, c, 3, Constitution–Kalahari Cat, by Cape Town. ($100,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC, Verratti, Kathleen and Verratti, Robert N, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $82,500.
1 (DH) — Prince of Pharoahs, c, 3, American Pharoah–My Dixie Doodle, by Dixie Union. O-Bilinski, Darlene and Patten, Harry, B-Dr Jerry Bilinski & Harry Patten (NY), $24,000.
7 (DH) — Bourbon Bay, c, 3, Bayern–Savvy Sassy, by Street Sense. ($205,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Bourbon Lane Stable (J Hill, M McMahon), Seidman Stables LLC and Lake Lonely Racing, B-Oak Bluff Stables LLC & Christophe Clement (NY), $24,000.
Also Ran: Celtic Striker, Polar Bear Pete, Dubai Bobby.
Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (gd)
Margins: 4, 11 1/4, 11 1/4.
Odds: 0.10, 12.10, 4.50.
PRAIRIE BAYOU S., TP, $73,787, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 12-31.
11— PEEKACHO, g, 4, Hold Me Back–Pioneering Cat, by Pioneering. O-Andrew C Ritter, B-Ledgelands LLC & Andrew C Ritter (KY), T-Brian Michael, J-John McKee, $44,175.
4— Royal Mesa, c, 3, Sky Mesa–Flashy Campaign, by Political Force. O-Jerry Namy, B-Jerry Namy (KY), $14,250.
2— Guest Suite, g, 5, Quality Road–Guest House, by Ghostzapper. O-Contreras Stable Inc and Victory Stables, LLC, B-W S Farish & Kilroy Thoroughbred Partnership (KY), $7,125.
Also Ran: Louder Than Bombs, Memory Bank, Patriot Drive, Chief Oakie Dokie, Driven to Compete, Big Dollar Bill, Hard to Be Good.
Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)
Margins: NK, 4, 1 1/4.
Odds: 13.00, 9.50, 3.00.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions