North American Non-Graded Stakes Results January 26

BORDERPLEX S., SUN, $65,000, 3YO, F, 6 1/2F, 1-26.

4— DYNASTY OF HER OWN, f, 3, Shanghai Bobby–Lady Dynasty, by Richter Scale. O-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Richard S Kaster (KY), T-Jonathan Wong, J-Francisco Arrieta, $39,000.

7— Topless, f, 3, Successful Appeal–Bid On a Dancer, by Anet. ($12,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC and Montanye, Susan, B-Pam Davis (IA), $13,000.

5— Showmethemagic, f, 3, Power Broker–Magic Charm, by Horse Greeley. ($1,200 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Evans, Vanessa and Tevelde, Ken, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $6,500.

Also Ran: Roses for Laura, Miss High Heels, Dansmetothendoflov, Luck Be Mine, Our Iris Rose.

Winning Time: 1:17 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 5 3/4, 2 1/4, 1.