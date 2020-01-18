North American Non-Graded Stakes Results January 18

LASENORA S., SUN, $100,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 1-18.

3— TWO STEPPER, f, 3, Attila’s Storm–Samba Queen, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Hubbard, R D and Blanchard, Paul, B-R D Hubbard (NM), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Roimes Chirinos, $60,000.

7— Tight Fittin Jeans, f, 3, Shame On Charlie–Curvy Kitten, by Ministers Wild Cat. O-Green, Greg and Green, Delinda M, B-Greg Green & DeLinda Green (NM), $20,000.

5— Blue Blazes Who, f, 3, Quinton’s Gold–Silverup, by Prenup. O-Stevens, Sam E and Stevens, Sammy L, B-Sam E Stevens & Sammy L Stevens (NM), $10,000.

Also Ran: Gold of Roses, Holiday Heat, Citron Attila, Count Them Again.

Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 1 1/4, 3/4, 1.