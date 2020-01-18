North American Non-Graded Stakes Results January 18

|CALIFORNIA CUP OAKS, SA, $202,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 1-18.
|5—
|WARREN’S SHOWTIME, f, 3, Clubhouse Ride–Warren’s Veneda, by Affirmative. O-Warren, Benjamin C and Sally, B-Benjamin C Warren (CA), T-Craig Anthony Lewis, J-Jorge I. Velez, $110,000.
|3—
|Bulletproof One, f, 3, Idiot Proof–Onefunsonofagun, by Decarchy. O-Barber, Gary, Barber, Cecil, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Wachtel Stable, B-Victory Rose Thoroughbreds & KMN Racing (CA), $38,000.
|12—
|Warrior’s Moon, f, 3, Jeranimo–Casual Observer, by Half Ours. O-Wade Jacobsen, B-Wade Jacobsen (CA), $22,000.
|Also Ran: California Kook, Smiling Shirlee, Homehome, Wise Rachel, Almost a Factor, Cholula Lips, Midnight Sunrise, Been Studying Her, Smokin Hot Bobbie.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3HF, NK, HD.
|Odds: 4.10, 3.60, 21.40.
|CALIFORNIA CUP DERBY, SA, $200,500, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 1-18.
|8—
|FAST ENOUGH, g, 3, Eddington–Brilliant Melody, by Bertrando. O-Craig Martin, B-Craig Martin (KY), T-Rafael Becerra, J-Tiago Josue Pereira, $110,000.
|3—
|Sacred Rider, g, 3, Lucky Pulpit–Lady Railrider, by Ride the Rails. O-Williams, Mr and Mrs Larry D, B-Mr & Mrs Larry D Williams (CA), $38,000.
|1—
|Bettor Trip Nick, g, 3, Boat Trip–Bettor Knot, by In Excess (IRE). O-Delia, William J, Oetman, Gary and Pagano, Ray, B-Running Horse Equine Training Center (CA), $22,000.
|Also Ran: Dapper, Club Aspen, Summer Fire, Indian Peak, Rookie Mistake, Big Returns.
|Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 5, 1HF.
|Odds: 4.80, 36.10, 3.80.
|SUNSHINE MILLIONS CLASSIC S., GP, $200,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 1-18.
|1—
|NOBLE DRAMA, g, 5, Gone Astray–Queen Drama, by Burning Roma. O-Harold L Queen, B-Harold L Queen (FL), T-David Fawkes, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $121,520.
|6—
|Red Crescent, g, 6, Overdriven–Give Glory to God, by Mutakddim. O-Equine Authority Inc, B-Pamela Edel & Edward Cahir (FL), $39,200.
|3—
|Squeezadios, g, 4, Adios Charlie–A Perfect Squeeze, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-My Purple Haze Stables, B-My Purple Haze Stables, LLC (FL), $19,600.
|Also Ran: Salute With Honor, Super Dude, Tap the Mojo, Jay’s Way.
|Winning Time: 1:50 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 3/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 4.20, 1.60, 6.30.
|UNUSUAL HEAT TURF CLASSIC S., SA, $200,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 1-18.
|5—
|WOUND TIGHT, g, 5, Coil–Bellsblade, by Mr. Broad Blade. O-Matt Nelson, B-Matt Nelson (CA), T-Robert B. Hess, Jr., J-Abel Cedillo, $110,000.
|1—
|Ward ‘n Jerry, g, 7, Lucky Pulpit–Tamarack Bay, by Dehere. O-Williams, Mr and Mrs Larry D, B-Mr & Mrs Larry D Williams (CA), $38,000.
|2—
|Cono, g, 5, Lucky Pulpit–Cashmere, by Cowboy Cal. O-Fradkin, John and Diane, B-John Fradkin & Diane Fradkin (KY), $22,000.
|Also Ran: Ashleyluvssugar, The Hunted, Desmond Doss, Accountability, Mobou.
|Winning Time: 1:48 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3HF, HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 3.00, 2.40, 34.40.
|SUNSHINE MILLIONS FILLY AND MARE TURF SPRINT S., SA, $150,500, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 1-18.
