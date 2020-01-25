North American Non-Graded Stakes Results January 25

|WORLD OF TROUBLE TURF SPRINT S., GP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 5FT, 1-25.
|2—
|TEXAS WEDGE, g, 5, Colonel John–Callmenancy, by Political Force. ($27,000 ’16 KEESEP; $30,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Altamira Racing Stable, Rafter JR Ranch LLC, STD Racing Stable and Miller, A, B-Nancy Shuford (KY), T-Peter Miller, J-Flavien Prat, $90,210.
|8—
|Carotari, g, 4, Artie Schiller–Soother, by Rahy. ($6,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-William Branch, B-Tom Evans & Pam Clark (KY), $29,100.
|5—
|Fielder, g, 6, Sidney’s Candy–Karakorum Fugitive, by Ten Most Wanted. ($180,000 ’15 KEESEP; $70,000 2017 FTKHRA; $100,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC, B-HnR Nothhaft Horseracing LLC (PA), $14,550.
|Also Ran: Shekky Shebaz, Elusive Mischief, Pay Any Price, Vision Perfect, Fixed Point.
|Winning Time: :55 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 4.90, 4.50, 25.40.
|LADIES’ TURF SPRINT S., GP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 1-25.
|5—
|JEAN ELIZABETH, m, 5, Adios Charlie–Rooney Doodle, by Lit de Justice. O-Ravin, Richard, Patricia’s Hope LLC and Rivelli, Larry, B-Larry Rivelli & Richard Ravin (IL), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $89,280.
|2—
|Girls Know Best, m, 6, Caleb’s Posse–Now U Know, by Maria’s Mon. O-Triton Stable, Chenvert, Brian and Kenneally, Eddie, B-Don Von Hemel & Todd Dunn (KY), $28,800.
|8—
|Keota, m, 5, Lonhro (AUS)–Mystic Mama, by Scat Daddy. ($145,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-Dubb, Michael and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Nancy Shuford (KY), $14,400.
|Also Ran: Charmaine’s Mia, Factorofwon, Miss Deplorable, Ambassador Luna, Moonlight Romance, Thinkin Cowtown.
|Winning Time: :55 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 2, 3.
|Odds: 2.80, 1.30, 5.00.
|SOUTH BEACH S., GP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A7 1/2FT, 1-25.
|3—
|ATOMIC BLONDE, f, 4, Scat Daddy–Volver (IRE), by Danehill Dancer (IRE). O-Gunther, John D and Eurowest Bloodstock Services, B-John D Gunther, Eurowest BloodstockServices & Nicole Gunther (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Javier Castellano, $86,490.
|6—
|Mitchell Road, m, 5, English Channel–Quake Lake, by War Chant. O-Shields, Jr, Mrs J V and McFadden, Jr, E J M, B-J V Shields Jr (KY), $27,900.
|1—
|La Feve (FR), f, 4, George Vancouver–Marcela Howard (IRE), by Fasliyev. ($8,800 ’17 ARQNOV). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Robert V. Lapenta, Lindy Farms and Team Hanley, B-Bernard Leclere & Mme Raymonde Leclere (FR), $13,950.
|Also Ran: Getmotherarose, Devant (FR), Hidden Facts, Romantic Moment, Conquest Hardcandy, Diamond Play, Spy Ring (IRE), Picara, Limari.
|Winning Time: 1:28 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, NK, HF.
|Odds: 5.50, 1.00, 3.80.
|JAZIL S., AQU, $102,925, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 1-25.
|1—
|MR. BUFF, g, 6, Friend Or Foe–Speightful Affair, by Speightstown. O-Broman, Sr, Chester and Broman, Mary, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), T-John C. Kimmel, J-Junior Alvarado, $59,125.
|4—
|Backsideofthemoon, g, 8, Malibu Moon–Ballado’s Thunder, by Saint Ballado. O-Charles Hallas, B-Doug Branham (KY), $21,500.
