North American Non-Graded Stakes Results January 11

|SAY FLORIDA SANDY S., AQU, $103,450, 4YO/UP, 7F, 1-11.
|6—
|ARTHUR’S HOPE, h, 6, Smart Bid–Prom Dance, by Citidancer. ($22,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Raul DelValle, B-Monhill Farm LLC (NY), T-Marco P. Salazar, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $55,000.
|5—
|T Loves a Fight, g, 6, Girolamo–Worth Fighting For, by Broken Vow. O-Noda Brothers, LLC, B-Hoffman Thoroughbreds LLC (NY), $23,000.
|1—
|Aveenu Malcainu, h, 5, Into Mischief–Island Time, by Trippi. ($150,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Gold Square LLC, B-Taylor Brothers Properties LLC, George E Saufley & Brian B Kahn (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: The Caretaker, My Boy Tate, Celtic Chaos.
|Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 1 1/4, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 5.10, 4.60, 11.90.
|COTTON FITZSIMMONS MILE H., TUP, $75,000, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 1-11.
|6—
|OHIO (BRZ), g, 9, Elusive Quality–Etoile Blanc (BRZ), by Nedawi (GB). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Treitman, Bruce, B-Fazenda Mondesir (BRZ), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Jose Valdivia, Jr., $44,175.
|8—
|Arizona Moon, h, 7, Macho Uno–Phoenician Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($55,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-John J Campo, III, B-H Allen Poindexter (KY), $14,250.
|12—
|River Boyne (IRE), h, 5, Dandy Man (IRE)–Clytha (GB), by Mark of Esteem (IRE). (20,000EUR ’15 GOFNOV; 65,000EUR ’16 GOFSPT; 70,000gns 2017 TATHIT). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC, B-Limestone & Tara Studs (IRE), $7,125.
|Also Ran: Mr. Jagermeister, Gato Guapo, Concur, Beat the Heat, Pubilius Syrus, High Security, Morse Code, Blue Dancer.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: NK, 2 3/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.40, 10.80, 2.30.
|ORLEANS S., DED, $65,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 1-10.
|8—
|A THOUSAND REASONS, f, 4, Munnings–Overboard, by Stormy Atlantic. ($80,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Maggi Moss, B-Alex Penn & Kendra Penn (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Diego Saenz, $39,000.
|7—
|Karate Hottie, f, 4, Bold Warrior–Bee Home Soon, by Home at Last. O-Karl Broberg, B-Nancy Vanier & Lyda Williamson (KY), $12,350.
|2—
|Shes Our Fastest, m, 5, Oratory–Dawali, by Festival of Light. ($14,000 ’16 TEXAUG; $50,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Norman, Mark and Norman Stables LLC, B-Euerka Thoroughbred Farm (TX), $6,500.
|Also Ran: Shaharazad, Lunar Approach, The Aurelia Factor, Drip Brew, I’mnotshyi’llbuy, Unbridled Class.
|Winning Time: :58 (ft)
|Margins: 4 3/4, 1, 2.
|Odds: 1.30, 5.00, 4.50.