|3—
|STEALTHEDIAMONDS, f, 4, Unusual Heat–No Better Terms, by Pure Prize. O-Driver, James L and Driver, Ywachetta H, B-KMN Racing (CA), T-Mike Puype, J-Agapito Delgadillo, $90,000.
|1—
|Just Grazed Me, m, 5, Grazen–Fairway Road, by Cuvee. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $30,000.
|5—
|Apache Princess, f, 4, Unusual Heat–Puskita, by Indian Charlie. O-KMN Racing LLC, B-KMN Racing (CA), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Lakerball, Show It N Moe It, Lippy.
|Winning Time: 1:01 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 3/4, 6 1/4.
|Odds: 3.40, 0.50, 3.70.
|SUNSHINE MILLIONS FILLY AND MARE TURF S., GP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 1-18.
|7—
|STARSHIP JUBILEE, m, 7, Indy Wind–Perfectly Wild, by Forest Wildcat. ($6,500 ’14 OBSAUG). O-Blue Heaven Farm, B-William P Sorren (FL), T-Kevin Attard, J-Javier Castellano, $90,210.
|1—
|Beautiful Lover, f, 4, Arch–American Skipper, by Quiet American. ($475,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Pompa, Jr, Paul P and Tolchin, Gary, B-Thomas Coleman (FL), $29,100.
|11—
|Vow to Recover, f, 4, Broken Vow–My Best Ten, by Hard Spun. ($35,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Imaginary Stables and Braverman, Paul, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), $14,550.
|Also Ran: Sweet Hitch Hiker, Bienville Street, Raki, Admiral’s Win, Just Sassy.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3 1/4, HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 2.30, 12.50.
|SUNSHINE MILLIONS TURF S., GP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 1-18.
|9—
|MARCH TO THE ARCH, g, 5, Arch–Daveron (GER), by Black Sam Bellamy (IRE). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $89,280.
|7—
|Muggsamatic, g, 6, Any Given Saturday–Brown Eyed Woman, by De Niro. O-Dubb, Michael and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Gilbert G Campbell (FL), $28,800.
|11—
|Galleon Mast, g, 7, Mizzen Mast–P. J.’s Eskimo, by Eskimo. O-Anne D Scott, B-H & A Stables LLC (FL), $14,400.
|Also Ran: Curlin’s Honor, Second Mate, Souper Scat Daddy, Scraps, Max K. O., Jais’s Solitude.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 2, NK.
|Odds: 2.70, 2.70, 12.60.
|CALIFORNIA CUP SPRINT S., SA, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-18.
|2—
|FASHIONABLY FAST, g, 5, Lucky Pulpit–Fall Fashion, by Forestry. O-Harris Farms, Inc, Antonsen, Per and Nicoletti, John A, B-Harris Farms (CA), T-Dean Pederson, J-Tiago Josue Pereira, $90,000.
|6—
|Lieutenant Dan, g, 4, Grazen–Excusabull, by Indian Charlie. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $30,000.
|5—
|Brandothebartender, g, 7, Tribal Rule–Frysland, by Stravinsky. O-Flawless Racing, Flanagan, Brian and Jarvis, Michael, B-John R Haagsma & Wesley Ward (CA), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Oliver, Baja Sur.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 2 1/4, HD.
|Odds: 2.10, 2.60, 15.20.
|SILVERBULLETDAY S., FG, $148,500, 3YO, F, 1M 70Y, 1-18.
|6—
|FINITE, f, 3, Munnings–Remit, by Tapit. ($200,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, Reiman, Thomas J, Dickson, William and Easter, Deborah A, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $90,000.
|3—
|Ursula, f, 3, Tapit–Debonnaire (GB), by Anabaa. O-Mt Brilliant Stable LLC and Ingram, Orrin, B-Mt Brilliant Broodmares II LLC (KY), $30,000.
|1—
|Tempers Rising, f, 3, Bayern–Marchmont, by Mountain Cat. ($50,000 ’17 KEENOV; $70,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Stanley, Mark H and Stanley, Nancy W, B-Dr Bryan Boone DVM (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Portrait, His Glory, Pass the Plate, She Can’t Sing, Maga Suite.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, HD, 1.
|Odds: 0.60, 16.30, 8.70.