|3—
|Adventist, g, 7, Any Given Saturday–Sharp Minister, by Deputy Minister. ($100,000 ’14 FTKOCT). O-Barbara Hutnyk, B-Monticule (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Leitone (CHI), Stan the Man.
|Winning Time: 1:51 4/5 (sy)
|Margins: 5, NO, 6.
|Odds: 0.75, 20.30, 15.40.
|FIFTH SEASON S. (1ST DIVISION), OP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-25.
|2—
|GUEST SUITE, g, 6, Quality Road–Guest House, by Ghostzapper. O-Contreras Stable and Rodriguez, David, B-W S Farish & Kilroy Thoroughbred Partnership (KY), T-Cipriano Contreras, J-Walter De La Cruz, $60,000.
|3—
|Snapper Sinclair, h, 5, City Zip–True Addiction, by Yes It’s True. ($30,000 ’16 KEESEP; $180,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC, B-K & G Stables (KY), $20,000.
|7—
|Night Ops, c, 4, Warrior’s Reward–Bear All, by Kitalpha. ($5,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Steve Landers Racing LLC, B-Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Sky Promise, Remembering Rita, Chris and Dave.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (my)
|Margins: NK, 1 1/4, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 11.20, 1.70, 4.40.
|PIPPIN S., OP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 1-25.
|11—
|WHOA NELLIE, f, 4, Orb–Allegheny Angel, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($220,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Fox Hill Farms, Inc, B-Doug Branham & Felicia Branham (KY), T-J. Larry Jones, J-Joseph Rocco, Jr., $60,000.
|5—
|Special Relativity, m, 5, Cowboy Cal–Lil American, by Quiet American. O-M and M Racing (Mike Sisk), B-Chester Thomas (KY), $20,000.
|6—
|Cairenn, m, 6, First Dude–Expect Nothing, by A. P Jet. ($30,000 2016 OBSJUN; $180,000 2019 KEENOV). O-WSS Racing, LLC, B-Best A Luck Farm LLC (FL), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Lady Suebee, Notapradaprice, Magical, Remedy, Sara Sea, Blue Moonrise.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: 4HF, 1, NO.
|Odds: 2.30, 7.40, 8.40.
|FIFTH SEASON S. (2ND DIVISION), OP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 1-25.
|6—
|PIONEER SPIRIT, h, 7, Malibu Moon–Hafifah, by Machiavellian. ($380,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Roman, Lawrence P, Heads Up Racing and Lucky Dog Stables, B-Mikhail Yanakov (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-Orlando Mojica, $60,000.
|4—
|Bankit, c, 4, Central Banker–Sister in Arms, by Colonel John. ($85,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $260,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Hidden Brook Farm, LLC & Blue Devil Racing (NY), $20,000.
|2—
|Mocito Rojo, h, 6, Mutadda–Blushing Royale, by Orientate. O-Wayne T Davis, B-Paul Van Doren & Andrena Van Doren (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: M G Warrior, Bravazo, Rated R Superstar, Colonelsdarktemper, Sevier.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: HD, 3, 2.
|Odds: 2.70, 4.70, 3.60.
|FT. BLISS S., SUN, $75,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 1-25.
|5—
|CHIEF CICATRIZ, g, 7, Munnings–Super Buggy, by Grand Slam. O-Roy Gene Evans, B-Roy Gene Evans (KY), T-Shawn H. Davis, J-Francisco Arrieta, $45,000.
|2—
|Runaway Ghost, h, 5, Ghostzapper–Rose’s Desert, by Desert God. O-Joe Peacock, B-Joe Peacock (KY), $15,000.
|4—
|Raagheb, g, 8, Street Cry (IRE)–Mostaqeleh, by Rahy. O-Miller, Paul and Tomasic, Bill, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Articulator, Major Munnings, Tiz Alluptome Now.
|Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 0.60, 2.40, 10.10.
