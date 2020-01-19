January 20, 2020

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results January 19

LADIES H., AQU, $97,800, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 1-19.
7— BELLERA, f, 4, Bernardini–Habiboo, by Unbridled’s Song. ($90,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Mathis Stables LLC, Madaket Stables LLC, Doheny Racing Stable, B-Hardacre Farm LLC (FL), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Jose Lezcano, $55,000.
6— Lucky Move, m, 6, Lookin At Lucky–Quiet Mover, by Quiet American. ($57,000 ’15 FTKOCT). O-Ten Strike Racing, B-Maltese Cross Stables & Stonegate Stables LLC (NY), $20,000.
2— Another Broad, m, 5, Include–Dynamic Deputy, by Deputy Minister. ($340,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Kip Knelman, B-Fitzhugh, LLC (MD), $12,600.
Also Ran: Entropia (ARG), Nonsensical.
Winning Time: 1:54 4/5 (sy)
Margins: 3/4, 1, 8.
Odds: 0.50, 12.00, 2.30.