|PASCO S., TAM, $125,000, 3YO, 7F, 1-18.
|1—
|LIAM’S LUCKY CHARM, c, 3, Khozan–P. S. I Love You, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Stonehedge LLC, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), T-Ralph E. Nicks, J-Edgard J. Zayas, $105,000.
|6—
|Albert Park, c, 3, Street Sense–Indy Five Hundred, by A.P. Indy. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $10,000.
|4—
|No Getting Over Me, g, 3, He’s Had Enough–Lady Cheryl, by Williamstown. ($17,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Abdullah Saeed Almaddah, B-Richard E Wilson (FL), $5,000.
|Also Ran: He’s Smokin Now, My Man Flintstone, Golden Candy, Big Yes.
|Winning Time: 1:21 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5HF, 1HF, 4.
|Odds: 1.40, 3.60, 4.00.
|GASPARILLA S., TAM, $125,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 1-18.
|8—
|TWO SIXTY, f, 3, Uncaptured–Jim’s Lonesa, by Put It Back. ($72,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $260,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Gary Barber, B-Shade Tree Thoroughbreds Inc (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Edgard J. Zayas, $105,000.
|10—
|Mo City, f, 3, Uncle Mo–City Sister, by Carson City. O-Stallionaire Enterprises LLC, B-Tada Nobutaka (KY), $10,000.
|1—
|We the Clouds, f, 3, Constitution–Cloudy Vow, by Broken Vow. O-Patricia Pavlish, B-Patricia Pavlish (KY), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Ceci Valentina, Swiss Skydiver, Palace Miss, Veruca, Gerri B, Judy’s Way, Campy Cash, Randiabby.
|Winning Time: 1:22 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, NK, NO.
|Odds: 5.50, 3.50, 2.80.
|COLONEL E. R. BRADLEY S., FG, $123,750, 4YO/UP, A1 1/16MT, 1-18.
|4—
|DONTBLAMEROCKET, g, 6, Blame–Theme Song, by Dixieland Band. ($75,000 ’15 FTKOCT). O-AJ Suited Racing Stable, LLC, B-Whitham Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Norm W. Casse, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $75,000.
|9—
|Midnight Tea Time, g, 5, Midnight Lute–It’s Tea Time, by Dynaformer. O-Bella Cavello Stables, B-Alex G Campbell, Jr Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $25,000.
|11—
|Factor This, g, 5, The Factor–Capricious Miss (GB), by Singspiel (IRE). ($2,700 ’16 KEESEP; $11,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Gaining Ground Racing LLC, B-Maccabee Farm (KY), $12,500.
|Also Ran: Captivating Moon, Sailing Solo, Space Mountain, Parlor, Mr. Misunderstood.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3, 1 1/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 6.40, 17.30, 5.40.
|FRANKLIN SQUARE S., AQU, $104,250, 3YO, F, 6 1/2F, 1-18.
|7—
|A FREUD OF MAMA, f, 3, Freud–Mama Theresa, by Carson City. O-William J Butler, B-William Butler (NY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Jorge A. Vargas, Jr., $57,750.
|2—
|Big Q, f, 3, Big Brown–Gaby Q, by Forestry. O-Bob Petersons Stables, LLC and DutchessViews Farm, B-Golden Goose Enterprises (NY), $21,000.
|3—
|Firenze Freedom, f, 3, Istan–My Every Wish, by Langfuhr. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr Amore Stables (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Fierce Lady, Playtone, Violent Point.
|Winning Time: 1:19 (ft)
|Margins: 6, 2 1/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 5.00, 2.65, 18.20.
|MARIE G. KRANTZ MEMORIAL S., FG, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A1 1/16MT, 1-18.
|1—
|QUEBEC, m, 6, Into Mischief–Miss Canada, by Distorted Humor. ($105,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Snyder, Connie and Richard, B-Preston Madden (KY), T-Joe Sharp, J-Adam Beschizza, $60,000.
|3—
|Don’t Tell Marge, m, 5, Artie Schiller–Liberty Flag, by Kingmambo. O-Fantucchio, Darcia A and Strouss, Callan, B-Caldara Farm Inc (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Stave, m, 5, Ghostzapper–Buy the Barrel, by E Dubai. O-Hinkle Farms, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Makealitlemischief, Area, La Signare (FR), Smart Emma, Divine Queen, Avie’s Mineshaft.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, HD, 1HF.
