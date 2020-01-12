North American Non-Graded Stakes Results January 12

|REGO PARK S., AQU, $93,600, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 1-12.
|5—
|SCILLY CAY, c, 3, Fed Biz–French Satin, by French Deputy. O-Alpha Delta Stables, B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (NY), T-Linda Rice, J-Jose Lezcano, $55,000.
|3—
|Harris Bay, c, 3, Carpe Diem–Hot Spa, by Latent Heat. ($200,000 ’17 KEENOV; $170,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Nedlaw Stable, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (NY), $20,000.
|4—
|Dream Bigger, c, 3, Mission Impazible–Downtown Daria, by Sky Mesa. ($15,000 ’17 FTNOCT; $65,000 ’18 FTNAUG; $205,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Repole Stable, B-Sequel New York,Twin Creeks Racing & Pamela Zielinski (NY), $12,600.
|Also Ran: Notorious Flirt.
|Winning Time: 1:19 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, HF, NK.
|Odds: 1.80, 6.30, 0.55.
|KALOOKAN QUEEN S., SA, $81,700, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 1-12.
|4—
|MOTHER MOTHER, f, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Mother, by Lion Hearted. ($450,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Hall, Barry, Lipman, Barry and Mathiesen, Mark, B-T F VanMeter (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Joel Rosario, $47,400.
|5—
|Lady Ninja, m, 6, Majesticperfection–Dressed to Kill, by Formal Gold. ($50,000 ’14 KEENOV; $60,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Bederian, Harry, Kamberian, Harout and Nakkashian, Hagop, B-Sugartown Stable (KY), $15,800.
|3—
|Show It N Moe It, m, 5, Grace Upon Grace–Robotica, by Ide. O-London, Tom, Lovingier, Terry C and Zondlo, Eugene, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $12,180.
|Also Ran: Flor de La Mar, Exuberance.
|Winning Time: 1:16 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 4 1/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 2.00, 15.60.
|SAM’S TOWN S., DED, $68,400, 4YO/UP, 5F, 1-11.
|2—
|FLAT LUCKY, h, 5, Flat Out–Ushuaia, by Cape Canaveral. ($50,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Heads Up Racing, B-William B Harrigan & Mike Pietrangelo (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-Timothy Thornton, $39,000.
|4—
|Wonder Run, g, 7, Run Production–Gal Wonder, by Three Wonders. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Carrol J Castille (LA), $15,000.
|5—
|Laughingsaintssong, g, 6, Songandaprayer–Laughing Saint, by Vindication. ($18,000 ’15 ESLSEP). O-Rodney J Verret, B-J E Jumonville Jr & Bunny Jumonville (LA), $7,600.
|Also Ran: Paddock Pick, Win Lion Win, Elkhorn Poet, Eurobond.
|Winning Time: :58 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 3HF, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 3.40, 9.20, 0.90.