|Odds: 1.80, 17.30, 8.10.
|SUNSHINE MILLIONS SPRINT S., GP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-18.
|1—
|EXTRAVAGANT KID, g, 7, Kiss the Kid–Pretty Extravagant, by With Distinction. O-DARRS, Inc, B-Vicino Racing Stable (FL), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $60,140.
|6—
|Lady’s Island, m, 6, Greatness–Broadway Martha, by Broad Brush. O-Matties Racing Stable LLC and Averill Racing LLC, B-Bailey Bolen (FL), $19,400.
|8—
|Jackson, c, 4, Kantharos–Deposit Only, by Put It Back. O-Tracy Pinchin, B-Tracy Pinchin (FL), $9,700.
|Also Ran: He Hate Me, Royal Squeeze, Richard the Great, Front Loaded, Running for Riz.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, HF, NO.
|Odds: 2.50, 1.50, 13.10.
|WHAT A SUMMER S., LRL, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 1-18.
|2—
|VICTIM OF LOVE, f, 4, Speightstown–Spacy Tracy, by Awesome Again. ($160,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Daniel J Burke (KY), T-Todd M. Beattie, J-Weston Hamilton, $60,000.
|3—
|Needs Supervision, f, 4, Paynter–Moroccan Rose, by Carson City. ($22,000 ’17 KEESEP; $55,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Howling Pigeon Farms, LLC, Barber, Gary, Wachtel Stable and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Mike Abraham (KY), $20,000.
|6—
|Last True Love, m, 5, Yes It’s True–Ghost of Love, by Silver Ghost. O-Jackson, Stephen G and Debbie, B-Dr Stephen G Jackson & Debbie Jackson (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Angel At War, Wildcat Combat, Hey Mamaluke.
|Winning Time: 1:18 (gd)
|Margins: 3 3/4, HF, 2.
|Odds: 9.50, 0.60, 25.10.
|FIRE PLUG S., LRL, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 1-18.
|4—
|HONOR THE FLEET, g, 6, To Honor and Serve–Afleet Lass, by Northern Afleet. ($13,000 ’15 KEESEP; $40,000 2016 FTMMAY). O-Frank V Demarco, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), T-Louis Albertrani, J-Alex Cintron, $60,000.
|7—
|Threes Over Deuces, g, 5, Flat Out–Cruelmore, by Forestry. ($30,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Pocket 3’s Racing LLC, B-Machmer Hall & Montese LLC (KY), $20,000.
|6—
|Tiz He the One, g, 6, Tiz Wonderful–Barby Sue, by Purge. ($30,000 ’15 KEESEP; $180,000 2016 OBSAPR). O-Lady Sheila Stable and Iris Smith Stable, B-James P Gallagher (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Arch Cat, Dupree, Brother Chub, Long May You Run.
|Winning Time: 1:17 (gd)
|Margins: NK, 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 6.70, 5.60, 2.10.
|LASENORA S., SUN, $100,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 1-18.
|3—
|TWO STEPPER, f, 3, Attila’s Storm–Samba Queen, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Hubbard, R D and Blanchard, Paul, B-R D Hubbard (NM), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Roimes Chirinos, $60,000.
|7—
|Tight Fittin Jeans, f, 3, Shame On Charlie–Curvy Kitten, by Ministers Wild Cat. O-Green, Greg and Green, Delinda M, B-Greg Green & DeLinda Green (NM), $20,000.
|5—
|Blue Blazes Who, f, 3, Quinton’s Gold–Silverup, by Prenup. O-Stevens, Sam E and Stevens, Sammy L, B-Sam E Stevens & Sammy L Stevens (NM), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Gold of Roses, Holiday Heat, Citron Attila, Count Them Again.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 15.90, 2.90, 12.20.
|DUNCAN F. KENNER S., FG, $90,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-18.
|2—
|BOBBY’S WICKED ONE, h, 5, Speightstown–Wicked Charm, by Ghostzapper. ($130,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Autumn Hill Farms Racing Stables, Inc, B-Ramona S Bass, LLC (KY), T-Albert M. Stall, Jr., J-Miguel Mena, $60,000.
|1—
|Hog Creek Hustle, c, 4, Overanalyze–Candy Fortune, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($150,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Something Special Racing, LLC, B-Hargus Sexton & Sandra Sexton & Silver Fern Farm, LLC (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Do Share, g, 7, Candy Ride (ARG)–You Asked, by Yes It’s True. ($40,000 2018 FTKHRA). O-AJ Suited Racing Stable, LLC, B-Colts Neck Stables, LLC (KY), $10,000.
|Winning Time: 1:08 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 0.30, 2.10, 5.60.
|JENNINGS S., LRL, $75,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-18.
|3—
|ALWAYSMINING, g, 4, Stay Thirsty–What Will Be, by Anees. ($32,000 ’17 KEEJAN; $130,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Runnymoore Racing, B-Avla Pitts (MD), T-Kelly Rubley, J-Julian Pimentel, $45,000.
|1—
|John Jones, g, 8, Smarty Jones–Chrusciki, by Polish Numbers. O-Matthew Schera, B-Nancy Lee Farms (MD), $15,000.
|9—
|Clubman, g, 6, Not for Love–Otherwise Perfect, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($75,000 2016 FTMMAY). O-Caonabo Stable, LLC, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman, Quin Bowma Rebecca Davis (MD), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Bustoff, Bonus Points, Pretty Good Year.
|Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1 1/4, NK.
|Odds: 0.30, 4.70, 10.80.
|GEISHA S., LRL, $74,250, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-18.
|1—
|ARTFUL SPLATTER, f, 4, Bandbox–Barouchka, by Not for Love. ($16,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-James C Wolf, B-Ann Biggs Jackson (MD), T-Kieron Magee, J-Alex Cintron, $45,000.
|4—
|Anna’s Bandit, m, 6, Great Notion–Onearmedbandit, by No Armistice. O-No Guts No Glory Farm, B-John Robb (WV), $15,000.
|6—
|Enchanted Ghost, m, 5, Ghostzapper–Uniformly Yours, by Grand Slam. ($75,000 ’16 FTMOCT; $335,000 2019 FTKNOV). O-Sean Mahoney, B-George Louis Doetsch Jr (MD), $7,500.
|Also Ran: No Mo Lady, Limited View.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: HF, 2 1/4, 6 3/4.
|Odds: 8.40, 0.40, 4.20.
|FOREGO S., TP, $71,512, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 1-17.
|7—
|NUN THE LESS, g, 8, Candy Ride (ARG)–Nunnery, by Forest Wildcat. ($140,000 ’13 KEESEP). O-Crystal Racing Enterprises and Contreras Stable, Inc, B-Claiborne Farm (KY), T-Cipriano Contreras, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $43,245.
|11—
|Glennwood, g, 5, Paynter–Enchanted Woods, by Woodman. O-Jak Racing LLC, B-Zayat Stables, LLC (KY), $13,950.
|9—
|Hemp Hemp Hurray, g, 5, Artie Schiller–Druidess, by Malibu Moon. ($40,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-Eric Sizemore, B-Bernard & Karen McCormack (ON), $4,650.
|Also Ran: Caloric, Kitten’s Cat, Eagle Pass, First Growth, King Daddy, Lanier, Unmoored, Shakes Creek, Gettysburg.
|Winning Time: 1:16 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 4, HF.
|Odds: 3.50, 10.70, 16.10.
|WAYWARD LASS S., TAM, $50,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 1-18.
|5—
|JEHOZACAT, m, 5, Tapit–Precious Kitten, by Catienus. O-Lael Stables, B-Mr & Mrs M Roy Jackson (KY), T-Arnaud Delacour, J-Daniel Centeno, $30,000.
|1—
|Tweeting, m, 6, Uncle Mo–Patricias Prospect, by A.P. Indy. O-Imaginary Stables and Ellis, Glenn, B-Glen Hill Farm (KY), $10,000.
|6—
|Classic Fit, f, 4, Bernardini–True Style, by Forestry. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Hunting Season, Tap Dance Star, All Good Times, Helen.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5HF, 1, NO.
|Odds: 0.90, 2.70, 6.50.
